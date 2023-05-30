Global FMD Vaccine Market Report 2023: Increasing Consumption of Dairy Products Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FMD Vaccine Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global FMD Vaccine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.3% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Agrovet Co.,

Bayer AG

Biogenesis Bago

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Brilliant Bio Pharma Private Limited

China Animal Husbandry Group

FGBI "Federal Centre for Animal Health

Indian Immunologicals Limited

Limor de Colombia

Merck & Co. Inc

Vecol S.A.

VETAL Animal Health Products Company

This report on global FMD Vaccine Market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global FMD Vaccine Market by segmenting the market based on animal type, vaccine type, distribution channel and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the FMD Vaccine Market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Globalization

Growing Livestock Population

Increasing Consumption of Dairy Products

Challenges

Stringent Regulations

Complications Associated with Improper Attenuation

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Animal Type

Cattle

Pig

Sheep and Goat

Others

by Vaccine Type

Conventional Vaccines

Oil based Vaccines

Aluminium Hydroxide/Saponin Based Vaccines

Emergency Vaccines

by Distribution Channel

Government Organizations

Distributors/ Pharmacies

Private Vet

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

