Global Food Pathogen Testing (E.coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria) Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Food Safety Regulations and Standards Fuel Growth - Emerging Markets Witness a Surge

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Pathogen Testing Market by Type (E.coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria), Technology (Traditional, Rapid), Food Type (Meat & poultry, Dairy, Processed food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains), & by Region - Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food pathogen testing market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated value of USD 15.1 Billion in 2023, projected to reach USD 22.7 Billion by 2028, at an impressive CAGR of 8.4%.

This comprehensive report delves into the market's dynamics, exploring the key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that shape its growth trajectory. It offers valuable insights into major industry players, providing in-depth analyses of their business profiles, services, strategies, partnerships, agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and recent developments within the food pathogen testing market. The report also sheds light on emerging startups in the food pathogen market ecosystem, conducting competitive analyses to provide a holistic view of the industry landscape.

Foodborne illnesses, often resulting from the consumption of contaminated food containing mycotoxins, pathogens, yeasts, or molds, pose a significant public health concern. Pathogens like Salmonella, Campylobacter, E. coli, and Listeria can compromise the microbiological safety of food, leading to foodborne illnesses. Hence, the demand for rigorous food pathogen testing procedures remains crucial to ensuring food safety.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR in the food pathogen testing market, aiming to reach a value of USD 5.6 billion by 2028. Japan stands out as the largest market for food pathogen testing in the region, characterized by steady growth and stringent food safety regulations. Despite its mature market status, Japan remains vigilant about food safety, as evidenced by the enforcement of rigorous food sanitation laws.

The country has faced significant outbreaks of foodborne diseases, primarily attributed to pathogens like E. coli. Consequently, Japan has imposed stringent safety standards on meat processors, emphasizing hygiene practices in slaughterhouses and meat processing plants. While food safety systems, certifications, and standardization are still evolving in Japan, they are expected to grow rapidly.

Key players in the food pathogen testing market include SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group Plc., Eurofins Scientific, ALS, JBT, TUV NORD GROUP, AsureQuality, Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., IFP Institute for Product Quality GmbH, EMSL Analytical, Inc., Q Laboratories, Symbio Laboratories, and Hill Laboratories. These industry leaders are instrumental in driving innovation and maintaining high standards of food safety testing.

The dairy sub-segment in the food-tested segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period

The presence of foodborne pathogens in milk occurs due to its direct contact with contaminated sources, such as milk containers in dairy farms, and the excretion of an infected animal. Inadequate pasteurization of milk is also one of the major causes of pathogenic presence in milk.

Furthermore, some pathogens, such as Listeria, can survive post-pasteurization techniques and result in re-contamination of the products. Unpasteurized milk is used in cheese manufacturing, and hence, contaminated dairy products may be consumed by a considerable section of the population. Consumption of unpasteurized milk and unsanitary handling of dairy products has increased the demand for dairy product testing, which in turn is anticipated to significantly increase the food pathogen testing market.

Traditional technology is estimated to be valued at USD 8 billion by 2028 for food pathogen testing market growing at a CAGR of 5.4%

Traditional culture methods involve isolating and identifying contaminants by growing them in specific culture media. While quick microbiological techniques have been adopted, culture methods remain effective in identifying bacteria and other dangerous foodborne organisms.

Recent advancements in culture media have led to more precise and sensitive formulations, particularly when using chromogenic chemicals. This method is widely used worldwide. However, the traditional process is labor-intensive as it requires trained lab technicians to prepare culture media or use large volumes of pre-prepared media.

Traditional technology is utilized in microbial assays, visual inspections, and culturing methods. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and culturing methods typically require a minimum of two to three days to obtain results. The main drawback of these methods is their time-consuming nature. The time required for food safety testing depends on the quality assessment and examination of the food. Since food products are perishable, using traditional methods can pose challenges due to the extended testing duration.

This also increases overall testing costs, as the food must be stored during the testing period, which can be burdensome for small-scale food producers. However, the traditional segment is expected to grow steadily as regular tests remain an essential component of common food safety testing laboratories.

Premium Insights

Rising Health Awareness to Drive Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market

Outsourcing Facilities Segment and Germany Accounted for Significant Share in 2022

Meat & Poultry Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Outsourcing Facilities Segment to Lead Market by 2028

Meat & Poultry Segment and Europe to Account for Significant Share During Forecast Period

to Account for Significant Share During Forecast Period US to Account for Largest Share in 2023

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Emphasis on Food Quality and Protecting Brand Reputation

Introduction of Stringent Food Safety Regulations and Standards

Rise in Foodborne Illnesses

Restraints

High Equipment Cost

Risk of Contamination During Food Testing Procedures

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Food Testing in Emerging Markets

Integration of Advanced Technologies

Increasing Focus on Importance of Food Safety

Challenges

Rapidly Evolving Pathogen Strains

Complex Testing Methods

Standardization of Testing Protocols

Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Product Development

Raw Material Sourcing

Manufacturing and Assembly

Logistics and Distribution

Marketing and Sales

Regulatory Bodies and Standards Organizations

End-users

Case Study Analysis

Bcn Research Laboratories Partnered with Biomerieux to Introduce Gene-Up Systems for Food Safety Testing

Eurofins Collaborated with Rheonix to Introduce Rheonix Listeria Patternalert Assay

Technology Analysis

Biosensors

Nanosensors

Lanthanide-Based Assays

Lectin-Based Biosensor Technology

Microarrays

Company Profiles

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Neogen Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Biomerieux

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Qiagen

Bruker

Perkinelmer Inc.

Hygiena, LLC

Solabia Group (Biokar)

Roka Bio Science

Promega Corporation

Romer Labs Division Holding

Startups/Smes

Charm Sciences

Microbiologics, Inc.

R-Biopharm

Condalab

Chromagar

Gold Standard Diagnostics

Clear Labs, Inc.

Ring Biotechnology Co Ltd.

Nemis Technologies Ag

Pathogendx Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9prk10

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets