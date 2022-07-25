Global Flywheel Energy Storage System Markets, 2017-2022 & 2023-2027: Component, Application, End User, Competitive Landscape, and Regional Distribution

DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flywheel Energy Storage System Market, By Component By Application By End User By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flywheel energy storage system market is expected to witness a growth of impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Worldwide, the number of manufacturing facilities, production hubs, and processing plants is growing as a result of industrialization. These sectors need a steady supply of electricity to maintain their uninterrupted production. Massive demand for electricity to carry out industrial operations is driving the demand for the global flywheel energy storage system market.



The global flywheel energy storage system market is segmented into component, application, end user, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on application, the market is fragmented into uninterrupted power supply, power quality, frequency regulation, voltage control, & others.

Due to the rising demand for a steady supply of clean electricity across all industrial sectors, uninterrupted power supply (UPS) has established its dominance in the industry and is expected to do so for at least the next five years. This is utilized to ensure that all electronic equipment and devices operate effectively around the clock, even when there is a power outage.

The competitors are continuously involved in research and development and various mergers and acquisitions for the advancement of their product portfolio as well as the growth of the market.

Some of the major players operating in the global flywheel energy storage system market are Active Power Inc., Amber Kinetics, Inc., Beacon Power, LLC, Calnetix Technologies, LLC, Piller Group GmbH, Powerthru, VYCON, Inc., Stornetic GmbH, Energiestro, Oxto Energy, among others.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze historical growth in market size of global flywheel energy storage systems market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global flywheel energy storage systems market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global flywheel energy storage system market based on component, application, end user, and regional distribution

To identify dominant region or segment in the global flywheel energy storage system market

To identify drivers and challenges for global flywheel energy storage system market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global flywheel energy storage system market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global flywheel energy storage system market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global flywheel energy storage system market

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global flywheel energy storage systems market.

Active Power Inc

Amber Kinetics, Inc

Beacon Power, LLC

Calnetix Technologies, LLC

Piller Group GmbH

Powerthru

VYCON, Inc

Stornetic GmbH

Energiestro

Oxto Energy

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Flywheel Energy Storage System Market, By Component:

Rotor System

Bearing System

Generator System

Flywheel Energy Storage System Market, By Application:

Uninterrupted power supply

Power Quality

Frequency Regulation

Voltage Control

Others

Flywheel Energy Storage System Market, By End User:

Transportation

Data Centers

Aerospace

Renewable Energy

Defense

Others

Flywheel Energy Storage System Market, By Region:

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iraq

