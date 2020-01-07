Global Foldable Display Market, By Technology, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2029

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Foldable Display Market, By Technology (OLED, LED, AMOLED), By Application (Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop/Notebook), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2029

Global foldable display market is estimated at around $ 3 billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow at an aggressive CAGR in the coming years, which can be attributed to growing sales of consumer electronics such as smartphones and surging investments in the research and development of innovative display technologies such as AMOLED and OLED.

Foldable devices are gaining prominence due to enhanced convenience in handling and portability.These devices deliver more immersive experience while reading, playing games or watching videos and offers flexibility in terms of multitasking, which is anticipated to drive the foldable display market until 2029.



Moreover, ongoing commercialization of smartphones with foldable displays is positively influencing the foldable display market.

Global foldable display market can be segmented based on technology, application and region.Based on technology, market can be segregated into LED, OLED and AMOLED.



Advancements in display technology paved the way from LED to OLED and AMOLED technologies which are technologically advanced, thinner in size and offer better picture quality. Therefore, AMOLED is expected to account for the lion's share during the forecast period.

Based on geography, foldable display market can be classified into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe and Middle East & Africa.North America dominated the market in 2019 and Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR until 2029.



The US is one of the largest smartphone markets in the world and consumers in the North America have high purchasing power, consequently, United States is expected to be at the forefront of foldable display market over the course of next ten years.

Major companies operating in the global foldable display market include Xiaomi Corp., Royole Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies, and Motorola, Inc., among others. The companies are filing patents and launching new devices such as foldable smartphones, tablets, notebooks in order to gain competitive edge.



Years considered for this report:



Base & Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2029



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global foldable display market.

• To forecast global foldable display market based on technology, application and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global foldable display market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global foldable display market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global foldable display market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of foldable display manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global foldable display market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Foldable display manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to foldable display market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as memory manufacturers and partners, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global foldable display market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Technology:

o OLED

o LED

o AMOLED

• Market, By Application:

o Smartphone

o Tablet

o Notebook/Laptop

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Singapore

o Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global foldable display market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



