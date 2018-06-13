Global Food Processing Machinery Market 2018-2022

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Food Processing Machinery



Food processing machines are used by manufacturer of food for processing food using techniques such as pasteurization, homogenization, blending, and filling.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Food Processing Machinery Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the food processing machinery market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of meat, poultry, seafood, bakery, and dairy products.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, food processing machinery market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Buhler

• GEA

• JBT

• Marel

• Tetra Pak



Market driver

• Anticipated growth of 17.47% in global packaged food market during the forecast period

Market challenge

• Rising prices of raw materials

Market trend

• Increasing automation of processes in food manufacturing industry

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



