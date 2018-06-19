Global Food Additives Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Food Additives in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural & Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial & Antioxidants), Enzymes, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



FOOD ADDITIVES MCP-2070 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Food Additives: Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth

Table 1: World Food Additives Consumption by End-Use Sector (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Fats, Oils and Sauces, Processed Foods, Snack Foods and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth

The Diverse World of Food Additives: A Product Segment Analysis



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Food Additives Industry - A Fragmented & Highly Competitive Marketplace

Table 2: Leading Players in the Global Food Additives Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABF, Biospringer, Cargill, DuPont, Hansen, Kerry, Novozymes and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Food Additives Market - Leading Manufacturers by Food Additive Category

Table 3: Leading Players in the Global Food Enzymes Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for AB Enzymes, Chr Hansen, DSM, DuPont, Novozymes and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Leading Players in the Global High Intensity Sweeteners Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tate & Lyle and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Leading Players in the Global Flavors Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Firmenich, Givaudan, IFF, Symrise and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Leading Gelatin Companies Worldwide (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Gelita, Nitta, Rousselot, Sterling, Tessenderlo (PB Gelatins), Weishardt, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Changing Consumer Trends Influence Food Additive Market Dynamics

'Natural' Is In

Table 7: Global Food Additives Market by Source (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Food Additives and Synthetic Food Additives (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Demand for Ethnic Flavors in Packaged Food Products

Stevia Naturally Usurps Intense Sweeteners Market

Rising Obesity Incidence to Boost Stevia Demand

Table 8: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Zero Sugar Natural Sweetener - A Substitute for Sugar

Savory - A Flavor to Savor

Expanding Applications to Drive Acidulants Market

Protein Ingredients Market - All Set to Grow

Rice Proteins Emerge as an Ideal Alternative to Soy Proteins

Ongoing â€˜Purple Invasionâ€™ in the Food Color Market

Advancements in Food Color Extraction Techniques Offer Improved Prospects

High Hydrostatic Pressure (HHP)

Pulsed Electric Field (PEF)

Sonication-assisted Extraction

Nanotechnology in Food Coloring

Biotechnology and Food Coloring

Encapsulation

Safety of Natural Colors Raises Concerns

Demand for Functional Food Additives on the Rise

Tert-butyl Hydroquinone: Potential Role in Addressing H7N9 Epidemic

Organic and Natural Foods Trend Bodes Well for Natural Food Preservatives

Essential Oils - The Future of Preservatives

Enzymes Fast Replacing Emulsifiers in Dairy and Bakery Industries

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Table 10: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Urban Population

Table 11: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS

Acidulants

Table 13: World Acidulants Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adipic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Fumaric Acid, Gluconic Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid and Tartaric Acid (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Lactic Acid Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Hydrocolloids

Table 15: World Hydrocolloids Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agar, Alginates, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Carrageenan, Gelatin, Gum Arabic, Locust Bean Gum, Pectin, Starches, Xanthan and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Global Hydrocolloids Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sweeteners

Table 17: Global Sweeteners Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS), High Intensity Sweetener (HIS), Stevia and Sugar (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Global High-Intensity Sweeteners Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Type for Acesulfame-K, Aspartame, Cyclamate, Saccharin, Stevia, Sucralose, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Cost Comparison for Select Sweeteners

A Brief Comparison of Various Sweeteners

Major Sweetener Brands & their Applications

Stevia-Based Sweeteners Gain Ground

Table 20: Global Stevia Consumption in Thousand Tonnes for 2012, 2014 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Number of Stevia-based Food & Beverage Products Launched Worldwide by Category in 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dynamics of the Artificial Sweeteners Market

Rising Health Concerns Drive Shift from Artificial Sweeteners to Natural Sweeteners

Aspartame - In the Eye of the Storm

Tate & Lyle - A Leading High Intensity Sweetener Supplier

Table 22: Leading Players in the Global Sucralose Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Tate & Lyle and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Concerns Surround Neotame

Saccharin Found Safe for Consumption

Flavors

A Highly Competitive Market

Table 23: Global Flavors Market by End-Use Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beverages, Dairy, Savory, Sweet and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand Rises for Healthy and All-Natural Flavors

New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories

Confectionery Category Favors Intense, Complex Flavors

Preservatives

Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth for Preservatives

Are Food Preservatives Safe?

Enzymes

Table 24: Global Food & Beverage Enzymes Market by Application (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baking, Beverages, Food & Nutrition, and Starch, Oils & Fats (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Food Colors

Table 25: Global Food Colors Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by End-Use Segment for Confectionery, Dairy, Fruit & Vegetables, Meat & Savory, Oils & Fats, Soft Drinks and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The Rise of Natural Colors

Yellow and Orange Tones Stimulates Appetite

Red: A Vibrant Appetite-Stimulating Color

Purple Colorant Growing in Popularity

Fear of Blues and Greens

Challenges Galore for Natural Food Colorants

Food Emulsifiers

Innovation Characterizes the Market



5. PRODUCT PROFILE



6. REGULATIONS AFFECTING THE FOOD ADDITIVES MARKET

Codex General Standard for Food Additives - An International Standard

Regulations Governing Food Additives in the United States

Food Additives and Chemical Contaminants

FDA Regulations Governing Preservatives

Regulations Governing Food Additives in Japan

A Harmonized Regulatory Framework for Ensuring Trade within European Countries

Regulation Nos. and Titles

Regulations in the United Kingdom

The 2013 Regulation Summary

Austrian Regulations

Regulations in Russia

Food Additive Regulations in Australia

Certified Categories of Food Additives

Food Additive Regulations in China

Registration of New Food Additives

Rules for Food Additive Labeling

Food Additive Regulations in Korea

Food Additive Regulations in Southeast Asia

Vietnam

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Singapore

Malaysia

Food Additive Regulations in the Middle East & Africa

Bahrain

Egypt

Kuwait

Morocco

Oman

Qatar

Latin America

Argentina

Guatemala

Honduras



7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

DSM Introduces New Baking Enzymes Portfolio

Corbion Launches SweetPro Emulsifiers for Sweet Baked Goods

Chr. Hansen Introduces Oil-Soluble Colors

Lampados Introduces Liteez 3D Stevia Sweetener for Hot Beverages

Corbion Unveils SweetProâ„¢ V100 Emulsifier

WILD Flavors & Specialty Ingredients Extends Natural Food Colors Range

Tate & Lyle Launches DOLCIA PRIMAÂ® Allulose Sweetening Solution

ADM Launches VerySweetâ„¢ Monk Fruit and SweetRight Stevia Sweeteners

ED&F Man and Unavoo Introduce Natural Sweetener

Ulrick & Short Introduces Delyte 9 Starch

Novozymes Introduces SpirizymeÂ® T Portfolio of Glucoamylase Enzymes

TIC Gums Unveils TicaloidÂ® Portfolio of Clean Label Hydrocolloids

Kalsec Unveils New Products in IsoFreshÂ® Range of Natural Favors

BASF Introduces New Lucarotin 10 CWD Colorant

Arjuna Natural Extracts Rolls Out X-tend Range of Preservatives

Cargill Expands Gerkenâ€™s Range with Intense Dark Red Cocoa Powder

Avebe Introduces SolanicÂ®100 Potato Protein Isolate

SensientÂ® Colors Unveils SupraRedâ„¢ Natural Food Technology

GNT Group Introduces EXBERRY Branded Coloring Foods

Cargill Launches Truvia Nectar

Madhava Natural Sweeteners Introduces New Product Lines

J.R. Watkins Unveils Natural Food Coloring Range

Edlong Introduces New Sweet Milk Flavors

Sethness Launches Class I Powdered Caramel Color

WFSI Launches Less Sugar Options

Solazyme to Launch Algae Butter

Sethness Launches Red-Toned Class I Powdered Caramel Color

Chr. Hansen Introduces CapColorsÂ® Orange 057 WSS Colorant

Cargill Introduces EverSweet Sweetener

Novozymes Launches Extenda Enzyme Solution

Corbion Purac Launches Verdad Avanta Y100 Natural Meat Preservative

Biosecur Lab Introduces FOODGARDâ„¢ Preservative

Equal Introduces Equal Spoonful and Equal NEXT in Australia

Sethness Launches Red-Tone Caramel Food Colors

Chr. Hansen Introduces eXactÂ® NG Flavor+ Cultures for Fresh Dairy Products

ADM Introduces VivaSweet Sucralose

Tate & Lyle Launches Dolcia Prima Allulose Sweetener



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Frutarom Acquires RenÃ© Laurent

ADM to Take Over Chamtor

Tate & Lyle and Sweet Green Fields Enter into Global Distribution Partnership for Stevia

Givaudan Takes Over Activ International

Ingredion Acquires TIC Gums Incorporated

Novozymes to Set Up Enzyme Production & Supply Chain Facility in India

Corbion Wins European Patent for Vinegar Powder

Frutarom to Acquire Redbrook Ingredients

Firmenich Establishes New Flavor Facility in Nigeria

Givaudan Takes Over Spicetec from ConAgra Foods

ADM and GLG Partner for Stevia and Mont Fruit Ingredients

Frutarom Takes Over Extrakt Chemie

Givaudan to Establish Innovation Center in Switzerland

Dow Food Solutions Expands Capacity for Supporting WELLENCEâ„¢ Fat Reduction Production

RPM Takes Over Holton Food Products

ADM Acquires Moroccan Wet Mill Facility from Tate & Lyle

Frutarom Acquires Grow Company

Takasago Acquires Centre Ingredient Technology

DuPont and Dow Chemical to Merge Operations

DDW Takes Over KleurCraftâ„¢ Portfolio from SVZ International

Tate & Lyle Concludes Realignment of Eaststarch JV

Ajinomoto Sells Sweetener Shares to HYET Holding

Heartland to Take Over SplendaÂ® Brand from McNeil NutriMonals

Ajinomoto and T.HASEGAWA Enter into Alliance

Kraft Foods and Heinz Merge to Form Kraft Heinz Company

Givaudan Begins Operations of Savory Flavors Facility in Nantong

Frutarom Acquires Foote & Jenks

Symrise to Acquire Flavor Infusion

AECI to Take Over Southern Canned Products

ADM to Acquire Meiweiyuan Biotechnology

Tate & Lyle Exits from European Bulk Ingredients Business

Tate & Lyle Invests to Expand US Operations

Frutarom Acquires Taiga International

ADM to Take Over Eatem Foods Company

Evolva and Cargill Begin Engineering Work for Production of Stevia Sweeteners

Ingredion Acquires Penford



9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)

Ashland, Inc. (USA)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients (Germany)

Associated British Foods Plc. (UK)

ABF Ingredients Ltd. (UK)

PGP International, Inc. (USA)

ACH Food Companies, Inc. (USA)

AVEBE U.A. (The Netherlands)

Biospringer (France)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cargill, Inc. (USA)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Corbion NV (The Netherlands)

CP Kelco (USA)

E.I. duPont de Nemours and Company (USA)

Edlong Dairy Technologies (USA)

Firmenich SA (Switzerland)

FMC Health and Nutrition (USA)

GELITA AG (Germany)

Givaudan SA (Switzerland)

Griffith Foods (USA)

Ingredion Incorporated (USA)

TIC Gums, Inc. (USA)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (USA)

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland)

Kalsec, Inc. (USA)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

Kraft Heinz Ingredients (USA)

McCormick & Company, Inc. (USA)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Red Arrow International LLC (USA)

Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (USA)

Sethness Caramel Color (USA)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Takasago International Corporation (Japan)

Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Food Additives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Food Additives Market by Product Segment

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acidulants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Acidulants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Acidulants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sweeteners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Sweeteners by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Sweeteners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sweeteners by Product Segment - Intense Sweeteners and Bulk Sweeteners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Historic Review for Sweeteners by Product Segment - Intense Sweeteners and Bulk Sweeteners Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Sweeteners by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Intense Sweeteners and Bulk Sweeteners Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vitamins & Minerals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Historic Review for Vitamins & Minerals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Vitamins & Minerals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Colorants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Historic Review for Colorants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World 14-Year Perspective for Colorants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Colorants by Product Segment - Natural and Artificial Colorants Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Historic Review for Colorants by Product Segment - Natural and Artificial Colorants Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World 14-Year Perspective for Colorants by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Natural and Artificial Colorants Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Natural Colorants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World Historic Review for Natural Colorants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World 14-Year Perspective for Natural Colorants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Colorants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World Historic Review for Synthetic Colorants by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: World 14-Year Perspective for Synthetic Colorants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flavors/Flavor Enhancers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: World Historic Review for Flavors/Flavor Enhancers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: World 14-Year Perspective for Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Flavor/Flavor Enhancers by Segment - Flavors and Flavor Enhancers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: World 8-Year Perspective for Flavor/Flavor Enhancers by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Flavors and Flavor Enhancers Markets for Years 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocolloids by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: World Historic Review for Hydrocolloids by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: World 14-Year Perspective for Hydrocolloids by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Emulsifiers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: World Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: World 14-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Preservatives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: World Historic Review for Preservatives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: World 14-Year Perspective for Preservatives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Preservatives by Product Segment - Antimicrobial and Antioxidants Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: World Historic Review for Preservatives by Product Segment - Antimicrobial and Antioxidants Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: World 14-Year Perspective for Preservatives by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Antimicrobial and Antioxidants Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Preservatives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: World Historic Review for Antimicrobial Preservatives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: World 14-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Preservatives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antioxidant Preservatives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: World Historic Review for Antioxidant Preservatives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: World 14-Year Perspective for Antioxidant Preservatives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enzymes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: World Historic Review for Enzymes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: World 14-Year Perspective for Enzymes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Food Additives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: World Historic Review for Other Food Additives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Food Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Consumer Shift to Healthy Foods to Drive Demand for Natural Food Additives

Innovations Spurred by Natural Formulations

Increasing Consumer Spending to Push Forth Demand for Flavors

Alternative Sweeteners: A Dynamic Market

Table 83: US Alternative Sweeteners Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for High Intensity Sweeteners, Polyols, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: US Synthetic Sweeteners Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Brands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

