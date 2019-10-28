NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

Global Food Gelatin Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period, 2019- 2024.







- Gelatin is a natural protein that is derived from the partial hydrolysis of collagen, which exists in the skin and bones of animals. The most common types of gelatin are manufactured from porcine skin, bovine bone and bovine hide. Gelatin has unique characteristics that make it especially useful as a gelling agent, binder, emulsifier, or thickener.

- Gelatin has a unique amino acid arrangement in its sequence and contains relatively high amount of glycine, proline, and alsnine. The presence of biologically active peptide sequences in its primary structure results in gelatin's bioactivities.



Scope of the Report

Global Food Gelatin market is segmented into source, type, and application. On the basis of source, it is segmented into Plant and animal-derived food-grade gelatin. Various animal sources are fish, bovine hide, and pigskin. Gelatin, based on type, is classified into type A and B, where type A food gelatin is used in confectionary, and type B in dairy products. The type A gelatin is used as food grade gelatin. There is a growing demand for gelatin in sports drinks, owing to its high protein and low-fat content. The food gelatin application is categorized into bakery & confectionery, soups & sauces, meat & fish, dairy & dessert, beverages, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the food gelatin market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.



Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Functional and Specialty Foods



The functional food industry, and food supplement sectors are witnessing growth at a faster rate. The specialty food industry is experiencing demand growth, due to increasing consumer preferences for high-quality food products. Gelatin base, made of gelatin powder, sugar, and other ingredients, is used in the preparation of artisanal pastry, desserts, and various other specialty food products. Gelatin, in hydrolyzed form, is used in protein fortify dietary foods. Dried and hydrolyzed food gelatin contains over 92% protein. Pure food gelatin powder contains no carbohydrates or fats, but protein. A one-ounce packet of gelatin powder contains approximately 23 calories, and six grams of protein. Gelatin has a unique amino acid arrangement in its sequence, and contains relatively high amount of glycine, proline, and alsnine. The presence of biologically active peptide sequences in its primary structure results in gelatin's bioactivities.



Europe Holds the Major Share in Food Gelatin Market



Europe dominates the global food gelatin market, with holding the largest market share. Increased consumption of gelatin, as a functional and low-calorie diet alternative, is the major factor driving the market. Further, Asia-Pacific has the fastest growing market, whereas, North America and Europe food gelatin markets are saturated, and are expected to witness minimum growth, during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific region, consumers are preferring high protein products, thus, boosting the gelatin market growth. Apart from this, the growth of the poultry market, and the increasing number of slaughterhouses and marine product manufacturers have offered growth opportunities for food gelatin manufacturers.



Competitive Landscape

Global food gelatin market is fragmented with a large number of regional small-medium scale players, and key global players. Some of the major players in Food gelatin market are Gelita Usa Inc., Dongbao, Sterling, Eversource Gelatin, Foodchem® International Corporation, Pb Gelatins, Luohe Wulong Gelatin Co., Ltd., Nitta and Gelnex, and Italgelatine (S.P.A), among others



