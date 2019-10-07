Global Food Processing Market Opportunity, Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report 2019 with Profiles of Nestle, PepsiCo, Archer Daniels Midland, Unilever, Anheuser Busch

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Processing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The food processing market is expected to reach an estimated $4.1 trillion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the food processing market looks promising with opportunities in beverage, dairy, meat & poultry, convenience food & snacks, fruits & vegetables, and seafood industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products, changing lifestyle, and an increase in nuclear families and working women.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of food processing technologies that reduce detrimental changes in food and maintain the nutritional value.

The analyst forecasts that processed fruits & vegetables segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the inclination of people towards a vegan diet.

Within this market, organized and unorganized sectors are involved in the food processing activities. Organized sector food processing is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to a significant increase in the number of chain outlets, standalone eateries, and restaurants.

The Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand towards ready-to-eat foods and increasing working professionals and students. The growing health consciousness is enabling consumers to move towards healthy and high-quality food products.

Some of the food processing companies profiled in this report include Nestle, PepsiCo, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Unilever, Anheuser Busch Inbev, and others.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the food processing market by application (beverages, dairy, meat & poultry, convenience food & snacks, fruits & vegetables, seafood, and others), product type, industry type (unorganized, and organized), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting the food processing market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this food processing market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this food processing market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this food processing market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the food processing market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the food processing market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this food processing market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this food processing market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of food processing market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Food Processing Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Food Processing Market by Application Type

3.3.1: Beverages

3.3.2: Dairy

3.3.3: Meat & Poultry

3.3.4: Bakery

3.3.5: Convenience Food & snacks

3.3.6: Fruits & Vegetables

3.3.7: Confectionery

3.3.8: Seafood

3.3.9: Pet Food

3.3.10: Other Applications

3.4: Food Processing Market by Usage

3.4.1: Organized Sector

3.4.2: Unorganized Sector



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Food Processing Market by Region

4.2: North American Food Processing Market

4.2.1: Market by Application

4.2.2: United States Food Processing Market

4.2.3: Canadian Food Processing Market

4.2.4: Mexican Food Processing Market

4.3: European Food Processing Market

4.4: APAC Food Processing Market

4.5: ROW Food Processing Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Food Processing Market by Application Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Food Processing Market by End-Use

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Food Processing Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Food Processing Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Food Processing Market

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Food Processing



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Nestle

8.2: PepsiCo

8.3: Archer Daniels Midland Company

8.4: Unilever

8.5: Anheuser Busch InBev



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74okw9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

