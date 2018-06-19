Global Food Additives Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Food Additives in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural & Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial & Antioxidants), Enzymes, and Others.
Â The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 225 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Â Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Ashland, Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Associated British Foods Plc
- AVEBE U.A.
- Biospringer
FOOD ADDITIVES MCP-2070 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Food Additives: Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth
Table 1: World Food Additives Consumption by End-Use Sector (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Fats, Oils and Sauces, Processed Foods, Snack Foods and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth
The Diverse World of Food Additives: A Product Segment Analysis
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Food Additives Industry - A Fragmented & Highly Competitive Marketplace
Table 2: Leading Players in the Global Food Additives Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABF, Biospringer, Cargill, DuPont, Hansen, Kerry, Novozymes and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Food Additives Market - Leading Manufacturers by Food Additive Category
Table 3: Leading Players in the Global Food Enzymes Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for AB Enzymes, Chr Hansen, DSM, DuPont, Novozymes and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Leading Players in the Global High Intensity Sweeteners Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tate & Lyle and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Leading Players in the Global Flavors Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Firmenich, Givaudan, IFF, Symrise and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Leading Gelatin Companies Worldwide (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Gelita, Nitta, Rousselot, Sterling, Tessenderlo (PB Gelatins), Weishardt, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Changing Consumer Trends Influence Food Additive Market Dynamics
'Natural' Is In
Table 7: Global Food Additives Market by Source (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Food Additives and Synthetic Food Additives (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Demand for Ethnic Flavors in Packaged Food Products
Stevia Naturally Usurps Intense Sweeteners Market
Rising Obesity Incidence to Boost Stevia Demand
Table 8: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Zero Sugar Natural Sweetener - A Substitute for Sugar
Savory - A Flavor to Savor
Expanding Applications to Drive Acidulants Market
Protein Ingredients Market - All Set to Grow
Rice Proteins Emerge as an Ideal Alternative to Soy Proteins
Ongoing â€˜Purple Invasionâ€™ in the Food Color Market
Advancements in Food Color Extraction Techniques Offer Improved Prospects
High Hydrostatic Pressure (HHP)
Pulsed Electric Field (PEF)
Sonication-assisted Extraction
Nanotechnology in Food Coloring
Biotechnology and Food Coloring
Encapsulation
Safety of Natural Colors Raises Concerns
Demand for Functional Food Additives on the Rise
Tert-butyl Hydroquinone: Potential Role in Addressing H7N9 Epidemic
Organic and Natural Foods Trend Bodes Well for Natural Food Preservatives
Essential Oils - The Future of Preservatives
Enzymes Fast Replacing Emulsifiers in Dairy and Bakery Industries
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Table 10: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Urban Population
Table 11: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS
Acidulants
Table 13: World Acidulants Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adipic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Fumaric Acid, Gluconic Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Tartaric Acid (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Global Lactic Acid Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Hydrocolloids
Table 15: World Hydrocolloids Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agar, Alginates, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Carrageenan, Gelatin, Gum Arabic, Locust Bean Gum, Pectin, Starches, Xanthan and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Global Hydrocolloids Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Sweeteners
Table 17: Global Sweeteners Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS), High Intensity Sweetener (HIS), Stevia and Sugar (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Global High-Intensity Sweeteners Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Type for Acesulfame-K, Aspartame, Cyclamate, Saccharin, Stevia, Sucralose, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Cost Comparison for Select Sweeteners
A Brief Comparison of Various Sweeteners
Major Sweetener Brands & their Applications
Stevia-Based Sweeteners Gain Ground
Table 20: Global Stevia Consumption in Thousand Tonnes for 2012, 2014 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Number of Stevia-based Food & Beverage Products Launched Worldwide by Category in 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dynamics of the Artificial Sweeteners Market
Rising Health Concerns Drive Shift from Artificial Sweeteners to Natural Sweeteners
Aspartame - In the Eye of the Storm
Tate & Lyle - A Leading High Intensity Sweetener Supplier
Table 22: Leading Players in the Global Sucralose Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Tate & Lyle and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Concerns Surround Neotame
Saccharin Found Safe for Consumption
Flavors
A Highly Competitive Market
Table 23: Global Flavors Market by End-Use Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beverages, Dairy, Savory, Sweet and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demand Rises for Healthy and All-Natural Flavors
New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories
Confectionery Category Favors Intense, Complex Flavors
Preservatives
Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth for Preservatives
Are Food Preservatives Safe?
Enzymes
Table 24: Global Food & Beverage Enzymes Market by Application (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baking, Beverages, Food & Nutrition, and Starch, Oils & Fats (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Food Colors
Table 25: Global Food Colors Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by End-Use Segment for Confectionery, Dairy, Fruit & Vegetables, Meat & Savory, Oils & Fats, Soft Drinks and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
The Rise of Natural Colors
Yellow and Orange Tones Stimulates Appetite
Red: A Vibrant Appetite-Stimulating Color
Purple Colorant Growing in Popularity
Fear of Blues and Greens
Challenges Galore for Natural Food Colorants
Food Emulsifiers
Innovation Characterizes the Market
5. PRODUCT PROFILE
6. REGULATIONS AFFECTING THE FOOD ADDITIVES MARKET
Codex General Standard for Food Additives - An International Standard
Regulations Governing Food Additives in the United States
Food Additives and Chemical Contaminants
FDA Regulations Governing Preservatives
Regulations Governing Food Additives in Japan
A Harmonized Regulatory Framework for Ensuring Trade within European Countries
Regulation Nos. and Titles
Regulations in the United Kingdom
The 2013 Regulation Summary
Austrian Regulations
Regulations in Russia
Food Additive Regulations in Australia
Certified Categories of Food Additives
Food Additive Regulations in China
Registration of New Food Additives
Rules for Food Additive Labeling
Food Additive Regulations in Korea
Food Additive Regulations in Southeast Asia
Vietnam
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Singapore
Malaysia
Food Additive Regulations in the Middle East & Africa
Bahrain
Egypt
Kuwait
Morocco
Oman
Qatar
Latin America
Argentina
Guatemala
Honduras
7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
DSM Introduces New Baking Enzymes Portfolio
Corbion Launches SweetPro Emulsifiers for Sweet Baked Goods
Chr. Hansen Introduces Oil-Soluble Colors
Lampados Introduces Liteez 3D Stevia Sweetener for Hot Beverages
Corbion Unveils SweetProâ„¢ V100 Emulsifier
WILD Flavors & Specialty Ingredients Extends Natural Food Colors Range
Tate & Lyle Launches DOLCIA PRIMAÂ® Allulose Sweetening Solution
ADM Launches VerySweetâ„¢ Monk Fruit and SweetRight Stevia Sweeteners
ED&F Man and Unavoo Introduce Natural Sweetener
Ulrick & Short Introduces Delyte 9 Starch
Novozymes Introduces SpirizymeÂ® T Portfolio of Glucoamylase Enzymes
TIC Gums Unveils TicaloidÂ® Portfolio of Clean Label Hydrocolloids
Kalsec Unveils New Products in IsoFreshÂ® Range of Natural Favors
BASF Introduces New Lucarotin 10 CWD Colorant
Arjuna Natural Extracts Rolls Out X-tend Range of Preservatives
Cargill Expands Gerkenâ€™s Range with Intense Dark Red Cocoa Powder
Avebe Introduces SolanicÂ®100 Potato Protein Isolate
SensientÂ® Colors Unveils SupraRedâ„¢ Natural Food Technology
GNT Group Introduces EXBERRY Branded Coloring Foods
Cargill Launches Truvia Nectar
Madhava Natural Sweeteners Introduces New Product Lines
J.R. Watkins Unveils Natural Food Coloring Range
Edlong Introduces New Sweet Milk Flavors
Sethness Launches Class I Powdered Caramel Color
WFSI Launches Less Sugar Options
Solazyme to Launch Algae Butter
Sethness Launches Red-Toned Class I Powdered Caramel Color
Chr. Hansen Introduces CapColorsÂ® Orange 057 WSS Colorant
Cargill Introduces EverSweet Sweetener
Novozymes Launches Extenda Enzyme Solution
Corbion Purac Launches Verdad Avanta Y100 Natural Meat Preservative
Biosecur Lab Introduces FOODGARDâ„¢ Preservative
Equal Introduces Equal Spoonful and Equal NEXT in Australia
Sethness Launches Red-Tone Caramel Food Colors
Chr. Hansen Introduces eXactÂ® NG Flavor+ Cultures for Fresh Dairy Products
ADM Introduces VivaSweet Sucralose
Tate & Lyle Launches Dolcia Prima Allulose Sweetener
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Frutarom Acquires RenÃ© Laurent
ADM to Take Over Chamtor
Tate & Lyle and Sweet Green Fields Enter into Global Distribution Partnership for Stevia
Givaudan Takes Over Activ International
Ingredion Acquires TIC Gums Incorporated
Novozymes to Set Up Enzyme Production & Supply Chain Facility in India
Corbion Wins European Patent for Vinegar Powder
Frutarom to Acquire Redbrook Ingredients
Firmenich Establishes New Flavor Facility in Nigeria
Givaudan Takes Over Spicetec from ConAgra Foods
ADM and GLG Partner for Stevia and Mont Fruit Ingredients
Frutarom Takes Over Extrakt Chemie
Givaudan to Establish Innovation Center in Switzerland
Dow Food Solutions Expands Capacity for Supporting WELLENCEâ„¢ Fat Reduction Production
RPM Takes Over Holton Food Products
ADM Acquires Moroccan Wet Mill Facility from Tate & Lyle
Frutarom Acquires Grow Company
Takasago Acquires Centre Ingredient Technology
DuPont and Dow Chemical to Merge Operations
DDW Takes Over KleurCraftâ„¢ Portfolio from SVZ International
Tate & Lyle Concludes Realignment of Eaststarch JV
Ajinomoto Sells Sweetener Shares to HYET Holding
Heartland to Take Over SplendaÂ® Brand from McNeil NutriMonals
Ajinomoto and T.HASEGAWA Enter into Alliance
Kraft Foods and Heinz Merge to Form Kraft Heinz Company
Givaudan Begins Operations of Savory Flavors Facility in Nantong
Frutarom Acquires Foote & Jenks
Symrise to Acquire Flavor Infusion
AECI to Take Over Southern Canned Products
ADM to Acquire Meiweiyuan Biotechnology
Tate & Lyle Exits from European Bulk Ingredients Business
Tate & Lyle Invests to Expand US Operations
Frutarom Acquires Taiga International
ADM to Take Over Eatem Foods Company
Evolva and Cargill Begin Engineering Work for Production of Stevia Sweeteners
Ingredion Acquires Penford
9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
Ashland, Inc. (USA)
Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients (Germany)
Associated British Foods Plc. (UK)
ABF Ingredients Ltd. (UK)
PGP International, Inc. (USA)
ACH Food Companies, Inc. (USA)
AVEBE U.A. (The Netherlands)
Biospringer (France)
BASF SE (Germany)
Cargill, Inc. (USA)
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)
Corbion NV (The Netherlands)
CP Kelco (USA)
E.I. duPont de Nemours and Company (USA)
Edlong Dairy Technologies (USA)
Firmenich SA (Switzerland)
FMC Health and Nutrition (USA)
GELITA AG (Germany)
Givaudan SA (Switzerland)
Griffith Foods (USA)
Ingredion Incorporated (USA)
TIC Gums, Inc. (USA)
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (USA)
Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland)
Kalsec, Inc. (USA)
Kerry Group (Ireland)
Kraft Heinz Ingredients (USA)
McCormick & Company, Inc. (USA)
Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
Red Arrow International LLC (USA)
Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
Sensient Technologies Corporation (USA)
Sethness Caramel Color (USA)
Symrise AG (Germany)
Takasago International Corporation (Japan)
Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Historic Review for Food Additives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Food Additives Market by Product Segment
Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acidulants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World Historic Review for Acidulants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Acidulants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sweeteners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World Historic Review for Sweeteners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Sweeteners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sweeteners by Product Segment - Intense Sweeteners and Bulk Sweeteners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World Historic Review for Sweeteners by Product Segment - Intense Sweeteners and Bulk Sweeteners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Intense Sweeteners and Bulk Sweeteners Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vitamins & Minerals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World Historic Review for Vitamins & Minerals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Vitamins & Minerals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Colorants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: World Historic Review for Colorants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: World 14-Year Perspective for Colorants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Colorants by Product Segment - Natural and Artificial Colorants Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: World Historic Review for Colorants by Product Segment - Natural and Artificial Colorants Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: World 14-Year Perspective for Colorants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Natural and Artificial Colorants Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Natural Colorants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: World Historic Review for Natural Colorants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: World 14-Year Perspective for Natural Colorants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Colorants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: World Historic Review for Synthetic Colorants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: World 14-Year Perspective for Synthetic Colorants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flavors/Flavor Enhancers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: World Historic Review for Flavors/Flavor Enhancers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: World 14-Year Perspective for Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Flavor/Flavor Enhancers by Segment - Flavors and Flavor Enhancers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: World 8-Year Perspective for Flavor/Flavor Enhancers by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Flavors and Flavor Enhancers Markets for Years 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocolloids by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: World Historic Review for Hydrocolloids by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: World 14-Year Perspective for Hydrocolloids by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Emulsifiers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: World Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: World 14-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Preservatives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: World Historic Review for Preservatives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: World 14-Year Perspective for