Global Food Service Market Trends & Opportunities 2022-2025: Inflation in Demand for Outsourced Services and Growing Spending on Food Away from Home

The global food service market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate in the coming years. The market is supported by various growth drivers such as growing spending on food away from home (FAFH), inflation in demand for outsourcing services, spike in number of business and industries (B&I), surging global gross national income and expanding middle class population. The market also faces challenges such as catering to client expectations, increasing food safety issues and stringent regulatory laws.

Customization in food menu, fueling demand for healthy food, growing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), high demand for gluten free food and emergence of online food ordering platforms are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global foodservice market with an analysis of the market by value, growth and segments.

The report also includes an analysis of the food service market by value at the regional level encompassing Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America regions. Under the competitive landscape, players in North America food service market have been compared on the basis of the revenues generated.

Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall food service market has also been forecasted till the year 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Aramark, Compass Group and Sodexo Group are some of the key players operating in the global food service market whose company profiling is done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Growing Spending on Food Away from Home (FAFH)

Inflation in Demand for Outsourced Services

Growing Number of Business & Industry

Rising Global Gross National Income

Growing Middle Class Population

Challenges

Catering to Client Expectations

Increasing Food Safety Issues

Stringent Regulatory Laws

Market Trends

More Customization In Food Menu

Fueling Demand for Healthier Food

Growing Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

High Demand For Gluten Free Food

Emergence of Online Food Ordering Platforms

