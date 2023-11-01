Global Foam Dressings Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $1 Billion by 2030 - High Uptake of Silicone Foam Dressings Boosts Demand

01 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foam Dressings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Foam Dressings Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Foam Dressings estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Additionally, it offers a 16-year perspective, breaking down the percentage of value sales across these regions for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. The market analysis segments foam dressings by size (Small, Medium, Large, and Other Wound Types) and various wound types (Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns, and Others). It also considers end-use sectors such as Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Other End-Uses, providing a comprehensive view of the Foam Dressings market from 2014 through 2030.
Small, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Medium segment is estimated at 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $576.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Foam Dressings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$576.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$725.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
This data presents a comprehensive analysis of the Foam Dressings market, covering different geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It includes recent past, current, and future annual sales figures in US$ thousand from 2022 through 2030, along with percentage CAGR. The historical data from 2014 through 2021 is also provided with corresponding CAGR percentages.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 and Beyond
- COVID-19-Led Wound Management Crisis Create Need for Effective Interventions
- Impact of COVID-19 on Foam Dressings Market
- The Rise of Telehealth
- COMPETITION
- Foam Dressings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- A Prelude to Wound Care
- Foam Dressings - An Integral Part of Moist Wound Dressings
- Foam Dressings: Offering the Midas Healing Touch for Different Wound Types
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- North America Rules Foam Dressings Market, while Asia-Pacific Displays Sizeable Growth Potential
- Striking Factors Adding Dynamism to Global Foam Dressings Market
- WORLD BRANDS
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds Emphasises the Need for Effective Woundcare Products
- Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics
- Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Wound Type
- Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
- Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for Moist Wound Dressings
- Increasing Incidence of Hard to Heal Wounds Benefits Demand for Advanced Wound Care Products
- Stalled Wounds: A Growing Area of Concern
- Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers Throws Spotlight on Foam Dressings
- Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length of Surgery
- Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth and Need for Advanced Solutions
- Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction
- Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type
- Increasing Number of Accidents and Burn Injuries Drive Market Growth
- High Uptake of Silicone Foam Dressings Boosts Demand
- Technological Advancements & Innovations Drive the Foam Dressings Market
- Solutions to Reduce Pain & Expedite Healing
- Options for Advanced Wound Care
- Silicon Foam Dressings with PHMB
- Self-Adherent Silicon & Multi-Layer Foam Dressings
- Fiber-based Novel Foam Dressings
- IoT in Healthcare
- Increasing Awareness and Knowledge about Advanced Wound Care Products
- Rising Volumes of Cosmetic Surgery Procedures to Offer Significant Market Gains
- MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
- Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth
- Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand
- Growing Obesity Levels and Risks of Pressure Ulcers to Support Demand
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 103 Featured)
- 3M Company
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- ConMed Corporation
- Coloplast Group
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC
- Amerx Health Care Corporation
- Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd.
- Chef Bobo Brand, Inc.
- Convatec Group PLC
- 365 Healthcare
- Argentum Medical LLC (Silverlon)
- Biotronix Healthcare, Inc.
- Brightwake Ltd.
- Abena North America, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h0op3z
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article