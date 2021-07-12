Global Food Additives Market Report 2021
DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Additives Market, By Type (Acidulants, Anti-Caking Agents, Colors, Emulsifiers, Enzymes, Flavors, Hydrocolloids, Preservatives Markets, Sweeteners), By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Food Additives Market is expected to undergo significant growth by 2026 owing to the growing utilization of additives in the food & beverage industry as preservative, emulsifier, flavor enhancer, sweetener and colorant.
The rising demand for packaged food and beverages due to the hectic lifestyle is also propelling the demand for food additives.
Increasing disposable income coupled with rising trend of healthy eating is expected to drive the Global Food Additives Market during the forecast period. Also, the increasing focus of food and beverages companies on new flavor, variants and texture is leading to more adoption of food additives. The primary function of food additive is to prevent the spoilage and wastage of food products and thus to reduce the overall production cost.
The Global Food Additives Market is segmented based on type, source, application and region Based on type, the market is segmented into the acidulants, anti-caking agents, colors, emulsifiers, enzymes, flavors, hydrocolloids, preservatives markets and sweeteners.
The sweeteners segment accounted for the largest share in the Global Food Additives Market and is expected to dominate during the forecast period as they are highly being used as a substitute of refined sugar. However, the enzymes segment is also undergoing rapid growth owing to their low cost compared to artificial chemicals.
Based on application, the Global Food Additives Market is segmented into bakery & confectionery, beverages, convenience foods, dairy & frozen desserts, spices, condiments, sauces & dressings and others. The bakery & confectionary segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth during the forecast period as food additives are extensively being used in bakery items like cakes, biscuits & cookies, chocolates, sandwiches and breads. Flavor enhancers and sweeteners are common food additives used in bakery and confectionary items.
Leading companies are focusing on research and development activities to bring new and innovative products which are according to the present health conscious consumers. They are also widening their production capabilities to make their strong global presence.
Some of the key players in the Global Food Additives Market are
- BASF SE
- Cargill Incorporated
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Adani Wilmer Limited
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Frutarom Industries Ltd.
- Danisco A/S
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Tata & Lyle PLC
- Royal DSM NV
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Key Target Audience:
- Food additives manufacturers and suppliers
- Types of food additives such as preservatives, sweeteners, emulsifiers, anti-caking agents, enzymes, food flavors & enhancers, food colorants, acidulants and others
- Research organizations and consulting companies
- Trade associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to food additives
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Industry associations
- Market research and consulting firm
Report Scope:
Global Food Additives Market, By Type:
- Acidulants
- Anti-Caking Agents
- Colors
- Emulsifiers
- Enzymes
- Flavors
- Hydrocolloids
- Preservatives Markets
- Sweeteners
Global Food Additives Market, By Source:
- Natural
- Synthetic
Global Food Additives Market, By Application:
- Bakery & Confectionery
- Beverages
- Convenience Foods
- Dairy & Frozen Desserts
- Spices
- Condiments
- Sauces & Dressings
- Others
Global Food Additives Market, By Geography:
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Rest of APAC
- North America
- U. S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Iran
- South Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
