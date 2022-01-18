Global Food Color Ingredients Market Growth Opportunity Report 2021: Offering Clean-label Colour Alternatives is Expected to be a Significant Differentiator in the Industry

Jan 18, 2022, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Color Ingredients Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
This research service analyzes global and regional trends and focuses on the natural and synthetic colouring ingredients used across food & beverage segments, such as bakery, dairy, confectionery, meat products, beverages, plant-based meat, and other food products.
The study also provides an analysis of different natural colour types, including anthocyanins, carotenoids, betanin, carmine, curcumin, paprika, caramel, and other natural colours, such as spirulina extract and chlorophyll/chlorophyllins. Rising awareness regarding the side effects of artificial colours has led to a shift in consumer preferences towards natural, clean-label ingredients.
This is expected to fuel demand for natural food colours across a range of end-use industries. In addition to consumer demand, stringent regulatory and labelling requirements are driving formulators to shift from synthetic to natural colour alternatives. Natural colour is estimated to be the largest market in terms of revenue in 2020.
The growth in demand for natural colours is expected to come from developing markets where there is still significant penetration of synthetics. The food colour ingredients market is moderately consolidated, with global players holding majority shares.
Companies are focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies, with the expansion of product portfolios across geographies being a key growth strategy. Expanding the natural colours portfolio to offer a range of natural hues remains an area focus.
Offering clean-label colour alternatives is expected to be a significant differentiator in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Food Color Ingredients Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis - Food Color Ingredients
- Growth Elements - Global Food Color Ingredients
- Questions This Study Will Answer
- Food Color Ingredients - Segmentation
- Food Color Ingredients - Definitions
- Natural, Clean Label, and Foodstuff Ingredients - Food Color Ingredients
- Key Competitors - Food Color Ingredients
- Key Growth Metrics - Food Color Ingredients
- Growth Drivers - Food Color Ingredients
- Growth Restraints - Food Color Ingredients
- Regulatory Landscape - Food Color Ingredients: NA
- Regulatory Landscape - Food Color Ingredients: Europe
- Regulatory Landscape - Food Color Ingredients: APAC and LAMEA
- Forecast Assumptions - Food Color Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast - Food Color Ingredients
- Unit Shipment Forecast - Food Color Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Food Color Ingredients
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type - Food Color Ingredients
- Forecast Analysis by Type - Food Color Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Food Color Ingredients
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - Food Color Ingredients
- Forecast Analysis by Region - Food Color Ingredients
- Revenue Forecast by Application - Food Color Ingredients
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application - Food Color Ingredients
- Forecast Analysis by Application - Food Color Ingredients
- Impact of COVID - 19 - Food Color Ingredients
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Food Color Ingredients
- Competitive Environment - Food Color Ingredients
- Competitive Landscape - Food Color Ingredients
- Competitive Landscape - Product Mapping: Food Color Ingredients
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Natural Colors
- Key Growth Metrics - Natural Colors
- Natural Colors - Overview
- Revenue Forecast - Natural Colors
- Unit Shipment Forecast - Natural Colors
- Revenue Forecast by Type - Natural Colors
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Type - Natural Colors
- Forecast Analysis by Type - Natural Colors
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Natural Colors
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - Natural Colors
- Forecast Analysis by Region - Natural Colors
- Revenue Forecast by Application - Natural Colors
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application - Natural Colors
- Forecast Analysis by Application - Natural Colors
- Product Launches, 2019 to 2021 - Natural Colors
- Market Activities (Expansions and M&A 2018-2021) - Natural Colors
- Innovative Startups - Natural Colors
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Synthetic Colors
- Key Growth Metrics - Synthetic Colors
- Synthetic Colors - Overview
- Revenue Forecast - Synthetic Colors
- Unit Shipment Forecast - Synthetic Colors
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Synthetic Colors
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - Synthetic Colors
- Forecast Analysis by Region - Synthetic Colors
- Revenue Forecast by Application - Synthetic Colors
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application - Synthetic Colors
- Forecast Analysis by Application - Synthetic Colors
Growth Opportunity Universe - Food Color Ingredients
- Growth Opportunity 1: Focus on Technological Innovation to Cater to Demand for Clean Label, More Stable, and Vibrant Natural Colors
- Growth Opportunity 2: Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies to Enable a Further Shift to Natural Colors
- Growth Opportunity 3: New Product Development to Meet Changing Consumer Requirements across Different Application Areas will Fuel Growth
Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/123jfy
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article