Global Foodservice Market Report 2020-2024: Market is Expected to Reach a Value of US$ 985.78 Billion | Featuring Key Vendors - Aramark, Compass Group Plc, Domino's Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., and Others
Feb 24, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foodservice Market by Foodservice System, Sector, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The foodservice market is expected to grow by USD 985.78 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The rising demand for mobile foodservice is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/foodservice-market-industry-analysis
What our reports offer:
- How businesses can stay relevant
- What values are driving customer loyalty
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
COVID-19 is expected to take Negative and Indirect impact on Consumer Discretionary industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth.
Foodservice Market: Foodservice System
The conventional foodservice system is generally used in schools, universities, restaurants, and cafeterias. The provision of freshly prepared food and flexible menu options will drive the growth of the foodservice market in this segment. However, market growth in the conventional foodservice segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the centralized, ready-prepared, and assembly-serve segments.
Foodservice Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest market for foodservice in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing the number of restaurants, availability of a variety of cuisine, rising preference for dining out by millennials, and the use of advanced technologies in stores are contributing to the foodservice market growth in this region. Almost 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for foodservice in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other geographies.
Companies Covered:
- Aramark
- Compass Group Plc
- Domino's Pizza Inc.
- Inspire Brands Inc.
- McDonald's Corp.
- Performance Food Group Co.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc.
- Sodexo Group
- Starbucks Corp.
- YUM! Brands Inc.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Foodservice Gloves Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The foodservice gloves market size will record an incremental growth of USD 1.22 bn and a CAGR of 4% during 2020-2024. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Hospital Foodservice Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The hospital foodservice equipment market size has the potential to grow by USD 128.26 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 0.28%. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FOODSERVICE SYSTEM
- Market segmentation by foodservice system
- Comparison by foodservice system
- Conventional - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Centralized - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Ready-prepared - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by foodservice system
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SECTOR
- Market segmentation by sector
- Comparison by sector
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Non-commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by sector
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- New product launches
- Growing number of strategic alliances in market
- Emergence of ghost kitchens
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aramark
- Compass Group Plc
- Domino's Pizza, Inc.
- Inspire Brands, Inc.
- McDonald's Corp.
- Performance Food Group Co.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc.
- Sodexo Group
- Starbucks Corp.
- YUM! Brands Inc.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.
This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/foodservice-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article