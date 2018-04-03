Global Food Packaging Technology and Equipment Market 2018-2023: Major Players are Robert Bosch, GEA, IMA, COESIA, Ishida and ARPAC

The food packaging technology market is estimated at USD 41.36 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 57.80 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.92% during the forecast period.

The food packaging equipment market is estimated at USD 19.72 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 26.96 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period. The market sizes of food packaging technology and equipment include the valuation of existing food packaging technology and equipment and incremental revenue year-on-year.

The global demand for food packaging technology and equipment is driven by factors such as high demand for hygienic food packaging, along with rising consumption of fresh and high-quality food and demand for conveniently packaged food products.

Based on technology type, the biodegradable packaging segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. It includes the encapsulation of biodegradable components in food and packaging materials for timely release of bioactive components and the use of enzymes that can facilitate the decomposition process.

The form-fill-seal segment, by equipment type, is estimated to account for the largest share of the global food packaging equipment market in 2018. These systems are highly sophisticated, featuring computer interfaces and control networks. Speed and flexibility are the key benefits of form-fill-seal machines.

The convenience foods segment, by application, is estimated to account for the largest share of the global food packaging technology and equipment market in 2018. Affordability and ease of preparing & serving the packed food products are propelling the demand for packaged food products which in turn is increasing the demand for food packaging technology and equipment market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for food packaging technology and equipment during the forecast period. The major countries with growth potential in this market include the China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Rising household incomes and the growing middle-class population have led to an increase in demand for packaged food products, which is increasing the demand for packaging technologies and equipment in this region. This is an emerging market, and hence provides opportunities for the growth of the food packaging technology and equipment market.



Food Packaging Technology & Equipment Market



The major restraining factors for the growth of the food packaging technology and equipment market is the high cost of development of technologies and equipment manufacturing and stringent government regulations.



Companies such as Robert Bosch (Germany), GEA Group (Germany), IMA Group (Italy), COESIA Group (Italy), Ishida (Japan), and ARPAC (US) are the major players in the food packaging technology and equipment market.

