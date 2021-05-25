Global Food Enzymes Market (2021 to 2026) - Large Number of Emerging Applications Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Enzymes Market by Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases), Source, Application (Food & Beverages), Formulation, and Region(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The food enzymes market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.4%, in terms of value.

The increase in urbanization and high disposable income have led to the growth of consumption of diverse range of foods, driving the food enzymes market. It is also witnessed that there is an increase in the middle-income population who are willing to pay more for high-quality food, further contributing to the market. Several food & beverage manufacturers have been incorporating food enzymes in the production process to enhance the shelf-life, taste, aroma, and performance of the overall final product. However, the growth of the food enzymes market is inhibited by factors, such as the stringent regulatory framework for the use of food enzymes.

By type, the proteases segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Proteases are essential enzymes for the digestion of protein and have become significant for use in the food & beverage industry. These enzymes can be obtained from plants, animals, and microorganisms in several conditions, such as high salt concentrations. Proteases are highly beneficial as it reduces the mixing time, decreases dough consistency and uniformity, regulates the gluten strength in bread and to improve the texture and flavor.

By source, the microorganism segment is estimated to account for the largest share.

Based on source, the food enzymes market is segmented into microorganism, plant, and animal. The microorganism segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the food enzymes market because of its biochemical properties. In addition, microbial enzymes are an important source of raw materials for food applications due to their diversity. Most of the manufacturers opt for enzymes from microbial sources as they have the capability to degrade a wide range of complex substrates into more useful energy sources.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The food enzymes market in the Asia Pacific region is increasing largely because of the change in food consumption habits and technological advancements that have resulted in the creation of innovative food enzymes to cater to wide range of food applications. Developed markets such as North America and Western Europe are becoming mature, which has led to faster growth in developing markets such as Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the changing consumer preference in the food & beverage industry has contributed to the growth of the food enzymes market in this region.

The food enzymes market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America.

