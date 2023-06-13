Global Food Glazing Agents Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand in Bakery and Confectioneries Drives Growth

13 Jun, 2023, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Glazing Agents Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global food glazing agents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.9% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- BJ International
- Bristish Wax Ltd.
- Capol GmbH
- Carnauba Do Brasil
- Colorcon
- Koster Keunen
- Mantrose UK Ltd.
- Masterol Foods Pvt. Ltd.
- Poth Hille
- Puratos
This report on global food glazing agents market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global food glazing agents market by segmenting the market based on type, nature, function, application, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global food glazing agents market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing demand in bakery and confectioneries
- Consumer awareness towards texture and appearance
- Burgeoning application of food glazing agents
Challenges
- Shoratge of materials
- Strigent regulatory framework
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2021
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Stearic Acid
- Candelilla Wax
- Carnauba Wax
- Beeswax
- Shellac
- Others
by Nature
- Organic
- Conventional
by Function
- Coating Agents
- Surface-Finishing Agents
- Firming Agents
- Others
by Application
- Bakery
- Confectionery
- Processed Meat, Poultry and Seafood
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Functional Foods
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
