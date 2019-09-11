NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

Global Food safety testing market is forecasted to value at 25.9 million USD growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.







- Food safety testing is the major and unavoidable factor in food industry. Regulations regarding food safety tests, for tracing elements and inspecting the microbiological quality etc. have been implemented at each and every level of processing.

- The regulations and the standards varies from country to country.

- The food safety testing market is driven by increased consumer awareness regarding the safety aspects of food products.

- Processed foods are the major category of products that are majorly tested for safety and quality profiles.

- Based on the regional analysis, North America is a dominating region, closely followed by Europe.



Scope of the Report

Global Food safety testing market is segmented by Contaminant Analysis into Pathogen Testing and Pesticides and Residue Testing. Pathogen Testing is further classified into type and technology. Similarly Pesticides and Residue Testing is also categorised by type and technology.



Key Market Trends

Growing Consumer Interest In Food Safety And Quality



The rising number of foodborne diseases, adulteration cases, and toxicity have been a threat to the food safety and increased the need for food safety testing.The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) has reported that every year, one out of 10 people fall sick due to foodborne illness, mostly children under the age of five years. According to WHO around 125,000 children die due to unsafe food. These factors highligts the need for increased care and introducing more facilities towards food safety. Growing consumer interest for food quality with high technological advancements, are driving the food safety testing market in developed countries. The safety certifications and compliance undertaken by food processing companies and food service organizations are helping in gaining the consumer's trust.



North America Is The Largest Market For Food Safety Testing



North America holds the major share of in the global food safety testing market. The key factor driving the growth of the food safety testing market in North America is stringent regulations by the regulatory bodies. The market is also driven by the increased production in food segment in North America. The large market in North America is also attributted by the outbreaks of foodborne diseases. Food saftey testing is made mandatory during every stage of production and processing, which ensures safe food to the consumers as well as fuels the market. Microbial testing and GMO testing are the major types of testing done in North America. The North American food safety market has the presence of various players such as Eurofins Scientific, Intertek, NSF International, etc.



Competitive Landscape

The Global Food Safety Testing Market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of various global and local players. Major market players, provide wide range of analytical services for the testing of raw materials and finished products. Players also provide microbiological testing of food products residue and contaminant analysis, shelf life testing and other services. The global food safety testing market is dominated by players like Eurofins SGS Group, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, and TUV SUD.



