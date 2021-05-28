Global Food Safety Testing Market Report 2021 Featuring Upcoming Players Such as QIMA, Pacific Lab, Kedah Bioresources, Merieux Nutrisciences, NEOGEN, Adpen Laboratories, Cotecna Inspection

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Food Safety Testing Market by Testing Technologies, Targets Tested, and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Food Safety Testing Market in this outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to grow at 16.6% CAGR by 2026.

Food safety testing is referred to the procedure which involves the utilization of several technologies and techniques to consider the risk factors related to the consumption of a particular food item. Food safety testing is generally done by specific agencies arranged by the government of a country.

The COVID-19 pandemic has a significant impact on this market as the outbreak has affected the lifestyle of the consumer and has also increased the chances of spreading coronavirus since everything is coming from outside. Thus, the food and supply chain industries are influenced as consumers are more concerned regarding the security and safety of the food products.

As a result, the market for food testing and assessment strengthens the market value to offer safe and healthy food products to the consumers. On the other hand, the inadequacy of food control infrastructure and resources in emerging economies is likely to limit the food safety testing market growth.

As per the testing technologies, the market has been sub-segmented into DNA-based, Immunoassay-based, Chromatography- & spectroscopy-based. The DNA-based segment registered a maximum share in the market of food safety testing. DNA-based technology is generally used to produce numerous copies of genetic materials of microorganisms. This assists in testing the impurities in the food products in less period. Owing to its capability to test numerous targets simultaneously, it is an efficient technology supporting the segment for a significant share in the food safety testing industry.



In terms of targets tested segmentation, the market is segmented into a pathogen, GMO, mycotoxin, and allergen. The pathogen segment is anticipated to acquire the largest share of the food safety testing market due to increasing consumer concerns regarding pathogen occurrences. The ailments raised by the incidence of microorganisms in food can be reached from mild to serious. Therefore, the demand for pathogen testing is projected to increase owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In this market, North America has the first largest share in the market due to the strict rules and regulations to minimize foodborne diseases. The coronavirus pandemic has brought an upward trend in consumer consciousness regarding food products' safety, which has further accelerated the food safety testing market in the North American region.

This region is also amidst the highest consumers of packed and processed food. Huge investment in research and development and advanced technology for labs and test kits are projected to impact the food safety testing market in North America positively.



The growth in the global food security testing market is driving the market requirement for the adoption of different types of testing technologies. These technologies allow testing the virus on food and augment the food industry's supply chain's function and operations. Owing to the COVID-19 there has been a surge in demand for the testing technologies. These technologies are used for testing the virus and other microorganisms on the food.

Competitive Landscape

Competitor Comparison Analysis

Market Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

Product Launches and execution

Vendor Profiles

FOOD SAFETY NET SERVICES

Ugene Laboratory Services Pte Ltd

Symbio Laboratories

Intertek Group plc

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins Scientific

TUV SUD

ALS Limited

TUV NORD GROUP

Companies to Watch

QIMA

Pacific Lab

Kedah Bioresources Corporation Sdn. Bhd.

Merieux Nutrisciences

NEOGEN CORPORATION

Adpen Laboratories, Inc

Cotecna Inspection SA

Report Scope

COVID-19 Impact on Food Safety Testing Market based on Testing Technologies

DNA-based

Immunoassay-based

Chromatography- & spectroscopy-based

COVID-19 Impact on Food Safety Testing Market based on Targets Tested

Pathogen

GMO

Mycotoxin

Allergen

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. Market Snapshot



4. Market characteristics



5. Testing Technologies: Market Size & Analysis



6. Targets Tested: Market Size & Analysis



7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Vendor Profiles



10. Companies to Watch



11. Analyst Opinion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ckafwq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

