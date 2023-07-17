Global Food Applications Opportunity Report 2023: Innovations in the Face of Shortages - Analytical Instrumentation Plays Vital Role in Food Testing Amidst Supply Chain Disruptions

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "From Lab to Table: Food Applications Opportunity Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2023 Lab to Table Analytical Instrumentation Market report for food applications observes the dynamics and numerous market trends influencing the industry and analyzes their effect on sales growth for instruments used to test materials intended for consumption.

Analytical instrumentation plays a critical role in food testing, enabling companies in the food industry to comply with modern-day food safety guidelines, standards, and laws while also ensuring consistency in food product quality. Therefore, it is imperative for food companies to have a well-established testing structure in place and adhere to increasingly stringent regulatory requirements that govern the entire food supply chain.

For most manufacturing facilities in the food industry, laboratories must first test the raw materials that are purchased from an external supplier or farm. This must occur before they are allowed to be processed by the manufacturer. As the raw materials are processed, they are usually tested or monitored in some way.

Samples tested during this phase must either be taken directly from the production line and brought to a laboratory or assessed with in-line process analytical tools. When the final food product is ready, its physical, chemical, and microbiological characteristics are assessed in various ways.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many consumers turned to pantry-loading as businesses shut down and remote work became the norm. However, this surge in demand resulted in supply chain disruptions as businesses struggled to keep up with maintaining supplies in the face of border closures, staffing challenges and social distancing measures.

The resulting imbalance between supply and demand has led to inflation, with food prices soaring by 9.9% from 2021 to 2022. Fortunately, food prices are expected to grow at a slower rate in 2023 compared to 2022, though it is still projected to remain above historical average rates, potentially affecting consumers' shopping habits amid concerns of a recession and a slowing economy.

Despite ongoing shortages and changing spending habits, the demand for food testing remains strong. The scarcity of ingredients and packaging materials has compelled many companies to innovate and reformulate existing products to meet the increased demand. This has resulted in a robust demand for analytical instrumentation to facilitate testing and ensure compliance with safety guidelines and standards.

Report Scope:

Microbiology & Food Safety

Process Analytical Techniques

Chromatography

Molecular Spectroscopy

Sample preparation

Life Sciences

Mass Spectrometry

Surface Science

Electrochemistry

Lab Equipment

Materials Characterization

Lab Automation

Atomic Spectroscopy

Some of the top vendors in the overall market

3M

A&D Weighing

Agilent

Avantor

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Biotage

CAMAG

Charles River

Danaher

Foss

HORIBA

Mettler Toledo

MilliporeSigma

PerkinElmer

QIAGEN

Sartorius

Shimadzu

Thermo

Waters

ZEISS

