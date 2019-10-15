Global Food Irradiation Trends Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Irradiation Trends market worldwide is projected to grow by US$82.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5%. X-Ray Radiation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$74.2 Million by the year 2025, X-Ray Radiation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817818/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, X-Ray Radiation will reach a market size of US$5.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Food Technology Service, Inc.; Gray*Star, Inc.; Nordion (Canada), Inc.; Sadex Corporation; Scantech Sciences, Inc.; Tecleor LLC







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817818/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Food Irradiation Trends Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Food Irradiation Trends Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Food Irradiation Trends Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Food Irradiation Trends Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: X-Ray Radiation (Source) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: X-Ray Radiation (Source) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: X-Ray Radiation (Source) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Electron Beam Radiation (Source) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Electron Beam Radiation (Source) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Electron Beam Radiation (Source) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Gamma Radiation (Source) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Gamma Radiation (Source) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Gamma Radiation (Source) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Ultra-High Pressure Technology (Technology) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Ultra-High Pressure Technology (Technology) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Ultra-High Pressure Technology (Technology) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Steam Pasteurization (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Steam Pasteurization (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Steam Pasteurization (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Ozone Treatment (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Ozone Treatment (Technology) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Ozone Treatment (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Food Coating Technology (Technology) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Food Coating Technology (Technology) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Food Coating Technology (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Food Irradiation Trends Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

& 2025

Table 28: United States Food Irradiation Trends Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018 to

2025

Table 29: Food Irradiation Trends Market in the United States

by Source: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Food Irradiation Trends Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Food Irradiation Trends Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 32: United States Food Irradiation Trends Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Food Irradiation Trends Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Food Irradiation Trends Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Food Irradiation Trends Historic Market

Review by Source in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 36: Food Irradiation Trends Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Food Irradiation Trends Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: Food Irradiation Trends Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Food Irradiation Trends Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Food Irradiation Trends: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Food Irradiation Trends Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Food Irradiation Trends Market Share

Analysis by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Food

Irradiation Trends Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 44: Food Irradiation Trends Market in Japan in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Food Irradiation Trends Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Food Irradiation Trends Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Food Irradiation Trends Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Food Irradiation Trends Market by Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Food Irradiation Trends Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: Chinese Food Irradiation Trends Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 51: Food Irradiation Trends Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Food Irradiation Trends Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Food Irradiation Trends Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Food Irradiation Trends Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Food Irradiation Trends Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Food Irradiation Trends Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018-2025

Table 56: Food Irradiation Trends Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Food Irradiation Trends Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Food Irradiation Trends Market Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 59: European Food Irradiation Trends Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 60: Food Irradiation Trends Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Food Irradiation Trends Market in France by Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Food Irradiation Trends Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Food Irradiation Trends Market Share Analysis

by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: French Food Irradiation Trends Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Food Irradiation Trends Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Food Irradiation Trends Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Food Irradiation Trends Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Food Irradiation Trends Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Food Irradiation Trends Market Share Breakdown

by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: German Food Irradiation Trends Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 71: Food Irradiation Trends Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: German Food Irradiation Trends Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Food Irradiation Trends Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Food Irradiation Trends Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Food Irradiation Trends Market by Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Food Irradiation Trends Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 77: Italian Food Irradiation Trends Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 78: Food Irradiation Trends Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Food Irradiation Trends:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Food Irradiation Trends Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Food Irradiation Trends Market Share

Analysis by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Food

Irradiation Trends Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 83: Food Irradiation Trends Market in the United Kingdom

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Food Irradiation Trends Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Food Irradiation Trends Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018-2025

Table 86: Food Irradiation Trends Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Source: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Europe Food Irradiation Trends Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Food Irradiation Trends Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 89: Rest of Europe Food Irradiation Trends Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 90: Food Irradiation Trends Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Food Irradiation Trends Market in Asia-Pacific by

Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Food Irradiation Trends Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Source: 2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Food Irradiation Trends Market Share

Analysis by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Food Irradiation Trends Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Food Irradiation Trends Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Food Irradiation Trends Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Food Irradiation Trends Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Rest of World Food Irradiation Trends Historic Market

Review by Source in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 99: Food Irradiation Trends Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 100: Food Irradiation Trends Market Analysis in Rest of

World in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 101: Food Irradiation Trends Market in Rest of World:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of World Food Irradiation Trends Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



FOOD TECHNOLOGY SERVICE, INC.

GRAY*STAR, INC.

NORDION (CANADA), INC.

SADEX CORPORATION

SCANTECH SCIENCES, INC.

TECLEOR LLC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817818/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

