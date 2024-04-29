Global Food Fortification Market is set to expand an expected CAGR of 2.7% until 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

FMI forecasts a booming food fortification market, driven by rising awareness of malnutrition. Collaboration between governments and food companies to fortify staple foods addresses deficiencies and promotes public health. Gain a deeper market understanding – explore our comprehensive report.

NEWARK, Del., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The food fortification market size is to be valued at US$ 106.7 billion by 2024. The market valuation is estimated to be US$ 286 billion by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 10.4%.

The food fortification market stands as a beacon of innovation and public health, leveraging fortified foods and beverages to address nutritional deficiencies and enhance overall well-being and imposes marketing strategies for promoting fortified food products to health-conscious consumers.

A surge in awareness of malnutrition and its impact on public health has spurred government initiatives and industry collaborations to fortify staple foods with essential nutrients. Consumer demand for functional foods and personalized nutrition solutions has fueled innovation in fortification techniques and product formulations, driving market expansion and diversification.

Food Fortification industry also faces challenges and opportunities for fortifying plant-based alternatives. Regulatory complexities and inconsistencies across different regions pose hurdles for market players, requiring compliance efforts and adaptability to navigate varying regulatory landscapes.

Consumer skepticism and misinformation regarding fortified foods may hinder adoption rates, highlighting the importance of education and transparency in fortification initiatives.

Opportunities lie in innovation, education, and expanding market reach to underserved populations, while threats include regulatory hurdles, competitive pressures, and misinformation about fortified foods.

Report Scope

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 106.7 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 286 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 10.4 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Market Segments Covered By Type: Proteins & Amino Acids

Vitamins

Lipids

Prebiotics & Probiotics

Carbohydrates

Minerals

Others By Process: Drum Dying

Dusting By Application: Infant Formula

Dairy & Dairy-Based Products

Cereals & Cereal-Based Products

Fats & oils

Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Others By Region: North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Based on the type, the proteins and amino acids segment is registered at a CAGR of 10.2% by 2034.

The United States is expected to register at a CAGR of 10.7% by 2034.

is expected to register at a CAGR of 10.7% by 2034. The United Kingdom registers significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 11.7% by 2034.

registers significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 11.7% by 2034. Based on process, the drum dying segment is registered at a CAGR of 10% by 2034.

"The ascending prevalence of malnutrition and related health concerns globally. As the driver underscores the importance of fortification initiatives in combating malnutrition and promoting public health, propelling demand for fortified foods and beverages across various demographics and geographical regions of the industry," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

The food fortification ecosystem boasts a competitive landscape characterized by multinational corporations like Nestlé, Kellogg's, and General Mills alongside regional players.

Intense competition drives innovation and collaboration, with a focus on expanding product portfolios and meeting diverse consumer preferences for fortified foods and beverages.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2021, Evolve BioSystems invested in Cargill and Manna Tree to advance its pioneering probiotic technology aimed at bolstering infant gut health. This partnership fueled research and development efforts in California , with a primary focus on optimizing the health and well-being of newborns through innovative probiotic solutions.

, with a primary focus on optimizing the health and well-being of newborns through innovative probiotic solutions. In 2022, FMC Corporation unveiled a groundbreaking technology aimed at revolutionizing the food fortification market. This development introduced a novel approach to fortifying staple foods with essential nutrients, enhancing their nutritional value, and addressing global malnutrition challenges.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global food fortification market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand market opportunities, the food fortification market is segmented based on Type (Proteins & Amino Acids, Vitamins, Lipids, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals, Others), Process (Drum Dying, Dusting), Application (Infant Formula, Dairy & Dairy-Based Products, Cereals & Cereal-Based Products, Fats & oils, Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Others), and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

SOURCE Future Market Insights