NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Food Flavors Market to Reach $24.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Food Flavors estimated at US$18.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.6% over the period 2022-2030. Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR

The Food Flavors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 145 Featured)

- Firmenich Inc.

- Frutarom Industries Ltd.

- Givaudan SA

- International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

- Mane SA

- Robertet SA

- Sensient Technologies Corporation

- Symrise AG

- T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd.

- Takasago International Corporation

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Food Flavors - A Prelude

Flavors - The Largest Segment of the Global Food Additives Market

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on

Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19

as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 &

Beyond

Inflationary Pressures and Impact on Global Economy

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Impact of COVID-19 on Food Flavors Market

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 2: Food Flavors - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

42 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Food Flavors Market in Euphoric Awesomeness & Set to

Enjoy Blissful Sojourn Ahead

Salient Drivers for the Global Food Flavors Market

Rising Income & Health Awareness Push Market Growth

Increasing Applications in Food & Beverage Industry

High Demand for Processed Foods

Consumer Attention on Natural Ingredients

Liquid-Form Food Flavors to Enjoy Immense Demand

Beverages Rule while Savory & Snacks Post Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific Enjoys Scoop-Full of Revenue Share on Global Food

Flavors Market

Natural and Savory & Snacks: Segments Hitting Perfect Spot in

Food Flavors Market

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Food & Beverage Industry and Robust Application

Opportunity in Beverages Drive Demand for Food Flavors

EXHIBIT 3: Global Food & Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for

the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022E

EXHIBIT 4: Global Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2018, 2020 & 2022E

Rapid Growth in Consumption of Packaged, Ready-to-Consume Foods &

Beverages Drives Demand for Food Flavors

EXHIBIT 5: Global RTE Foods Market Size (in US$ Billion) for

2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

EXHIBIT 6: Global RTD Beverages Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Demand Rises for Healthy and All-Natural Flavors

Flavor: An Ever-Changing Variable

Rising Demand for Ethnic Flavors in Packaged Food Products

Confectionery Category Favors Intense, Complex Flavors

Savory: A Flavor to Savor

New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories

Increasing Demand for Citrus Flavors

Growing Appeal of Dairy-based Food Flavors

Immense Gains for Vegan & Plant-based Flavors

Innovative Flavors & Sustainability as Key Influencers in

Snacks Market

New Omnichannel Eating

In-Tune with Immune

Newstalgia and Nostalgia

Flavor Mashups

Innovations in Flavor Science and Technology are Serving

Healthier Desserts and Confections

Tapping into the Nostalgia Power

Better-for-you-and-your-Taste Buds

Spicy and Earthy

Giving Classics a Twist

Sweet Plus

Fermented Foods Witness Increased Popularity

Street Food

Rise of Health Megatrends Bolsters the Use of Natural Food

Enhancers in Bakery Products

Surging Eclectic Flavor Combination Demand Encourages Flavor

Manufacturers in North America to Adopt New Flavor Profiles

Flavors Deep Dive

Surging Demand for Sustainable and Natural Flavors

Use of Cannabis as a Natural Ingredient to Develop Flavors

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

EXHIBIT 7: World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050):

(in Thousands)

Expanding Urban Population

EXHIBIT 8: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 9: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

2000, 2020 & 2050

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

