Global Folding Bikes Market Report to 2028 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Folding Bikes Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global folding bikes market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global folding bikes market to grow with a CAGR of over 8% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on folding bikes market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on folding bikes market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global folding bikes market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global folding bikes market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing popularity among health and environmentally conscious people

Rise of bike sharing platforms

2) Restraints

Challenges associated with design safety and performance

3) Opportunities

The growing trend of mixed commutation

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the folding bikes market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the folding bikes market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global folding bikes market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Folding Bikes Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Folding Bikes Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Frame Material

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Folding Bikes Market



4. Folding Bikes Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. The Global Folding Bikes Market by Product Type

5.1. Mid-fold

5.2. Vertical Fold

5.3. Triangle Hinge

5.4. Magnet Folding

5.5. Suspension System



6. Global Folding Bikes Market by Frame Material

6.1. Aluminium

6.2. Steel

6.3. Carbon Fiber

6.4. Titanium



7. Global Folding Bikes Market by Application

7.1. Fitness

7.2. Commercial

7.3. Sports



8. Global Folding Bikes Market by Distribution Channel

8.1. Offline

8.2. Online



9. Global Folding Bikes Market by Region 2022-2028

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Folding Bikes Market by Product Type

9.1.2. North America Folding Bikes Market by Frame Material

9.1.3. North America Folding Bikes Market by Application

9.1.4. North America Folding Bikes Market by Distribution Channel

9.1.5. North America Folding Bikes Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe Folding Bikes Market by Product Type

9.2.2. Europe Folding Bikes Market by Frame Material

9.2.3. Europe Folding Bikes Market by Application

9.2.4. Europe Folding Bikes Market by Distribution Channel

9.2.5. Europe Folding Bikes Market by Country

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Folding Bikes Market by Product Type

9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Folding Bikes Market by Frame Material

9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Folding Bikes Market by Application

9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Folding Bikes Market by Distribution Channel

9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Folding Bikes Market by Country

9.4. RoW

9.4.1. RoW Folding Bikes Market by Product Type

9.4.2. RoW Folding Bikes Market by Frame Material

9.4.3. RoW Folding Bikes Market by Application

9.4.4. RoW Folding Bikes Market by Distribution Channel

9.4.5. RoW Folding Bikes Market by Sub-region



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Folding Bikes Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Mobility Holdings, Ltd (Tern)

10.2.2. Montague Corporation

10.2.3. Hummingbird Bike Company, Ltd.

10.2.4. Dawes Cycles Limited

10.2.5. Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

10.2.6. Dahon North America, Inc.

10.2.7. Cyclecentric Ltd.

10.2.8. Citizen Bike Inc.

10.2.9. Bobbin Bicycles Ltd.

10.2.10. Brompton Bicycle Ltd.

