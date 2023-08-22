Global Food Service Market Size to Reach USD 6,791.31 Billion by 2030, with Asia Pacific Leading the Global Industry, Driven by Factors such as Increased Disposable Income and Growing Demand for Ready-to-Eat Foods

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent report published by Kings Research, the global Food Service Market was valued at USD 5,461.17 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 6,791.31 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.82% from 2023 to 2030. The surge in disposable incomes of consumers and busy work schedules have significantly favored the trend of consuming ready-to-eat food products through a variety of channels, including dining out at restaurants, takeout, and online meal deliveries, which is driving the market growth.

The soaring popularity of ethnic cuisines provided by market participants is likely to boost industry expansion through the forecast period. Another major growth factor that is driving the penetration and growth of the food service businesses is the observed migration of people into cities as a result of the global phenomenon of urbanization. The demand for food outlets has increased as the use of food services has expanded into hospitals, major corporations, and support & care facilities. The availability of food services on a global scale has risen due to the existence of such culinary institutions.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are concentrating on a number of business strategies, including partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product developments, and joint ventures, to enhance their respective market shares across various geographies and diversify their product offerings. Expansion and investments are the most commonly implemented strategic objectives, including funding for R&D projects, the construction of additional factories, and supply chain improvements.

Major players operating in the food service market are:

Amoy Food Limited

Aramark Corporation

Compass Group PLC

Darden Concepts, Inc.

Domino's IP Holder LLC

Mitchells & Butlers

McDonald's

Starbucks Coffee Company

Wendy's Company (Quality Is Our Recipe, LLC)

Trending Now: Gordon Food Service Selects FreshPost for the Accelerator Program

FreshPost, a food delivery specialist, was chosen for a Chicago-based accelerator program devised by Gordon Food Service and its innovation & investment subsidiary Relish Works. Getting accepted into the Food Foundry accelerator program was accompanied by an initial USD 75,000 investment toward FreshPost and other startups in the program, as well as advancement in the food service industry.

FreshPost was established in West Michigan in the middle of 2022 with the goal of collaborating with merchants of all sizes to provide a network of safe and secure pickup locations for out-of-home food and beverage deliveries. Partners could include food banks, ghost kitchens, grocery stores, meal kit suppliers, and other businesses.

Global Food Service Market Segmentation:

By Service Type

Commercial

Non-commercial

Increasing Preference for Commercial Services to Fuel Industry Growth

The commercial segment dominated the global food service market in 2022, generating USD 4,168.91 billion, and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the projected period. In recent years, there has been a discernible upward trend in consumer preferences, specifically when it comes to the food services market.

Notably, consumers have been allocating a greater portion of their expenses toward food services. The rise in income levels, which, in turn, raises disposable incomes, societal changes, shifting lifestyles, and the expanding availability of nutritious food products are some of the major factors driving the growth of the segment.

By System Type

Conventional

Ready Prepared

Centralized

Assembly Serve

Surging Consumer Spending Towards Conventional Food to Positively Influence Market Outlook

The conventional segment dominated the global food service market in 2022 and is anticipated to lead the market with a CAGR of 3.39% over 2023-2030. The conventional segment of the food service industry encompasses the various stages of food production, along with the storage of both hot and cold food items until they are prepared for serving, distribution, or delivery to consumers. Consumer preferences have led to a massive growth in the demand for conventional food, and this trend is foreseen to continue on account of strong demand through the forecast period.

Accelerating Demand for Multi-Cuisines to Bolster Industry Development

The global food service market is driven by rising consumer preferences and attraction towards multi-cuisines and cultural dining experiences. The increasing demand for a diverse range of cuisines is driven by a migrating population that seeks opportunities in different parts of the world. With the growing number of food service providers or companies, there is a simultaneous upsurge in the global demand for establishing food institutions to meet this expanding need.

Furthermore, the implementation of regulatory standards for food hygiene is anticipated to promote market growth. Standards are regulated by governing bodies to improve the quality of food available worldwide. The regularization of food standards is a crucial factor that is projected to assist the expansion of the global food service market, primarily in emerging nations.

Prevalent Adoption of Veganism to Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Market Growth

The consumption of vegan cuisine and awareness of health-conscious diets are two important factors that are estimated to augment the global food service industry progress. The escalating demand for vegan food products balances the rising demand for other foods as there is a surging need for a diversity of vegan foods. Despite a balanced demand, the market experiences significant growth due to the increasing number of people purchasing various food products.

APAC to Dominate the Global Food Service Market Due to Expanding Working Population

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2022, owing to increasing consumer demand and the growing working population. The regional market is estimated to depict a CAGR of 3.53% through 2030. The growth of the domestic industry has offered lucrative opportunities for new entrants, which has led to capital expenditures, the establishment of new companies, and the provision of strategic services. China is anticipated to be the largest contributor to the APAC market revenue, with a valuation of USD 1,357.10 billion by the end of 2030. As a result of the rapid urbanization and rising demand for food & beverage services in Japan and India, the countries are expected to contribute sizably to the growth of the regional food service market.

