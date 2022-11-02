Global Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Probiotics Market 2022-2027: Malnutrition and Obesity in Developing Economies & Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements in Developed Economies

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report will provide an updated review of the global probiotics market, focusing on its genus, function, end-use, application, and sales channel. Conclusive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global probiotics market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of regions, countries and manufacturers.

The report will include the COVID-19 impact analysis on the probiotics market at a global level. The impact analysis will consist of the impact on demand, supply and prices.

The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value (USD millions), considering 2021 as a base year, and a market forecast will be provided from 2022 to 2027. Regional market size with respect to the application will be provided. COVID-19's impact will be considered while the marketing estimation.

The report includes an analysis of major players across each regional probiotics market. The report explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global probiotics market and current trends within the industry. The report focuses on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott, Chr. Hansen Inc., DSM, Kerry, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle Inc. and Wallaby Yogurt Co.

Scope of the Report

The genus segment of the global probiotics market is further segmented into Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, Bacillus and others.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into food and beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed and others.

The global probiotics market based on end use is segmented into probiotics for humans and probiotics for animals.

Based on function, global probiotics market is segmented into regular probiotics and therapeutic probiotics.

Based on sales channels, the market is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, online and others.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Evaluation and forecast the market size for probiotics, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type, genus, function, application, end use (human/animals), sales channel, and region

Updated information on market opportunities and drivers, key shifts, regulations and industry specific challenges, and other factors that will shape this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

Highlights of the impact of COVID-19 on the global probiotics market, along with its implications on demand and supply of probiotics, price impact, and various government strategic decisions

Discussion of the importance of scientific research, product innovation, consumer awareness and preferences, and regulatory requirements for probiotics

Review of patent data and new developments regarding various categories and sub-categories of probiotics

Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances within the food and beverages industry

Market share analysis of the key market participants offering probiotic-enhanced products, their research priorities, product portfolios and the competitive landscape

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

What's New in this Update?

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Functions of Probiotics

Health Benefits of Probiotics

Disadvantages of Probiotics

Regulatory Guidelines

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material

Manufacturing

Marketing and Distribution

End-user

Impact of Covid-19 on the Probiotics Market

Impact of Covid-19 on Demand

Impact of Covid-19 on Supply

Technological Overview of Probiotics

Probiotic Manufacturing Process

Future of Probiotics: Nanotechnology and Encapsulation

Pricing of Probiotic Products

Chapter 4 Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Growth Drivers

Growing Health Awareness Among Consumers

Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements in Developed Economies

Increasing Industrial Applications

Growing Malnutrition and Obesity in Developing Economies

Growing Animal Feed Industry

Market Restrains

High Costs of R&D for Developing New Probiotics Strains

Storage and Transportation of Probiotics

Chapter 5 Global Market for Probiotics by Application

Food and Beverages

Global Market for Probiotics in Food and Beverages by Type

Global Market for Probiotics in Food and Beverages by Genus

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Others

Chapter 6 Global Market for Probiotics by Genus

Global Market for Probiotics by Genus

Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium

Streptococcus

Bacillus

Others

Chapter 7 Global Market for Probiotics by End Use

Global Market for Probiotics by End Use

Probiotics for Humans

Probiotics for Animals

Chapter 8 Global Market for Probiotics by Function

Global Market for Probiotics, by Function

Regular Probiotics

Therapeutic Probiotics

Chapter 9 Global Market for Probiotics by Sales Channel

Global Market for Probiotics by Sales Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Pharmacies

Online

Specialty Stores

Others

Chapter 10 Global Market for Probiotics by Region

North American Market for Probiotics by Country

U.S. Market for Probiotics

Canadian Market for Probiotics

European Market for Probiotics by Country

German Market for Probiotics

for Probiotics U.K. Market for Probiotics by Application

French Market for Probiotics

Italian Market for Probiotics

Rest of European Market for Probiotics

Asia-Pacific Market for Probiotics by Country

Chinese Market for Probiotics, by Application

Indian Market for Probiotics

Japanese Market for Probiotics

Australian Market for Probiotics

Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Probiotics

South American Market for Probiotics by Country

Brazilian Market for Probiotics

Mexican Market for Probiotics

Rest of South American Market for Probiotics

Middle East and African Market for Probiotics by Country

and African Market for Probiotics by Country South African Market for Probiotics

Rest of the Middle East and African Market for Probiotics

Chapter 11 Patent Review

Recent Patents

Patent Review by Year

Patent Review by Country

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Tier 1 Companies

Tier 2 Companies

Tier 3 Companies

Recent Developments

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Abbott

Adm Biopolis

Adm Protexin Ltd.

Asahi Biocycle Co. Ltd.

Biogaia Ab Inc.

Bio-K Plus International Inc.

Biovencer Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Chobani LLC

Chr. Hansen Inc.

Country Life LLC

Danone Inc.

Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes

Dsm

Dupont De Nemours and Co.

Estee Lauder Inc.

Garden of Life Inc.

Jarrow Formulas Inc.

Johanna Foods Inc.

Karyotica Biologicals Pvt. Ltd.

Kerry Group plc

Kirkman Group Inc.

Lallemand Inc.

Lifeway Foods Inc.

Loreal Paris

Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd.

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd.

Nature's Way Products LLC

Natren Inc.

Natural Organics Inc.

Nestle Inc.

Probi Ab Inc.

Probiotical S.P.A.

Sabinsa Corp.

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics

Stonyfield Farm Inc.

Unique Biotech Ltd.

Wallaby Yogurt Co.

Winclove Probiotics B.V.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mp2g12

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets