Global Folding Furniture Market Analysis 2023-2028 - Shifting Trend Towards Small Sized Apartments, Growing Demand for Compact and Multi-Functional Furniture

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Aug, 2023, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Folding Furniture Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018 - 2028F Segmented By Product Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global folding furniture market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several key factors such as an increasing number of millennials residing in rental spaces and seeking versatile and compact furniture solutions, the demand for folding furniture has surged.

Co-living trends, which have become popular due to shrinking house sizes, have also contributed to the market's growth. Furthermore, the convenience of purchasing folding furniture from online platforms has added to its popularity. Folding furniture, including tables, chairs, and stools, provides a practical solution for compact living spaces where optimizing room space is crucial.

As the global population continues to grow, housing sizes are decreasing to accommodate more citizens, creating a need for space-saving furniture. 

Increasing Residential Construction is Propelling the Market Expansion

The global folding furniture market is witnessing high demand owing to the rising number of residential constructions across different countries. As per the data provided by Oxford Economics, the global construction market was valued at USD 10.7 trillion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 15.2 trillion by 2030.

Moreover, the rising government initiatives to provide houses to their citizens are contributing to the expansion of the global folding furniture market.

The Rising Trend of Tiny Homes is Driving the Market Growth

Owing to the rising prices of residential buildings, individuals have started preferring tiny homes, which are not only compact in size but also reduce the expenditure of consumers on house maintenance. Tiny homes are usually under 400 square feet, providing an effective solution to the housing affordability crisis, the harmful environmental effects of development, and the emissions from operating large homes.

For instance, it is estimated that more than 10,000 tiny homes and 700 new houses are built every year in the United States. Thus, owing to the smaller size of these houses, consumers prefer to use folding furniture instead of traditional furniture as it not only efficiently fits in the house but also saves space for other household essential products.

Increasing Trend of Eco-Friendly Furniture in Fueling the Market Growth

One of the most prominent trends in the market is the increasing emphasis on environmentally friendly foldable furniture. Global environmental issues, such as global warming and environmental preservation concerns, etc., are driving the production as well as sales of eco-friendly plant-based items, including furniture.

Deforestation and the burning of trees account for around 20% of greenhouse gas emissions. During the forecast period, it is projected that the proliferation of environmental restrictions in regions such as North America and Europe will promote the usage of eco-friendly furniture.

Moreover, most luxury outdoor furniture firms use raw materials that are biodegradable, recyclable, or approved by environmental organizations such as the Forest Stewardship Council in their manufacturing processes (FSC). Thus, one of the primary trends that are projected to significantly impact the market during the forecast period is the increased emphasis on environmentally friendly foldable furniture.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Shifting Trend Towards Small Sized Apartments
  • Growing Demand for Compact and Multi-Functional Furniture
  • Rising Construction in Residential Sector

Market Trends & Developments

  • Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Products
  • Increasing Trend of Tiny Homes
  • High Demand from Online Channels
  • Increasing Trend of Co-living Among Millennials
  • Growing Demand for Foldable Beds

Challenges

  • High Cost of Raw Material
  • Supply Chain Constrains

Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Model Analysis)

  • Sample Size Determination
  • Respondent Demographics
  • By Gender
  • By Age
  • By Occupation
  • Brand Awareness
  • Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
  • Customer Satisfaction

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global folding furniture market.

  • Bush Industries, Inc.
  • Inter IKEA Systems B.V.
  • Murphy Wall Beds Hardware Inc.
  • Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
  • Kestell Furniture LLC
  • Murphy Wall Beds Hardware Inc.
  • Lifetime Products Inc.
  • Flexsteel Industries, Inc.
  • Dorel Industries Inc.
  • Haworth Inc.

Report Scope:

Global Folding Furniture Market, By Product Type:

  • Chairs
  • Tables
  • Sofas
  • Beds

Global Folding Furniture Market, By End User:

  • Residential
  • Commercial

Global Folding Furniture Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Direct Sales
  • Furniture Retail Outlets
  • Supermarket & Hypermarket
  • Home Decor Shops
  • Others

Global Folding Furniture Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • United Kingdom
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Vietnam
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • UAE
  • Turkey
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8sy8sj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Chinese Passenger Car OEMs' Overseas Layout Research Report 2023: Overseas Layout Path of Chinese Automakers - Localize Globally and Enhance Differentiation

India Outbound Tourism Market Report 2023: Focus on the Top 32 Most-Visited Foreign Countries - Market Share and Tourist Insights 2015-2031

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.