Global Food Glazing Agents Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand in Bakery and Confectioneries Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Glazing Agents Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food glazing agents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.9% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

BJ International

Bristish Wax Ltd.

Capol GmbH

Carnauba Do Brasil

Colorcon

Koster Keunen

Mantrose UK Ltd.

Masterol Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Poth Hille

Puratos

This report on global food glazing agents market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global food glazing agents market by segmenting the market based on type, nature, function, application, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global food glazing agents market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand in bakery and confectioneries

Consumer awareness towards texture and appearance

Burgeoning application of food glazing agents

Challenges

Shoratge of materials

Strigent regulatory framework

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2021

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Stearic Acid

Candelilla Wax

Carnauba Wax

Beeswax

Shellac

Others

by Nature

Organic

Conventional

by Function

Coating Agents

Surface-Finishing Agents

Firming Agents

Others

by Application

Bakery

Confectionery

Processed Meat, Poultry and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Functional Foods

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yjfgqh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets