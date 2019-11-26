Global Food Gelatin Market Forecast 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global market for food gelatin is projected to register a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecasted period. The large-scale adoption of food-grade gelatin by the confectionery industry, along with increased demands of food gelatin as an additive, are the factors estimated to augment the market growth.

MARKET INSIGHTS

With regard to the ingredient, the animal-sourced gelatin is the leading contributor to the market because of its feasibility, consistency, and functionalities.As per estimations, there will be increased demands for desserts and confectioneries during the forecast period.



Gelatin, with is multifunctional roles, is utilized by the confectionary manufacturers to add consistency and improve texture.So, with the rising demand for confectioneries, the demand for gelatin is also estimated to increase.



Gelatin is also vastly used as encapsulation materials in the case of nutraceuticals like omega 3, coconut oil, lycopene.This results in huge opportunities for market growth for food gelatin.



One of the primary challenges faced by the market is the increased availability of substitutes in the market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global food gelatin market is assessed on the basis of the market regions present in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World.As of 2018, the European market region holds the largest market share, and the region of Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market by the end of the forecast period.



This is attributed to the market standards of the countries in the Asia Pacific region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The increased growth opportunities in terms of revenue and growth, leads to a large presence of big players in the market. Some of them are Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Tessenderlo Group, Nitta Gelatin Limited, Darling Ingredients Inc., Gelita, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. GELITA

2. AJINOMOTO CO., INC.

3. MERCK KGaA

4. TESSENDERLO GROUP

5. DARLING INGREDIENTS INC.

6. NITTA GELATIN LIMITED

7. DONGBAO BIO-TECH CO. LTD

8. EVERSOURCE GELATIN

9. LAPI GELATINE SPA UNIPERSONAL COMPANY

10. TROBAS GELATINE BV

11. WEISHARDT GÉLATINES

12. GELNEX

13. GELKEN GELATIN CO. LTD

14. JELLICE GROUP

15. FOODCHEM INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION



