Global Food Enzymes Industry Study 2019-2024: Analysis & Forecasts for Carbohydrase, Protease, Lipase, and More
Nov 26, 2019, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Enzymes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global food enzymes market was worth US$ 1.8 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 2.6 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5% during 2019-2024.
The thriving food processing industry, along with growing consumer awareness for nutritional products, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. There is an increasing demand for nutrient-rich and high-quality food and beverages. Also, shifting dietary preferences of consumer toward natural, organic and chemical-free food has alleviated the adoption of food enzymes.
Furthermore, the rising demand for frozen and processed food products is also favoring the market growth. Consumers are increasingly opting for on-the-go and convenience food products owing to their changing lifestyles and busy schedules.
Additionally, increasing beverage consumption, including both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, has enhanced the usage of food enzymes in the beverage industry. Various food enzymes are used for the extraction of fruit and vegetable juices. In the wine industry, they are utilized for the process of clarification and filtration and increasing juice yield.
Apart from this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities for waste reduction and enhancing food security and safety are further catalyzing the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being DowDuPont, Amway, BASF, DSM, Novozymes, Chr. Hansen, Kerry Group, Biocatalysts, Puratos Group, Advanced Enzyme Tech, Sequence Biotech, Amano Enzyme, Aum Enzymes, Bioseutica, Dyadic International Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- How has the global food enzymes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global food enzymes industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the source?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global food enzymes industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global food enzymes industry?
- What is the structure of the global food enzymes industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global food enzymes industry?
