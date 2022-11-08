Global Food Automation Markets Report 2022-2026 & 2031: Rapid Push Toward Next-Generation Technologies - Robotics, Digital Twins, IoT, Analytics, Data Processing, Automated Control Systems

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Automation Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food automation market is expected to grow from $11.08 billion in 2021 to $12.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.12%. The food automation market is expected to reach $17.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.63%.

The main types of machines in the food automation market are motors and generators, motor controls, discrete controllers and visualization, rotary products, linear products and others. The motors and generators are an energy conversion machines used in the food industry.

Motors and generators are used in food industry machinery for automating processing and other operations. Motors and generators have demand requirements in specific sectors such as fish, poultry, dairy, and baking goods.

The food automation machines are either semi-automatic or fully automatic and have consists of components such as plant instrumentation, plant-level controls and enterprise-level controls. Food automation are mostly have application in bakery products, drinks, candy, snacks, fruits and vegetables, meat and other.

Western Europe was the largest region in the food automation market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the food automation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising adaptability of automation is expected to propel the food automation market. The rapid push toward automation technology and increased expectations of consumers and regulatory agencies for better product quality and safety has resulted in the increased adoption of automation across industries.

It will provide with an effective and efficient solution in the food industry for better food quality, maximum productivity, and profitability with ensured safety using automation technologies to streamline various activities from food processing operations to packaging, reducing the manual effort, increasing safety and maximizing profits.

For instance, in December 2021, according to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the steady growth of industrial robots reflects the adoption of automation in food and beverage manufacturing, with the total global operational stock of robots increasing by 8.6% in 2020

The operational robot stock in food and beverage manufacturing steadily increased from 81,500 in 2019 to 90,100 in 2020. This adoption was driven due to the availability of better technology, the need to stay competitive and improve workers' safety. Therefore, the rising adaptability of automation will drive the growth of the food automation market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the food automation market. The market is witnessing the implementation of next-generation food automation technologies such as robotics, digital twins, internet of things (IoT), analytics, data processing, automated control systems, and others.

These advanced solutions offer complete automation reducing human needs entirely and increasing profitability while ensuring safety. For instance, in January 2022, Pazzi Robotics, a France-based kitchen software, and robotics startup firm introduced a fully automated packaged solution for the food and beverages industry with no human intervention during the operations. The solution includes robots that perform tasks from food preparation to final assembly based on fully automated procedures. This solution uses a combination of software, data, and precision robotics.

In January 2022, AMF Bakery Systems Inc., a US-based automated bakery equipment solutions company acquired Workhorse Automation Inc., for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, AMF Bakery Systems will strengthen its product portfolio with the addition of robotics technologies and the engineering expertise of Workhorse Automation.

These two companies' technologies can help bakers build efficient and automated bakeries. Workhorse Automation Inc. is a US-based company providing engineering and automated solutions for the commercial baking industry.

Major players in the food automation market are

ABB Ltd

GEA Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rexnord Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Fortive Corporation

Emerson Electric Co

Falcon Autotech Pvt Ltd

Fanuc Corporation

Neologic Engineers Private Limited

JLS Automation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Food Automation Market Characteristics

3. Food Automation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Food Automation

5. Food Automation Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Food Automation Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Food Automation Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Food Automation Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Food Automation Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Motors And Generators

Motor Controls

Discrete Controllers And Visualization

Rotary Products

Linear Products

Others

6.2. Global Food Automation Market, Segmentation By Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Semi Automatic

Fully Automatic

6.3. Global Food Automation Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Plant Instrumentation

Plant-Level Controls

Enterprise-Level Controls

6.4. Global Food Automation Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Bakery Products

Drinks

Candy

Snacks

Fruits And Vegetables

Meat

Other

7. Food Automation Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Food Automation Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Food Automation Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkntru

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets