Global Food Intolerance Products Market Report 2020: Aggressive Promotional Activities by Manufacturers and the Continual Launch of Products to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Intolerance Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food intolerance products market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019



Food intolerance refers to a gastric reaction characterized by the inability to digest certain food products. It is a non-allergic food sensitivity that is induced by various lactose-, sugar- and gluten-based food items. Individuals suffering from this tendency usually manage it by consuming specialized food intolerance products that are free from gluten and lactose.



Some of the commonly used food intolerance products, include dairy alternatives, such as soy, coconut, cashew and macadamia milk, gluten-free products, such as flour made using rice, potato starch, chickpeas or soy, and meat products alternatives, such as flax seed oil. These products are free from allergens and may not cause bloating, migraine, sore throat or an irritable bowel.



The increasing prevalence of coeliac disease and lactose intolerance among the masses is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising health consciousness among the masses and the widespread adoption of vegan, gluten- and lactose-free food products, is favoring the market growth. Consumers are also incorporating these products into their daily diets for cholesterol management and digestion control.



Additionally, various advancements, such as the development of technologically advanced testing methods to diagnose food allergies and intolerance, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, food manufacturers are emphasizing on producing nutrient-rich and flavorful food variants that do not trigger food intolerance.



Other factors, including rapid urbanization, along with aggressive promotional activities by product manufacturers and the continual launch of products with aesthetically appealing packaging solutions, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global food intolerance products market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global food intolerance products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food intolerance products market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global food intolerance products market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Food Intolerance Products Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Bakery Products

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Confectionery Products

6.3 Dairy and Dairy Alternatives

6.4 Meat and Seafood Products

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Diabetes-Free Food

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Gluten-Free Food

7.3 Lactose-Free Food

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.3 Online Stores

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Abbott Nutrition

Amy's Kitchen Inc.

Boulder Brands Inc. (Pinnacle Foods Inc.)and Conagra Brands Inc.

Danone S.A.

Dr. Schar AG/SPA

Fifty-50 Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Kellogg Company

Nestle S.A.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

