Global Food Allergen Testing Industry Report 2020-2024

The global food allergen testing market is poised to grow by $783.2 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increasing allergic reactions among individuals and rising awareness and globalization of food market. The study identifies the increasing product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the food allergen testing market growth during the next few years.



The global food allergen testing market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscape.



The food allergen testing market is segmented as below:



By Technology

LC/MS Technology

Immunoassay/ELISA Technology

PCR Technology

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food allergen testing market vendors that include:

3M Co.

Co. ALS Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bureau Veritas SA

Eurofins Scientific SE

Intertek Group plc

Neogen Corp.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TUV SUD

Also, the food allergen testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