High Intensity Sweeteners Market in the US - A Review

Table 85: US High Intensity Sweeteners Market by Application (2016) - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Beverages, Food Products, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Tabletop Sweeteners and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: US High Intensity Sweeteners Usage in Food Products by Sweetener Type (2016) - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Acesulfame K, Aspartame, Reb-A, Saccharin and Sucralose (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rigid FDA Approvals: A Major Factor Influencing Artificial Sweetener Market

Hydrocolloids Market: Trend towards Healthy Foods Fuels Demand Growth

Processing Trends Drive Antimicrobial Preservatives Growth

Food Enzymes - Increase in Food & Beverage Processing Aids Market Growth

Emulsifier Manufacturers in the US Face Problems

Increasing Use of Enzymes as Alternatives to Emulsifiers

FDA Allows Natural Blue from Spirulina in Confectionery

Food Additives - A Glance at Key End-Uses

Table 87: US Food Additives Market by End-use Sector (2016): Percentage Breakdown for Processed Foods, Dairy Products, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Other Foods, and Other Beverages (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Food Additives in Dairy - An Insight

Fat Replacers in Processed Meat Industry

Regulations Governing Food Additives in the United States

Food Additives and Chemical Contaminants

FDA Regulations Governing Preservatives

Policy Differences Lead to Disparities in Additives Permitted in the US and Europe

Notable FDA Amendments Concerning Food Additives

FDA Certifies MSG as Safe

GETOR Wins Approval for Use as Food Additive in Sodas

US FDA Amends Food Additive Regulations

Product Innovations/Introductions

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 88: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners (Intense Sweeteners and Bulk Sweeteners), Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes, and Other Food Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: US Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners (Intense Sweeteners and Bulk Sweeteners), Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes, and Other Food Additives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: US 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners (Intense Sweeteners and Bulk Sweeteners), Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes, and Other Food Additives Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 91: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Canadian Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Regulations Governing Food Additives in Japan

Table 94: Number of Ingredients Approved for Use as Food Additives in Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 95: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Japanese Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Food Additives Market in Europe - An Overview

Colorants and Flavors Offer Opportunities

Table 98: European Food Colors Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Natural Food Colorings Find Favor

European Regulatory Environment - An Overview

List of Intense Sweeteners Approved by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)

B.Market Analytics

Table 99: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: European Historic Review for Food Additives by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: European 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: European Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: European 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Biospringer - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 105: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: French Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: French 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 108: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: German Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: German 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 111: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Italian Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

The 2013 Regulation Summary

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 114: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: UK Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: UK 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 117: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Spanish Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Russian Hydrocolloids Market

Food Colorants Market

Regulatory Synopsis

B.Market Analytics

Table 120: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Russian Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 123: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Food Acidulants Market

Food & Beverage Colorants Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 126: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Food Additives by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Emulsifiers Market: Benefiting from Growth of Processed Foods Market

Food Enzymes Market Set for Steady Growth

Food Additive Regulations in China

New Food Safety Regulations

NHFPC Issues Latest Standards (GB 2760-2014) for Food Additives Usage

Registration of New Food Additives

Rules for Food Additive Labeling

NSLMNFA to Promote Approval for Natural Additives

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 132: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 133: Chinese Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Food Additives Market to Experience Robust Growth

Flavors Segment Leads Food Additives Market

Beverage Industry: The Most Prominent Consumer of Food Additives

Consumer Shift to Healthy Foods to Push up Demand for Natural Additives

Western India Dominates Food Additive Consumption

Table 135: Food Additives Market in India (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Region - East India, North India, South India and West India (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competition

Indian Government Issues Food Additives Notification

Government Bans Potassium Bromate as Additive in Packaged Breads

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 136: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Indian Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

An Overview of Select Markets

New Zealand

Thailand

Regulations - An Overview

Food Additive Regulations in Australia

Food Additive Regulations in Korea

Food Additive Regulations in Southeast Asia

Vietnam

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Singapore

Malaysia

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. THE MIDDLE EAST

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Regulatory Overview for Select Countries

Bahrain

Egypt

Iran

Kuwait

Morocco

Oman

Qatar

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 142: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 143: Middle East Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 144: Middle East 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 145: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 146: Latin American Historic Review for Food Additives by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 148: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 149: Latin American Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 150: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Regulation

Innovations Drive Flavors Market

Emulsifiers Market Offers Opportunities

B.Market Analytics

Table 151: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 152: Brazilian Historic Review for Food Additives by Product Group/Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 153: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants (Natural and Synthetic), Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives (Antimicrobial and Antioxidant), Enzymes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Argentina

Mexico

Fat Replacers Market

Food Emulsifiers Market

Regulatory Overview for Select Countries

Guatemala

Honduras

Trinidad and Tobago

Venezuela

B.Market Analytics



