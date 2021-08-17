Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Focused Ion Beam Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

Focused ion beam, or FIB, refers to a technique that is used primarily in the semiconductor industry as well as the in the fields of materials science and biology for the purpose of site specifically analyzing, imaging, depositing, milling, machining, manipulating, and ablating materials. The operation of a FIB instrument is somewhat similar to that of a scanning electron microscope (SEM), with the exception that FIB utilizes a beam of ions, while SEM uses a beam of electrons for imaging the sample within the chamber. FIB can also be integrated with scanning electron microscopy into a single dual-beam system with both ion and electron beam columns, thereby allowing the investigation of the same feature through the use of either of the two beams. However, FIB is quite different from direct-write ion beam lithography, such as proton beam writing, which also utilizes a beam of focused ions, but in which the modification of materials occurs through other mechanisms. Most commercially available FIB systems currently use liquid metal ion sources, particularly gallium ion sources. In addition, elemental iridium and gold-based ion sources are available. In a gallium-based liquid metal ion source, gallium is placed in close proximity to a tungsten needle and heated to a liquid state, wetting the tungsten and flowing to the needle tip, where the opposing surface tension forces and application of a strong electric field results in the formation of a cusp-shaped tip known as a Taylor cone. The radius of the tip of the cone is as small as 2 nm. The application of a large electric field on this extremely small tip results in ionization as well as field emission of gallium atoms.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Focused Ion Beam estimated at US$826.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period. Ga+ Liquid Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR to reach US$916.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas Field segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.7% share of the global Focused Ion Beam market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $301 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $178.8 Million by 2026

The Focused Ion Beam market in the U.S. is estimated at US$301 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$178.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$194.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Growing focus on semiconductor failure analysis is expected to drive demand for focused ion beam technology. Electronic components can have multiple failure modes, which can be classified in many different ways, such as by cause or time. Failures could occur due to various causes, including impact or stress, mechanical shock, ionizing radiation, excess voltage or current and excess temperature. In semiconductor devices, issues related to device packaging can cause failures owing to short or open circuits, mechanical stress on the device, and contamination. Failures typically occur either in the early stages of the part's lifetime or close to the ending stages. Burn-in procedures are typically utilized for detecting early failures. There are various critical applications that use a wide array of electronic components, including computers, railway signals, telecommunications, life support systems, and aerospace systems. Analyzing the different causes of failures in specific electronic components can prove helpful in creating more reliable product designs. For instance, a resistor's power-handling capability can significantly deteriorate upon its application in high-altitude aircraft. A sudden fail-open fault could cause numerous secondary failures in case it is fast and the circuit has an inductance, which could lead to causing large spikes in voltage exceeding 500 volts. A damaged chip metallization could consequently result in secondary overvoltage damage. In addition, thermal runaway could end up causing catastrophic failures, such as melting, explosions, or fire.

In recent years, FIB has been gaining widespread popularity for its application in the field of microcircuit failure analysis. The use of FIB system milling for cross section enables engineers in reviewing and verifying the faults at specific locations. FIB systems can also be utilized for removing the local passivation layer for exposing underlying metal lines for liquid crystal analysis, emission microscopy, or electron or mechanical beam probing. A FIB system is also sometimes needed in local circuit testing for localizing the defect. The FIB system is required for forming probe pads or cutting polysilicon and metallization lines for isolating interconnections. In addition, the FIB system's passive voltage contrast is commonly utilized in integrated circuit failure analysis for locating opens and shorts within the circuitry. FIB is also gaining widespread prominence as a technique for performing failure analysis of very large scale integrations. The benefit offered by FIB in terms of the beam accurately targeting an extremely small surface area, the defect's location can be determined without disrupting the surrounding circuit, thus enabling a more efficient and quick failure analysis as compared to other methods.

Plasma Segment to Reach $234.8 Million by 2026

In the global Plasma segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$127.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$209.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.3 Million by the year 2026. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

