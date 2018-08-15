Global Food Additives Market 2016-2024 - Recent Industry Activity, Product Innovations & Focus on Key Players

DUBLIN, Aug 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Food Additives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.







This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Food Additives in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:





Acidulants

Sweeteners

Vitamins & Minerals

Colorants (Natural & Synthetic)

Flavors/Flavor Enhancers

Hydrocolloids

Emulsifiers

Preservatives (Antimicrobial & Antioxidants)

Enzymes

Others

The report profiles 225 companies including many key and niche players such as:





Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Ashland, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients

Associated British Foods Plc.

ABF Ingredients Ltd.

PGP International, Inc.

ACH Food Companies, Inc.

Biospringer

BASF SE

Cargill, Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Corbion NV

CP Kelco

E.I. duPont de Nemours and Company

Edlong Dairy Technologies

Firmenich SA

FMC Health and Nutrition

GELITA AG

Givaudan SA

Griffith Foods

Ingredion Incorporated

TIC Gums, Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Kalsec, Inc.

Kerry Group

Kraft Heinz Ingredients

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Red Arrow International LLC

Royal DSM N.V

Sethness Caramel Color

Symrise AG

Tate & Lyle PLC

Key Topics Covered:





1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Food Additives: Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth



Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth



The Diverse World of Food Additives: A Product Segment Analysis







2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Food Additives Industry



A Fragmented & Highly Competitive Marketplace



Leading Players in the Global Food Additives Market: ABF, Biospringer, Cargill, DuPont, Hansen, Kerry, Novozymes and Others



Global Food Additives Market



Leading Manufacturers by Food Additive Category



Leading Players in the Global Food Enzymes Market: AB Enzymes, Chr Hansen, DSM, DuPont, Novozymes and Others



Leading Players in the Global High Intensity Sweeteners Market: Tate & Lyle and Others



Leading Players in the Global Flavors Market: Firmenich, Givaudan, IFF, Symrise and Others



Leading Gelatin Companies Worldwide: PGelita, Nitta, Rousselot, Sterling, Tessenderlo (PB Gelatins), Weishardt, and Others







3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES



Changing Consumer Trends Influence Food Additive Market Dynamics



'Natural' Is In



Rising Demand for Ethnic Flavors in Packaged Food Products



Stevia Naturally Usurps Intense Sweeteners Market



Rising Obesity Incidence to Boost Stevia Demand



Zero Sugar Natural Sweetener



A Substitute for Sugar



Savory



A Flavor to Savor



Expanding Applications to Drive Acidulants Market



Protein Ingredients Market



All Set to Grow



Rice Proteins Emerge as an Ideal Alternative to Soy Proteins



Ongoing Purple Invasion' in the Food Color Market



Advancements in Food Color Extraction Techniques Offer Improved Prospects



High Hydrostatic Pressure (HHP)



Pulsed Electric Field (PEF)



Sonication-assisted Extraction



Nanotechnology in Food Coloring



Biotechnology and Food Coloring



Encapsulation



Safety of Natural Colors Raises Concerns



Demand for Functional Food Additives on the Rise



Tert-butyl Hydroquinone: Potential Role in Addressing H7N9 Epidemic



Organic and Natural Foods Trend Bodes Well for Natural Food Preservatives



Essential Oils



The Future of Preservatives



Enzymes Fast Replacing Emulsifiers in Dairy and Bakery Industries



Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects



Ballooning Global Population



Expanding Urban Population







4. SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS



Acidulants



Hydrocolloids



Sweeteners



A Brief Comparison of Various Sweeteners



Major Sweetener Brands & their Applications



Stevia-Based Sweeteners Gain Ground



Dynamics of the Artificial Sweeteners Market



Rising Health Concerns Drive Shift from Artificial Sweeteners to Natural Sweeteners



Aspartame



In the Eye of the Storm



Tate & Lyle



A Leading High Intensity Sweetener Supplier



Concerns Surround Neotame



Saccharin Found Safe for Consumption



Flavors



A Highly Competitive Market



Demand Rises for Healthy and All-Natural Flavors



New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories



Confectionery Category Favors Intense, Complex Flavors



Preservatives



Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth for Preservatives



Are Food Preservatives Safe?



Enzymes



Food Colors



The Rise of Natural Colors



Yellow and Orange Tones Stimulates Appetite



Red: A Vibrant Appetite-Stimulating Color



Purple Colorant Growing in Popularity



Fear of Blues and Greens



Challenges Galore for Natural Food Colorants



Food Emulsifiers



Innovation Characterizes the Market







5. PRODUCT PROFILE







6. REGULATIONS AFFECTING THE FOOD ADDITIVES MARKET



Codex General Standard for Food Additives



An International Standard



Regulations Governing Food Additives in the United States



Food Additives and Chemical Contaminants



FDA Regulations Governing Preservatives



Regulations Governing Food Additives in Japan



A Harmonized Regulatory Framework for Ensuring Trade within European Countries



Regulation Nos. and Titles



Regulations in the United Kingdom



The 2013 Regulation Summary



Austrian Regulations



Regulations in Russia



Food Additive Regulations in Australia



Certified Categories of Food Additives



Food Additive Regulations in China



Registration of New Food Additives



Rules for Food Additive Labeling



Food Additive Regulations in Korea



Food Additive Regulations in Southeast Asia



Vietnam



Thailand



Indonesia



Philippines



Singapore



Malaysia



Food Additive Regulations in the Middle East & Africa



Bahrain



Egypt



Kuwait



Morocco



Oman



Qatar



Latin America



Argentina



Guatemala



Honduras







7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



DSM Introduces New Baking Enzymes Portfolio



Corbion Launches SweetPro Emulsifiers for Sweet Baked Goods



Chr. Hansen Introduces Oil-Soluble Colors



Lampados Introduces Liteez 3D Stevia Sweetener for Hot Beverages



Corbion Unveils SweetPro V100 Emulsifier



WILD Flavors & Specialty Ingredients Extends Natural Food Colors Range



Tate & Lyle Launches DOLCIA PRIMA Allulose Sweetening Solution



ADM Launches VerySweet Monk Fruit and SweetRight Stevia Sweeteners



ED&F Man and Unavoo Introduce Natural Sweetener



Ulrick & Short Introduces Delyte 9 Starch



Novozymes Introduces Spirizyme T Portfolio of Glucoamylase Enzymes



TIC Gums Unveils Ticaloid Portfolio of Clean Label Hydrocolloids



Kalsec Unveils New Products in IsoFresh Range of Natural Favors



BASF Introduces New Lucarotin 10 CWD Colorant



Arjuna Natural Extracts Rolls Out X-tend Range of Preservatives



Cargill Expands Gerken's Range with Intense Dark Red Cocoa Powder



Avebe Introduces Solanic100 Potato Protein Isolate



Sensient Colors Unveils SupraRed Natural Food Technology



GNT Group Introduces EXBERRY Branded Coloring Foods



Cargill Launches Truvia Nectar



Madhava Natural Sweeteners Introduces New Product Lines



J.R. Watkins Unveils Natural Food Coloring Range



Edlong Introduces New Sweet Milk Flavors



Sethness Launches Class I Powdered Caramel Color



WFSI Launches Less Sugar Options



Solazyme to Launch Algae Butter



Sethness Launches Red-Toned Class I Powdered Caramel Color



Chr. Hansen Introduces CapColors Orange 057 WSS Colorant



Cargill Introduces EverSweet Sweetener



Novozymes Launches Extenda Enzyme Solution



Corbion Purac Launches Verdad Avanta Y100 Natural Meat Preservative



Biosecur Lab Introduces FOODGARD Preservative



Equal Introduces Equal Spoonful and Equal NEXT in Australia



Sethness Launches Red-Tone Caramel Food Colors



Chr. Hansen Introduces eXact NG Flavor+ Cultures for Fresh Dairy Products



ADM Introduces VivaSweet Sucralose



Tate & Lyle Launches Dolcia Prima Allulose Sweetener







8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Frutarom Acquires Ren Laurent



ADM to Take Over Chamtor



Tate & Lyle and Sweet Green Fields Enter into Global Distribution Partnership for Stevia



Givaudan Takes Over Activ International



Ingredion Acquires TIC Gums Incorporated



Novozymes to Set Up Enzyme Production & Supply Chain Facility in India



Corbion Wins European Patent for Vinegar Powder



Frutarom to Acquire Redbrook Ingredients



Firmenich Establishes New Flavor Facility in Nigeria



Givaudan Takes Over Spicetec from ConAgra Foods



ADM and GLG Partner for Stevia and Mont Fruit Ingredients



Frutarom Takes Over Extrakt Chemie



Givaudan to Establish Innovation Center in Switzerland



Dow Food Solutions Expands Capacity for Supporting WELLENCE Fat Reduction Production



RPM Takes Over Holton Food Products



ADM Acquires Moroccan Wet Mill Facility from Tate & Lyle



Frutarom Acquires Grow Company



Takasago Acquires Centre Ingredient Technology



DuPont and Dow Chemical to Merge Operations



DDW Takes Over KleurCraft Portfolio from SVZ International



Tate & Lyle Concludes Realignment of Eaststarch JV



Ajinomoto Sells Sweetener Shares to HYET Holding



Heartland to Take Over Splenda Brand from McNeil NutriMonals



Ajinomoto and T.HASEGAWA Enter into Alliance



Kraft Foods and Heinz Merge to Form Kraft Heinz Company



Givaudan Begins Operations of Savory Flavors Facility in Nantong



Frutarom Acquires Foote & Jenks



Symrise to Acquire Flavor Infusion



AECI to Take Over Southern Canned Products



ADM to Acquire Meiweiyuan Biotechnology



Tate & Lyle Exits from European Bulk Ingredients Business



Tate & Lyle Invests to Expand US Operations



Frutarom Acquires Taiga International



ADM to Take Over Eatem Foods Company



Evolva and Cargill Begin Engineering Work for Production of Stevia Sweeteners



Ingredion Acquires Penford







9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS







10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Total Companies Profiled: 225 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 259)

The United States (77)

(77) Canada (5)

(5) Japan (16)

(16) Europe (107)

(107) France (21)

(21)

Germany (20)

(20)

The United Kingdom (8)

(8)

Italy (2)

(2)

Spain (7)

(7)

Rest of Europe (49)

(49) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (46)

(Excluding Japan) (46) Middle East (6)

(6) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6dlnvp/global_food?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