Preservatives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Preservatives by Product Segment - Antimicrobial and Antioxidants Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: World Historic Review for Preservatives by Product Segment - Antimicrobial and Antioxidants Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: World 14-Year Perspective for Preservatives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antimicrobial and Antioxidants Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Preservatives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: World Historic Review for Antimicrobial Preservatives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: World 14-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Preservatives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antioxidant Preservatives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: World Historic Review for Antioxidant Preservatives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: World 14-Year Perspective for Antioxidant Preservatives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enzymes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: World Historic Review for Enzymes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: World 14-Year Perspective for Enzymes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Food Additives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: World Historic Review for Other Food Additives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Food Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Consumer Shift to Healthy Foods to Drive Demand for Natural Food Additives
Innovations Spurred by Natural Formulations
Increasing Consumer Spending to Push Forth Demand for Flavors
Alternative Sweeteners: A Dynamic Market
Table 83: US Alternative Sweeteners Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for High Intensity Sweeteners, Polyols, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: US Synthetic Sweeteners Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Brands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
High Intensity Sweeteners Market in the US - A Review
Table 85: US High Intensity Sweeteners Market by Application (2016) - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Beverages, Food Products, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Tabletop Sweeteners and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: US High Intensity Sweeteners Usage in Food Products by Sweetener Type (2016) - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Acesulfame K, Aspartame, Reb-A, Saccharin and Sucralose (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rigid FDA Approvals: A Major Factor Influencing Artificial Sweetener Market
Hydrocolloids Market: Trend towards Healthy Foods Fuels Demand Growth
Processing Trends Drive Antimicrobial Preservatives Growth
Food Enzymes - Increase in Food & Beverage Processing Aids Market Growth
Emulsifier Manufacturers in the US Face Problems
Increasing Use of Enzymes as Alternatives to Emulsifiers
FDA Allows Natural Blue from Spirulina in Confectionery
Food Additives - A Glance at Key End-Uses
Table 87: US Food Additives Market by End-use Sector (2016): Percentage Breakdown for Processed Foods, Dairy Products, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Other Foods, and Other Beverages (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Food Additives in Dairy - An Insight
Fat Replacers in Processed Meat Industry
Regulations Governing Food Additives in the United States
Food Additives and Chemical Contaminants
FDA Regulations Governing Preservatives
Policy Differences Lead to Disparities in Additives Permitted in the US and Europe
Notable FDA Amendments Concerning Food Additives
FDA Certifies MSG as Safe
GETOR Wins Approval for Use as Food Additive in Sodas
US FDA Amends Food Additive Regulations
Product Innovations/Introductions
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 88: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners (Intense Sweeteners and Bulk Sweeteners), Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes, and Other Food Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: US Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners (Intense Sweeteners and Bulk Sweeteners), Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes, and Other Food Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: US 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners (Intense Sweeteners and Bulk Sweeteners), Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes, and Other Food Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
Table 91: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Canadian Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Regulations Governing Food Additives in Japan
Table 94: Number of Ingredients Approved for Use as Food Additives in Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 95: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Japanese Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Food Additives Market in Europe - An Overview
Colorants and Flavors Offer Opportunities
Table 98: European Food Colors Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Natural Food Colorings Find Favor
