Global Food Extrusion Industry Research Report 2021-2026 Featuring Profiles of Buhler, Akron Tool & Die, Baker Perkins, and Coperion Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Extrusion Market by Extruder (Single Screw, Twin Screw, and Contra Twin Screw), Process (Cold and Hot), Product Type (Savory Snacks, Breakfast Cereals, Bread, Flours & Starches, and Textured Protein), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food extrusion market is estimated to be valued at USD 73.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 99.7 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The food extrusion market in the food industry has been growing in accordance with the processed food industry. The effect of busy lifestyles in developing economies has driven the market for processed food; hence, there is a rise in demand for extruded product types. In developing countries, the food extrusion market is also evolving in response to the rapidly increasing demand for convenience product type options.

Flours and Starches has 13.4% share of the product type segment

Extrusion of flours and starches is a physical modification method involving high heat and shear. Extrusion of flour and starch granules causes changes in their morphological and molecular structure depending on several factors, including moisture content, cooking temperature, and mechanical & thermal energy input.

Extruded flours and starches can have improved functionality in food applications, particularly in hot or cold applications. Extrusion of starchy food results in gelatinization, partial or complete destruction of the crystalline structure and molecular fragmentation of starch polymers, as well as protein denaturation, and formation of complexes between starch and lipids, and between protein and lipids.

The contra-twin screw extruder has short intensive work zone, minimizing wasted energy that resulted from traditional extrusion systems

Contra twin screw extruder is a new extrusion technology designed with twin screw extrusion features but with re-engineered screw designs and rotation direction. It consists of extruders with two parallel contra-rotating screws suitable for granulation and extrusion of tubing, profiles, and sheets. The issues faced with the existing extrusion technology have been addressed by introducing contra twin screw extruders. Contra twin screw extruders are designed for a long run and smooth operation with advanced engineered materials for all exchangeable wear parts.

Italy held the highest CAGR in the market in 2020

Snacking has its significance in Italy and has comparatively reduced the custom of a three-course meal per day. Foodservice represents opportunities for the companies to promote their brands among consumers and drive the sales in the retail channel. In addition to this, the demand for extruded food from the food sector maximizes commercial opportunities for medium-sized extruded food manufacturing companies.

Quality, convenience, and innovation have offset the impact of declining consumer disposable income and drive the sales of these products. An increasing trend of health concerns, coupled with convenience, has helped the growth of the food extrusion market in this region. Italy has a large number of extruded food manufacturing companies as well as extrusion machinery manufacturing companies.

