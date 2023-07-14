Global Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market size to grow by USD 6.4 Billion from 2023 to 2030; High demand for low-calorie food products is expected to propel the market's growth - Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global food emulsifiers and texturizers market size was worth around USD 3.9 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 6.4 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.6% during the forecast period (2023- 2030).

Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/food-emulsifiers-and-texturizers-market

Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market: Overview

Emulsifiers consist of mono-, diglycerides, lecithin, and other natural substances with synthetic derivatives. The primary function of these ingredients is to facilitate the uniform mixing and distribution of oils and flavors throughout the food. Texturization agents assist in modifying and enhancing the mouthfeel of foods. These ingredients are utilized extensively in dairy, savory, confectionary, snack, meat, dairy, and poultry products.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/food-emulsifiers-and-texturizers-market

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

2023 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

226+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors Methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market Reports:

As per the analysis, the Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.6% between 2023 and 2030.

The Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers market size was worth around USD 3.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 6.4 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The high demand for low-calorie food products is likely to boost the food emulsifiers and texturizers market growth.

Based on the application, the bakery segment accounts for the largest share of the global market.

Based on the product type, the thickening agent dominates the global market.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Beverages, Dairy Products, Meat, Poultry, Confectionery, Bakery), By Product Type (Stabilizing Agents, Binding Agents, Emulsify Agents, Thickening Agents), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030" into their research database.

Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market: Growth Drivers

High demand for low-calorie food products is anticipated to drive market expansion

In recent years, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and obesity has increased, which is anticipated to increase the demand for low-fat food products. These texturizing agents have the ability to replace calorie-dense oils and lipids with low-fat alternatives, allowing formulations to become healthier options.

These enhanced formulations utilize food texturizers as the fat mimic. Texturizing agents are commonly administered to patients with dysphagia or swallowing difficulties. Manufacturers utilize various texturizing agents based on their individual characteristics and benefits.

Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market: Restraints

· The growth of the global market for emulsifiers and texturizers is likely to be hampered by health concerns

The majority of food texturizers are derived from diverse sources, including seaweeds, animals, and plants, among others. In addition, certain synthetic texturizers are utilized in the food and beverage industry. However, the rising health consciousness and awareness among consumers regarding the ingredients used in food products is likely to hinder the expansion of the global food emulsifiers and texturizers market.

Directly Purchase a Copy of The Report with TOC | Quick Delivery Available @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/food-emulsifiers-and-texturizers-market

Global Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global market for food emulsifiers and texturizers is segmented by application, product type, and region.

By application, the market can be divided into beverages, dairy products, meat, poultry, confectionary, and bakery products, and others. Due to the rising demand for bakery products among middle-aged consumers, the bakery segment accounts for the largest share of the global food emulsifiers and texturizers market.

By product type, food emulsifiers and texturizers can be classified as stabilizing agents, binding agents, emulsifying agents, thickening agents, and others. The thickener dominates the global market for food emulsifiers and texturizers.

Recent Developments:

Tate and Lyle PLC, in Feb 2023 , announced the launch of its brand with the company's new narrative. Tate and Lyle PLC, a leader in ingredient solutions for healthier food and beverages, are ready to rebrand itself with the purpose of transforming lives through the science of food.

, announced the launch of its brand with the company's new narrative. Tate and Lyle PLC, a leader in ingredient solutions for healthier food and beverages, are ready to rebrand itself with the purpose of transforming lives through the science of food. Kerry Group, in April 2023 , reported an increase of 10.3% in the first quarter of its financial year, led by strong growth in the food service channel in Europe and APMEA.

Get More Insight Before Buying @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/food-emulsifiers-and-texturizers-market

List of Key Players in Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market:

Ingredion Inc

Tate and Lyle PLC

CP Kelco

Roquette Freres S.A.

Puratos NV

Protea Biosciences

Palsgaard A/S

LOTTE Fine Chemicals Co.

Lantmannen Unibake

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kerry Inc.

InnovoPro Ltd

Groupe Limagrain

Givaudan SA

Garuda International Inc

Fiberstar Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Creafill Fibers Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the growth rate forecast and market size for Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market Industry?

What segments does the Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3.9 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 6.4 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.6% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Ingredion Inc, Tate and Lyle PLC, CP Kelco, Roquette Freres S.A., Puratos NV, Protea Biosciences, Palsgaard A/S, LOTTE Fine Chemicals Co., Lantmannen Unibake, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Inc., InnovoPro Ltd, Groupe Limagrain, Givaudan SA, Garuda International Inc, Fiberstar Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Creafill Fibers Corp., CP Kelco ApS, Corbion N.V., Compania Espanola de Algas Marinas S.A., Cargill Inc, Bunge Loders Croklaan B.V., BASF SE, Agrinnovation Ltd., and others. Segments Covered By Application, Product Type, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/food-emulsifiers-and-texturizers-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to grow significantly in the global market

North America is the fastest-growing food emulsifiers and texturizers market. It is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Food ingredient innovation and tech advancement should boost regional market growth. Due to busy lifestyles, processed food is in high demand. People are too busy to cook from scratch. The region needs these ingredients.

Due to the fast-growing food processing industry in developing countries like India, China, and Japan, Asia Pacific is predicted to lead the worldwide food emulsifiers and texturizers business. Rising disposable income and living standards will boost regional market growth.

Due to market leaders, Europe is expected to grow greatly in the next years. Food technological advancements may also boost regional market growth.

Global Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Market is segmented as follows:

By Application Segment Analysis

Beverages

Dairy Products

Meat

Poultry

Confectionery

Bakery

By Product Type Segment Analysis

Stabilizing Agents

Binding Agents

Emulsify Agents

Thickening Agents

By Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia



Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Food Additives Market Report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/food-additives-market

B2B Food Marketplace Platform Market Report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/b2b-food-marketplace-platform-market

Food Pathogen Testing Market Report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/food-pathogen-testing-market

Gluten-Free Products Market Report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/gluten-free-products-market

Protein Supplement Market Report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/protein-supplement-market

Browse Through Facts and Factors Coverage of the Global Food & Beverages Industry

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client's/customer's conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FnF Research