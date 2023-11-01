Global Foam Dressings Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $1 Billion by 2030 - High Uptake of Silicone Foam Dressings Boosts Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foam Dressings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Foam Dressings Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030

The global market for Foam Dressings estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Additionally, it offers a 16-year perspective, breaking down the percentage of value sales across these regions for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. The market analysis segments foam dressings by size (Small, Medium, Large, and Other Wound Types) and various wound types (Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns, and Others). It also considers end-use sectors such as Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Other End-Uses, providing a comprehensive view of the Foam Dressings market from 2014 through 2030.

Small, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Medium segment is estimated at 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $576.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Foam Dressings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$576.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$725.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

This data presents a comprehensive analysis of the Foam Dressings market, covering different geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It includes recent past, current, and future annual sales figures in US$ thousand from 2022 through 2030, along with percentage CAGR. The historical data from 2014 through 2021 is also provided with corresponding CAGR percentages.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 and Beyond

COVID-19-Led Wound Management Crisis Create Need for Effective Interventions

Impact of COVID-19 on Foam Dressings Market

The Rise of Telehealth

COMPETITION

Foam Dressings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Wound Care

Foam Dressings - An Integral Part of Moist Wound Dressings

Foam Dressings: Offering the Midas Healing Touch for Different Wound Types

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

North America Rules Foam Dressings Market, while Asia-Pacific Displays Sizeable Growth Potential

Striking Factors Adding Dynamism to Global Foam Dressings Market

WORLD BRANDS

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds Emphasises the Need for Effective Woundcare Products

Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics

Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Wound Type

Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for Moist Wound Dressings

Increasing Incidence of Hard to Heal Wounds Benefits Demand for Advanced Wound Care Products

Stalled Wounds: A Growing Area of Concern

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers Throws Spotlight on Foam Dressings

Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length of Surgery

Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth and Need for Advanced Solutions

Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction

Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type

Increasing Number of Accidents and Burn Injuries Drive Market Growth

High Uptake of Silicone Foam Dressings Boosts Demand

Technological Advancements & Innovations Drive the Foam Dressings Market

Solutions to Reduce Pain & Expedite Healing

Options for Advanced Wound Care

Silicon Foam Dressings with PHMB

Self-Adherent Silicon & Multi-Layer Foam Dressings

Fiber-based Novel Foam Dressings

IoT in Healthcare

Increasing Awareness and Knowledge about Advanced Wound Care Products

Rising Volumes of Cosmetic Surgery Procedures to Offer Significant Market Gains

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth

Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand

Growing Obesity Levels and Risks of Pressure Ulcers to Support Demand

