Global Food Safety Testing Systems and Services Market: Focus on - Technology (PCR, Immunoassay, ICP, Chromatography), Target Tested (Pathogens, Residues, Allergen) and Food Tested - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025

Market Report Coverage - Global Food Safety Testing Systems and Services



Market Segmentation



• Product – Systems and Services, Technology

• Application – Target Tested, Food Tested



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

• Europe – Germany, France, Italy

• U.K.

• Asia-Pacific & Japan - India, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Japan

• China

• South America – Brazil, Argentina

• Middle East Africa – Saudi Arabia, South Africa



Growth Drivers



• Increase in Number of Foodborne Illnesses

• Rising Number of Food Recalls

• Stringent Regulations



Market Challenges



• Cost of Food Safety Testing

• Lack of Food Safety Infrastructure in Developing Countries



Market Opportunities



• Investment in Food Safety Testing Services

• Advent of Innovative Pathogen Testing Technologies

• Legalization of Cannabis-Infused Products Leading to New Testing Markets



Key Companies Profiled



3M, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Neogen Corporation, Qiagen, BioMerieux, Bio Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, ALS Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the key drivers and challenges in the food safety testing systems and services market?

• Which technology type segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the global food safety testing systems and services market during 2020-2025?

• Which are the key target testing segments for which different food safety testing systems and services may experience high demand during the forecasted period, 2020-2025?

• Which are the key food testing segments for which different food safety testing systems and services may experience high demand during the forecasted period, 2020-2025?

• Who are the key players in the food safety testing systems and services market?

• What are the business and corporate strategies of market players involved in the global food safety testing systems and services market?

• Which are the prominent food safety associations and certifying bodies, and what regulations do they have in the market?

• What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for food safety testing systems and services?

• Which regions and countries are leading in the global food safety testing systems and services market, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2020-2025?

• What are the key consumer attributes in various regions for 2020-2025?



Market Overview



The need for food safety originated because of the highly unregulated market, which cause a high number of cases in foodborne illnesses and food recalls.The concern still persists even in current times, with a far more regulated industry that is gaining traction globally.



The rising concerns about contamination of food with pathogens and other detrimental elements, has led to a constant need and evolution of the food safety tests at different levels. Also, global concerns and ongoing incidences regarding genetically modified foods, chemical residues, and other similar issues in foods, had a major impact on the policy-making process in different countries.



The globalization in the food industry is the major challenge in the food safety testing market. Different regional regulations and oversight between countries could result in supply chain uncertainty and will also affect the food safety testing industry.



During the forecast period, food safety testing technologies, such as inductive coupled plasma (ICP) technology, are expected to register the fastest growth rate.These technologies in food safety testing find use in various applications in the food and beverage industry and are used to check upon the characteristics of the product, such as type, count, and metabolites of microorganisms which are related to food spoilage, preservation, fermentation, safety, and foodborne pathogens.



Increasing rate of adoption of the rapid technology among the food manufacturers and laboratories coupled with the increasing foodborne illness are the factors supporting the growth of the market.



The key players operating in this market have increased the number of mergers & acquisitions over the recent years, to generate public awareness about their existing and new products and technologies and to compete with the competitors' product portfolio.This strategy has been the most widely adopted one by the players in this market.



For instance, in September 2019, 3M Food Safety and Hamilton have partnered to offer food testing laboratories interoperability between the Hamilton foodInspect Nimbus automated multi-channel pipetting technology and the award-winning 3M Molecular Detection System.



Competitive Landscape



The steady rise in the adoption of food safety testing systems and services on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in this industry.



Many global companies that offer food testing systems and services also are 3M, ALS Ltd., AsureQuality Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories, BioMerieux, Merck, Neogen Corporation, Qiagen, SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc., Bureau Veritas SA, and Mérieux NutriSciences, among others.



On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of food safety testing systems and services in terms of value, due to high awareness and product/service availability in the region. Apart from this, South America region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



