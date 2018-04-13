Global Food Ultrasound Market Report 2018-2022 - Adoption of Ultrasonic Equipment for the Packaging of Food Products

The market was valued at USD 93.7 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 134.6 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017.

The increase in the demand for processed food products has led food manufacturers to focus on novel technologies for preservation and food safety. Innovations and research have been increasing in non-thermal technologies, particularly ultrasonication, for multi-functionalities in food processing.



Based on frequency range, the low-intensity high-frequency segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The ultrasound technique with this frequency range and intensity is widely used in processes such as filtration, marinating, fermentation, sterilization, and cutting of heat-sensitive products such as chocolate & cakes, packaging, cleaning, and pasteurization.



Ultrasonic technology plays a major role in the processing of meat as it provides solutions for tenderization, microbial inactivation, thawing, and packaging of a meat product without affecting its quality. Real-time ultrasound is used to assess the chemical composition of the body and carcass of lamb, beef, fish, and poultry.



Quality assurance is one of the oldest and prominent functions of ultrasound in the food processing industry. Ultrasound waves are used to detect the physical & chemical characteristics of products. Low-intensity high-frequency waves are applied to characterize the food components during pre, post, and inline processing.



Europe is one of the leading suppliers of processed and packaged food; the manufacturers in the region rely on new technologies such as ultrasound for the production of high-quality food products. Food processing is one of the major areas of research and investments in Europe. In Europe, Germany dominated the food ultrasound market in 2017. It is also projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for ultrasonic food processing is high in food manufacturing-based economies such as Japan, China, and India due to the adoption of the latest techniques for food processing to meet the growing food demand. Major players have been exploring Asia Pacific countries for expansions and investments.



Other countries in the Asia Pacific region such as Indonesia, Malaysia Thailand, Vietnam, and South Korea are witnessing economic growth, which has marked this region as a favorable market for ultrasonic food processing.



The key product providers in this market include Bosch (Germany), Emerson (US), Bhler (Switzerland), Dukane (US), Heilscher (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Newtech (UK), Cheersonic (China), Rinco Ultrasonics (Switzerland), Omni international (US), Sonics & Materials (US), Elliptical Design (UK), Marchant Schmidt (US), and Sonomechanics (US).

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Environment-Friendly and Energy-Efficient Technology

Prevention of Food Wastage

Process Efficiency Through Ultrasound to Draw the Attention of Food Manufacturers

Shortened Processing Time

Retention of Sensory Attributes and Increased Productivity

Growing R&D Activities in the Field of Ultrasonic Processing

Patented Techniques in Ultrasound

Restraints

Technological Difficulties and Lack of Skilled Manpower

Stringent Food Safety Regulations

Opportunities

Adoption of Ultrasonic Equipment for the Packaging of Food Products

Shelf Life Enhancement of Processed Food

Challenges

High Capital Investment

