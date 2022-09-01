DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foliar Spray - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Foliar Spray Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Foliar Spray is projected to reach US$7.8 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4 % over the analysis period. Europe represents a major regional market for Foliar Spray and is projected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period.

Market growth is driven by their growing applications in field crops, horticultural crops, and turfs & ornamentals. The constant decline in arable land globally and increased pressure on growers to address the food needs of the world's expanding population are driving focus on to the development of more effective methods for applying fertilizers.

Rapid growth of agricultural production, especially staples such as rice and wheat, and the subsequent rise in need for fertilizers to protect crops and promote growth are leading to growth in foliar sprays market. The significant growth of foliar spray market in various application sectors is mainly attributed to their ability to increase agricultural output and increasing awareness about the advantages of foliar nutrition.

The easy to apply nature of foliar sprays and their ability to uniformly distribute nutrients onto crops is driving growth in the market. The market is also poised to benefit from the strong growth being witnessed in the industrial agriculture, which enhances need for uniform and efficient application of fertilizers to improve crop yield. Also fueling market growth is the rapidly rising demand for chemical-based plant booster in horticultural operations. Foliar sprays market is also poised to benefit by the agriculture industry`s shift towards advanced farming techniques.

Foliar Spray Market Poised to Benefit from the Robust Rise in Use of Liquid Fertilizers

Numerous Advantages of Foliar Feeding Drives Growth in the Foliar Spraying Market

Factors Determining Success of Foliar Spray Application

Shrinking Arable Land and Need to Increase Agricultural Production and Yield to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Growth

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre

With Multi-Nutrient Deficiency Causing Food and Nutritional Insecurity, Foliar Nutrition Emerges as a Supplementary Approach to Soil Nutrient Application

Efficiency of Foliar Feeding Vs Soil Application

Intensive Farming and Emergence of Mega Farms Raises Importance of Foliar Spraying to Promote Nutrient Uptake in Crops

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region

Organic Foliar Spray: A Sustainable Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

Nitrogenous Foliar Spraying Offers Significant Advantages for Nursery Production

Need to Bolster Soil Life Propels Adoption of Foliar Spray in Permaculture Gardens

Foliar Application for Horticultural Crops: A Promising Market

Increase in Horticultural Crops Production: Opportunity for Foliar Spray Market

Foliar Micronutrient Feeding Holds an Edge over Soil Application for Addressing Micronutrient-Deficiency Symptoms

Soybean Crops Benefit from Foliar Fertilizer Application

Foliar Nutrition Helps Improve Growth, Seed Yield, and Yield Attributes of Pulse Crops

Robust Growth of Biostimulants Market to Fuel Demand for Foliar Spray

Promising Growth Outlook for Biostimulants Favors Foliar Spray Market

Foliar Nutrition Emerges as a Vital Tool for Biofortification

Rising Significance of Nano-Foliar Application

Push towards Organic Farming and Rising Demand for Organic Fertilizers to Restrain Growth in Foliar Spray Market

Foliar Spray of Herbicides Become Essential Part of Weed Management

Ease of Use Presents Foliar Spray as the Preferred Application Technique for Plant Activators

Innovative Solutions Drive Growth in Foliar Spray Market

