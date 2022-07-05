Global Food Robotics Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food robotics market reached a value of US$ 1.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.73% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Food robots carry out complex manufacturing processes, such as dispensing, feed placement, packaging and casing, pick-and-placing products into containers, sorting raw material, and labeling packages. They help perform repetitive and tedious production tasks at high speed in extreme conditions like high temperatures.

They also save space and time, lower production costs, improves the cleanliness, safety, and efficiency of manufacturing processes. As a result, leading players in the food and beverage (F&B) industry worldwide are automating the food production process using food robotics technology to mass-produce products with high precision and yields.

The lack of skilled and low-cost labor represents one of the significant factors augmenting the growth of the market across the globe. With the integration of big data and artificial intelligence (AI), various advancements in robotic technology are being made that allow quick, gentle handling of sensitive food products like biscuits, frozen pizzas, and fruit and vegetables. Robots deployed in the F&B sector can also create custom designs and complex patterns on cakes or other bakery items.

Apart from this, these robots are gaining traction in high-end restaurants and luxury hotels for efficient order picking and packaging. Once an online order is placed, they detect the location of the specific product, package aptly, and provide the customer with real-time information about delivery status. Furthermore, prominent market players are innovating food robotics for performing industrial tasks.

As a result, they are integrating intelligent vision systems that can sort products based on color, shape, and size on a conveyor belt with accuracy. Moreover, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and implementation of complete lockdown in numerous countries, most of the F&B manufacturing facilities experienced a shortage of workers. This, along with the need for the adoption of social distancing measures and surging demand for packaged food products, is propelling the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd, Bastian Solutions LLC (Toyota Industries Corporation), Denso Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kuka AG (Midea Group Co. Ltd.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Staubli International AG, Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne Inc.) and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global food robotics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food robotics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the payload?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global food robotics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Food Robotics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 SCARA

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Articulated

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Parallel

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Cylindrical

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Payload

7.1 Low

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Medium

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Heavy

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Packaging

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Repackaging

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Palletizing

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Picking

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Processing

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ABB Ltd

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Bastian Solutions LLC (Toyota Industries Corporation)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Denso Corporation

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Fanuc Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Kuka AG (Midea Group Co. Ltd.)

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Rockwell Automation Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Seiko Epson Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Staubli International AG

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne Inc.)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

