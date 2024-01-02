Global Food Irradiation Trends Report 2023: Growing Need to Extend Shelf life of Products Drives Opportunities - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Irradiation Trends - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Food Irradiation Trends Market to Reach $326.5 Million by 2030

The global market for Food Irradiation Trends estimated at US$238.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$326.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The content delves into the subject of food irradiation, beginning with an introduction to the practice and an assessment of its effectiveness. It highlights the benefits and drawbacks of food irradiation, emphasizing its advantages over traditional food safety methods. The text provides insights into various food irradiation technologies and their comparison, along with an overview of the market opportunity and applications.

Factors generating interest in food irradiation services, including foodborne fatalities, fresh food preservation, and international trade, are discussed. The content also addresses cost estimates for irradiation facilities, market dynamics, and consumer preferences.

Gamma Radiation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$165.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the X-Ray Radiation segment is estimated at 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

It touches upon the role of government organizations and varying global acceptances of food irradiation technology, particularly in Europe, concluding with insights into the competitive landscape.



The Food Irradiation Trends market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$160.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mounting Concerns Over Food-borne Diseases to Drive Market Growth

Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)

Growing Need to Extend Shelf life of Products Drives Opportunities

Increasing Globalization and International Food Trade Prompts Countries to Adopt Irradiation Services

Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities

High Susceptibility of Meat and Poultry to Contamination Favors Uptake of Irradiation Technologies

Global Beef and Veal Production (Million Metric Tons in terms of CWE): 2012-2021E

Global Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021

Rise in Trading of Exotic Fruits and Vegetables Augur Well for Market Growth

EXHIBIT : Global Fruit Production (In Million Tons) for 2007, 2012, 2017, 2019 and 2022

Global Fruit Production by Country (In Million Tons) for 2017 and 2019

Focus on Food Safety & Inclusion of More Fruits & Vegetables in Diets Augurs Well for Food Irradiation

Research Continues to Validate and Support Demand

Rising Need to Reduce Food Wastage to Spur Adoption of Irradiation Technologies

Rising Food Needs of an Expanding Global Population Turns Focus onto Food Safety Processes

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Combating Myths and Realities

Alternative Food Protection Techniques

