Global FMD Vaccine Market Report 2023: Increasing Consumption of Dairy Products Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FMD Vaccine Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global FMD Vaccine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.3% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Agrovet Co.,
- Bayer AG
- Biogenesis Bago
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Brilliant Bio Pharma Private Limited
- China Animal Husbandry Group
- FGBI "Federal Centre for Animal Health
- Indian Immunologicals Limited
- Limor de Colombia
- Merck & Co. Inc
- Vecol S.A.
- VETAL Animal Health Products Company
This report on global FMD Vaccine Market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global FMD Vaccine Market by segmenting the market based on animal type, vaccine type, distribution channel and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the FMD Vaccine Market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Globalization
- Growing Livestock Population
- Increasing Consumption of Dairy Products
Challenges
- Stringent Regulations
- Complications Associated with Improper Attenuation
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Animal Type
- Cattle
- Pig
- Sheep and Goat
- Others
by Vaccine Type
- Conventional Vaccines
- Oil based Vaccines
- Aluminium Hydroxide/Saponin Based Vaccines
- Emergency Vaccines
by Distribution Channel
- Government Organizations
- Distributors/ Pharmacies
- Private Vet
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
