Global Food Safety Testing Industry

LONDON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Food Safety Testing in US$ Thousand.
The report analyzes the market for Food Safety Testing Services by the following Testing Types and End-Use Segments: Testing Types - Pathogens Testing, Pesticide Testing, GMO Testing, and Other Testing; End-Use Segments - Processed Food, Dairy, Meat, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 84 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ALS Limited
- Bureau Veritas S.A
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc
- Covance, Inc
- Eurofins Scientific
- Genetic ID NA, Inc.
FOOD SAFETY TESTING MCP-1101 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Product Segments
Pathogens Testing
Pesticide Testing
GMO Testing
Other Testing
End-use Segments
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Food Safety Emerges as a Major Concern for Public Health Systems
Increasing Focus on Safe and High-Quality Foods Propels Food Safety Testing Market
A Bird's Eye View of Food Testing Market
Growing Need to Curb Foodborne Illnesses Drives Food Safety Testing Market
Developed Economies Lead the Food Safety Testing Market
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in the Food Safety Testing Market
Pathogen Testing - The Largest Food Testing Type
Table 1: Global Pathogen Testing Market by Leading Brands (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for BAX, Petrifilm, VIDAS and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Global Food Pathogen Testing Market (2017) - Percentage Breakdown of Test Volume by Type of Pathogen for Campylobacter, Listeria/Listeria monocytogenes, Pathogenic E.coli and Salmonella (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Pathogen Testing Market in North America (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume by Method of Testing - Culture, Immunochemical and Molecular (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Comparison of Foodborne Pathogen Testing Methods
E.coli Testing Market: Technology Advancements Drive Growth
MIT Researchers Develop New Technology to Test Presence of E.coli Strain in Foods
GMO Testing: The Fastest Growing Testing Category
Pesticide Residue Testing Market Rides on the Growing Need to Limit Pesticide Remnants in the Food Supply Chain
Meat Industry - The Largest End-Use Segment
Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities for Testing Market
FSMA Implementation Pushes Demand for Technologies Enabling Traceability
Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Diagnostics
Increase in Number and Complexity of Foodborne Outbreaks and Product Recalls - Food Safety Testing Market Positioned for Growth
Table 4: Number of Product Recalls in the US: Breakdown by FDA-Regulated Foods and FSIS-Regulated Foods for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
A Glance at Select Product Recalls in the US - 2018
List of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in the US (2013-2017)
Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing Procedures
Traditional Testing Technologies Continue to Rule the Roost
Leading Food Processors Resort to Rapid Microbiological Testing
Competitive Landscape
Table 5: Leading Players in the Global Food Safety Testing Products Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3M, bioMerieux SA, Neogen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Leading Players in the Food Molecular Diagnostics Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3M, bioMerieux, Neogen, Thermo Fisher and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Food Safety Diagnostic Companies Facing Testing Times
2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
Rising Food Needs of an Expanding Global Population Turn Focus onto Food Safety
Table 7: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Food Contract Laboratories to Outdo In-house Labs
Table 9: Salmonella Analysis in the US (2005, 2010, 2013 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Food Plants Conducting Salmonella Analysis at Food Plant Labs or Sending Samples to Food Contract Labs or Corporate Testing Labs (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam
List of Food Testing Laboratory Types
Food Microbiology Testing Market on a Growth Spree
Table 10: Average Cost of Food Microbiology Test (in $) for 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Global Food Microbiology Testing Market - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Pathogen and Routine Tests for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rapid and Automated Tests: Attractive Solution for Food Processors
Non-O157 STEC Pathogens: Focus of Testing Companies
Food Safety Market Being Transformed by Emerging Technologies
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
Blockchain Technology
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
NGS-based Food Safety Testing: A Technology with High-Growth Promise
Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth
Nanotechnology in Food Testing
Biosensors and Smartphones Set New Frontiers
Biotechnology and Bioinformatics - The Backbone of New Testing Technologies
SERS Technique - An Alternative to PFGE
Process Testing to Gain Prominence
Automation Picks Up Momentum
Smart Labels and Tags Gains Significance
Consumer Packaged Goods Companies: Technology Innovations Aid in Compliance with Food Safety Requirements
Adulteration of Meat Products on the Rise
Meat Irradiation: A Solution to Curb Contamination?
Poultry Industry Embraces Rapid Microbiological Testing Technologies
Mycotoxin: A High-Grade Food Contaminant
List of Common Mycotoxins and its Effect on Health
Food Safety Services Challenged by Emerging Raw Materials
Environmental Monitoring Gaining Prominence in Food Processing Environment
Mandatory Labeling Requirements Bode Well for Food Safety Testing Market
Key Issues
Food Diagnostics - The Legislative Perspective
Food Industry's Growing Threat: Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)
Food Safety Issues in Food Production
List of Food Safety Related Issues in Different Stages of Food Production
Global Companies Resist Standardization of Testing Procedures
Technical and Cost Related Hurdles Hamper the Microbiology Testing Market
Test Kits Remain Insufficient for Detecting All Allergens
Available Test Kits at External Laboratories by Allergen
Ban on Antibiotics Fuel Food Residue Testing
Herbicide Resistant Genetically Engineered Plants Pose Problem
3. AN INSIGHT INTO FOOD SAFETY TESTING MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY
Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing
Growing Prominence of Immunoassays in Food Sciences and Quality Control
Growing Concerns over GMOs Demand Rapid Tests for GMOs Detection
Status of Ban on GMO Corps in Select Countries
PCR Technique Plays a Vital Role in GMOs Detection
ELISA and Lateral Flow Tests Adoption in Identification of GMOs to Zoom
Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing: An Opportunity to Tap
Multiplexing - A New Trend for Food Pathogen Testing
LC/MS Technologies Gains Space in Food Safety Testing
Prospects for Molecular Diagnostics in Food Safety Testing Grow Brighter
4. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Stringent Norms Necessitate Food Safety Testing
Growing Need for Standardization of Pesticide Residue Testing
Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)
HACCP
Advantages of HACCP
Codex Alimentarius Commission Agreement for Pre-Market GMO Testing
Europe Enforces Regulatory Framework for Food Contact Materials
European Union Policy on Genetically Modified - Stringent Directives
Regulation (EC) 1829/2003 on Genetically Modified Organisms
Changing Regulatory Policies - Impact on Market Players
5. AN INSIGHT INTO FOOD SAFETY
Introduction
Common Causes of Food Contamination
Top Ten Pathogens Attributed to Food Borne Diseases
An Overview of Select Pathogens
Campylobacter
E.coli O157:H7
Salmonella
Listeria
Other Pathogenic Forms
Removing Food Contaminants
Food Irradiation
Ultra-High Pressure Technology
Ozone Treatment
Steam Pasteurization
Fumigation
Food Coating Technology
6. FOOD SAFETY TESTING: PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What is Food Safety Testing?
Pathogen Testing
Pesticide Testing
GMO Testing
Food Safety Testing - A Comprehensive Overview
Microbiological Tests
Pathogen Testing
Simple, Efficient and Fast Testing
Nucleic Acid Analysis
Rapid Hygiene Testing
Keeping the Surrounding Clean: Rapid Hygiene Testing
Pesticide Testing
GMO Testing
Understanding the GMO Testing Process
Product Sampling
DNA Extraction
PCR Amplification
Testing Methods
Regulating GMO Testing
Surface Hygiene Testing
Swab'N'Check Hygiene Monitoring Kit
Swabbing by Australian Standard Method
3M™ Petrifilm™
Oxoid Dip Slides
BAX® System
Other Related Testing Technologies
Immunoassay Technology
Magnetic Particle Assays
Lateral Flow Immunoassay Strips
Coated-Tube Immunoassays
Microtiter Plate Assays
Bioluminescence Technology
Role of High Pressure Processing in Ensuring Food Safety
How does HPP Work?
Applications
7. END-USE MARKET ANALYSIS
Processed Foods
Fruit & Vegetable Juices
Alternative Beverages: Key Competitors
Fortified Drinks: The Latest 'in' Fad
100% Juices are in Vogue
Meat Industry
Processed Meat & Fast Foods - Replacing Traditional Meals
Why is Meat Processed?
Dairy Products
Emerging Markets Offer Opportunities
Churning Out New Opportunities
8. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Bureau Veritas and Schutter Launch On-site Aflatoxin Test
CERTUS™ Unveils CERTUS System for In-house Rapid Pathogen Detection
Neogen Announces Availability of NeoSeek™ Genomic Testing Services
Neogen Introduces New Mycotoxin Tests
Neogen Introduces Veratox® for Sesame Allergen Test
Neogen Introduces New Food Safety Testing Products
Neogen Introduces New Drug Residue Testing Products
Romer Labs Introduces AgraStrip® Soy Test Kit
Neogen Unveils Four New Products for Drug Residue Testing
9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Eurofins and Orion Partner for Expanding Auditing an Certification Services in Canada
Eurofins Acquires Craft Technologies
Eurofins Takes Over Food Analytica
HRL and MilkTestNZ Agree to Provide Analytical Testing Services to New Zealand Dairy Industry
SGS Takes Over Vanguard Sciences
Mérieux Acquires Stake in Tecnimicro Laboratorio de Analisis
Align Capital Partners Acquires Barrow-Agee
Eurofins Acquires Institut Nehring
ALS Takes Over Mikrolab Group
CERTUS™ to Distribute Solus Pathogen Testing System in the US
3M Takes Over Elution Technologies
Global ID Group Takes Over Analitus Análises Biotecnológicas
Mérieux NutriSciences Acquires Bangalore Testing Laboratories
ALS Takes Over Marshfield Food Safety
ALS Arabia and Biyaq Laboratories Form JV
Eurofins Takes Over Gözlem Gýda Kontrol ve Araþtýrma Laboratuvarlarý
Mérieux NutriSciences Takes Over ACM Agro
Hygiena Concludes Take Over of DuPont Diagnostics
Microbac Laboratories Enters into Partnership with Sample6
NSF Takes Over G+S Laboratory
Merck Takes Over BioControl Systems
Hygiena Acquires Pruebas Microbiologicas Rapidas
Eurofins Takes Over International Laboratory Services
SGS Establishes New Food and Agriculture Testing Lab in Korea
SGS Takes Over Stake in Biopremier
Eurofins Scientific Acquires Bureau de Wit
Eurofins Scientific Acquires Agro-Analyses
Bureau Veritas Acquires Majority Stake in DTS
FOSS and Mérieux NutriSciences Enter into Strategic Partnership
Mérieux NutriSciences Expands Operations in South America
Eurofins Scientific to Acquire Exova's Food, Water and Pharmaceutical Products Testing
Thermo Fisher Receives Extended AOAC-RI Performance Tested Methods Certification for SureTect
NSF Acquires Euro Consultants Group
10. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Food Safety Testing Service Providers
ALS Limited (Australia)
Bureau Veritas S.A. (France)
DTS Food Laboratories (Australia)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (USA)
Covance, Inc. (USA)
Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
Genetic ID NA, Inc. (USA)
ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH (Germany)
International Laboratory Services (UK)
Intertek Group PLC (UK)
Mérieux NutriSciences (USA)
Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Neogen Corporation (USA)
Romer Labs, Inc. (USA)
SGS SA (Switzerland)
Food Safety Testing Product Companies
3M Company (USA)
bioMérieux SA (France)
Biolog, Inc. (USA)
Charm Sciences, Inc. (USA)
FOSS A/S (Denmark)
Hygiena, LLC (USA)
R-Biopharm AG (Germany)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Food Safety Testing Market - An Overview
Growth Drivers
Tackling the Burden of Foodborne Illnesses
List of Select Multistate Foodborne Outbreaks in the US (2015-2018)
Table 39: Foodborne Illnesses, Hospitalizations and Deaths in the US - Percentage Breakdown for Known Pathogens and Unspecified Agents (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Leading Pathogens Causing Foodborne Illnesses in the US - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Illnesses by Known Pathogens for Campylobacter spp., Clostridium perfringens, Norovirus, Salmonella nontyphoidal, Staphylococcus aureus and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Leading Foodborne Pathogens Causing Hospitalizations in the US - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Hospitalizations by Known Pathogens for Campylobacter spp., E. coli (STEC) O157. Norovirus, Salmonella nontyphoidal, Toxoplasma gondii and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Leading Foodborne Pathogens Causing Deaths in the US - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths by Known Pathogens for Campylobacter spp., Listeria monocytogenes, Norovirus, Salmonella nontyphoidal, Toxoplasma gondii and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Number of Food Recalls in the US (2014-2017): Breakdown by Class I Recalls and Class II & III Recalls (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Food Recalls in the US: Number of Food Recalls by Known/Undeclared Pathogens for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Food Recalls in the US: Number of Food Recalls by Food for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Opportunities Stem from Growing Testing Volumes
Food Safety Monitoring Goes Wireless
Microbiology Food Safety Tests Multiply
Table 46: Microbiological Food Safety Testing Market in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Test Volume for Pathogen Testing and Routine Testing (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Concerns about Salmonella Contamination
Growing Use of Advanced Food Safety Technologies in the US
Increase in Environmental Testing at Food Plants
Impact of New Testing Procedures on Production and Marketing
The Dangers of Antibiotics - A Major Cause for Concern for Meat Industry
Growing Demand for Organic and Natural Foods Drives Demand for Food Testing
Red Meat on the Irradiated Tray
Processed Meat Industry Embrace New Food Safety Technologies
Mycotoxin Plague Threatens Food Safety in the Country
CDC Commences Genome Sequencing Program to Fight Foodborne Infections
Role of Federal Safety System in Ensuring Food Safety
Food Safety Challenges
In-House Testing More Frequent than Testing in Outside Laboratories
Regulatory Environment
FDA Adopts New Rules on Food Safety
FDA Regulations for Food Safety
Guidelines to Restaurant Operators
Guidelines for Packaged Juice Processors
Guidelines for GMO Testing
US Government Opposes Labeling GM Foods
Major Regulations
A Historic Perspective of the Food Safety Regulations in the US
Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)
Contract Food Laboratories Benefit from FSMA Legislation
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 84 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 100) The United States (60) Canada (1) Japan (1) Europe (26) - France (2) - Germany (6) - The United Kingdom (3) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11) Middle East (1)