European Regulatory Environment - An Overview
List of Intense Sweeteners Approved by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)
B.Market Analytics
Table 99: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: European Historic Review for Food Additives by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: European 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: European Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: European 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Biospringer - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 105: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: French Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: French 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 108: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: German Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: German 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 111: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Italian Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
The 2013 Regulation Summary
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 114: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: UK Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: UK 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 117: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Spanish Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Russian Hydrocolloids Market
Food Colorants Market
Regulatory Synopsis
B.Market Analytics
Table 120: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Russian Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 122: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 123: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 125: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Food Acidulants Market
Food & Beverage Colorants Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 127: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Food Additives by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 128: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 130: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 131: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Emulsifiers Market: Benefiting from Growth of Processed Foods Market
Food Enzymes Market Set for Steady Growth
Food Additive Regulations in China
New Food Safety Regulations
NHFPC Issues Latest Standards (GB 2760-2014) for Food Additives Usage
Registration of New Food Additives
Rules for Food Additive Labeling
NSLMNFA to Promote Approval for Natural Additives
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 132: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 133: Chinese Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 134: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Food Additives Market to Experience Robust Growth
Flavors Segment Leads Food Additives Market
Beverage Industry: The Most Prominent Consumer of Food Additives
Consumer Shift to Healthy Foods to Push up Demand for Natural Additives
Western India Dominates Food Additive Consumption
Table 135: Food Additives Market in India (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Region - East India, North India, South India and West India (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competition
Indian Government Issues Food Additives Notification
Government Bans Potassium Bromate as Additive in Packaged Breads
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 136: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 137: Indian Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 138: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
An Overview of Select Markets
New Zealand
Thailand
Regulations - An Overview
Food Additive Regulations in Australia
Food Additive Regulations in Korea
Food Additive Regulations in Southeast Asia
Vietnam
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Singapore
Malaysia
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. THE MIDDLE EAST
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Regulatory Overview for Select Countries
Bahrain
Egypt
Iran
Kuwait
Morocco
Oman
Qatar
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 142: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 143: Middle East Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 144: Middle East 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 145: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 146: Latin American Historic Review for Food Additives by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 147: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 148: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 149: Latin American Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 150: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Regulation
Innovations Drive Flavors Market
Emulsifiers Market Offers Opportunities
B.Market Analytics
Table 151: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 152: Brazilian Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 153: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Argentina
Mexico
Fat Replacers Market
Food Emulsifiers Market
Regulatory Overview for Select Countries
Guatemala
Honduras
Trinidad and Tobago
Venezuela
B.Market Analytics
