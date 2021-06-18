Global Fogging Machines Markets Report 2021-2026: Increased Demand in Agriculture Industry, Growth in Contract Cleaning Industry, Innovations in Li-Ion Batteries, Demand for Vector Control Services

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fogging Machines Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global fogging machines market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 9% during the period 2020-2026

APAC is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the solid economic growth with rising disposable income, expansion of commercial spaces, and improvements in retail and hospitality industries.

The outbreak of diseases such as Ebola, Swine flu, and COVID-19 has created public awareness and fueled the demand for hygiene and sanitation. The frequent eruption of pandemics or epidemics has forced healthcare systems worldwide to opt for sustainable preventive measures. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 enforced the necessity of sanitation at front centers in domestic, industrial, commercial, and educational facilities. As the epidemic has become virulent, deep surface cleaning with new sanitation protocols has been proposed across facilities.

Although fogging machines are widely used for pest control, they excel in virus elimination, enhancing their market during 2020. By utilizing formulas such as the V2 antiviral disinfectant, fogging kills a range of pathogenic viruses within five minutes, thereby leaving the surfaces safe and clean for human contact. It is also proven to be safe in healthcare, medical, and food production facilities. Fogging machines offer sanitation for indoor and outdoor applications for business, making them a potential choice for keeping workplaces free from viruses and germs.

The study considers the present scenario of the fogging machines market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Global Thermal Fogging Machines Market Segmentation

The global thermal fogging machines market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Thermal foggers are highly preferred for external, outdoor applications, specifically for pest control services. These devices have a significant edge over cold machines due to their low insecticide concentration use, utilizing a low amount of energy and treatment of the same area less time than ULV cold foggers.

However, electrostatic devices can act as a leverage for players where they can outplay the competition through versatile and compact electrostatic battery-operated foggers. Electrostatic fogging is comparatively a new technique that has penetrated the market in the last two years. However, they tend to face a considerable threat from conventional electrostatic sprayers owing to their established market.

The global corded fogger machines market is expected to reach approx. USD 4 billion by 2026. Electric-powered fogging machines are used in several industrial and commercial sectors for medium to heavy applications. Cold foggers are the major revenue contributors for electric-powered foggers as they are compact and versatile in operations. Fuel-powered thermal machines are significant for their visual fog.

Thermal foggers are likely to contribute to the segment's growth during the forecast period. However, the sustainable battery-operated technique is gaining momentum in established markets and is expected to capture the share of thermal foggers during the forecast period.

Fogging machines constitute significant disinfection equipment with diverse usage in several industries, including residential, commercial, and contract cleaning. North America and European regions majorly drive the residential segment. Fogging machines in the residential segment are majorly oriented toward disinfecting and pest control in gardens, fences, lawns, and floors. In 2020, the commercial segment was the largest revenue generator for the market, with inevitable application in agriculture, food and beverage, healthcare, and hospitality sectors.

Commercial cleaners also have a significant contribution for equipment such as foggers, which have been crucial during the pandemic time. As the demand for professional disinfection increases, EPA-approved disinfectants, fumigation, and fogging machines have also in high demand that has led to the rise in the sale of the equipment.

The global offline fogging machines market is expected to reach over USD 8 billion by 2026. In 2020, the offline segment contributed the highest market revenue to the global fogger machines market. The offline segment expects to sustain its dominance throughout the forecast period with an expected absolute growth of over 66%.

Further, with the rise in hygiene concerns, professional contract cleaning services surpassed the pre-COVID-19 growth estimation in 2020. Accordingly, wholesalers, dealers, and distributors are the ideal trade partners for nationwide contract cleaners, where the required levels are frequently significant.

Prominent Vendors

Curtis Dyna-Fog

IGEBA

Vectorfog

pulsFOG

PESTWORKER

Other Prominent Vendors

Dolphy India

Airofog Machinery

Vimal Industries

Fogmaster Corporation

Idealin Fogging Systems

IndoSurgicals

Skan

SM BURE

Tomahawk Power

B&G Cleaning Systems

HSC ULV Fogger and Disinfection Machinery

Createch USA

Nine Group

Qingdao Saintfine Environmental Technology

Neptune Fairdeal Products

KisanKraft

Scintex

XPOWER

Techtronic Industries (TTI)

White Fog

Disinfect & Fog

Streamline Systems

Agro Technic

Odin

Swansoft Machinery

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Onset of Covid-19 Pandemic

8.2 Growing DIY Activities

8.3 Demand For Electrostatic Fogging

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increased Demand in Agriculture Industry

9.2 Growth in Contract Cleaning Industry

9.3 Innovations in Li-Ion Batteries

9.4 Demand for Vector Control Services

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Safety Concerns and Stringent Guidelines

10.2 Low Penetration in Developing Economies

10.3 Availability of Alternative Pest Control & Disinfection Techniques

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Fogging Machine Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Thermal Fogging

12.4 Cold Fogging

12.5 Electrostatic Fogging

13 Power Source

14 Cordless

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 Fuel

14.3 Battery

15 Corded

16 Distribution

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Offline

16.4 Online

17 End-user

18 Commercial

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Agriculture

18.3 Food & Beverage

18.4 Healthcare

18.5 Hospitality

18.6 Public & Municipality

18.7 Automotive & Manufacturing

18.8 Retail

18.9 Pharmaceutical

19 Contract Cleaners

20 Residential

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nkqvi0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

