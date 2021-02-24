Global Foodservice Market Report 2020-2024: Market is Expected to Reach a Value of US$ 985.78 Billion | Featuring Key Vendors - Aramark, Compass Group Plc, Domino's Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., and Others

The rising demand for mobile foodservice is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

What our reports offer:

How businesses can stay relevant

What values are driving customer loyalty

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

COVID-19 is expected to take Negative and Indirect impact on Consumer Discretionary industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth.

Foodservice Market: Foodservice System

The conventional foodservice system is generally used in schools, universities, restaurants, and cafeterias. The provision of freshly prepared food and flexible menu options will drive the growth of the foodservice market in this segment. However, market growth in the conventional foodservice segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the centralized, ready-prepared, and assembly-serve segments.

Foodservice Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest market for foodservice in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing the number of restaurants, availability of a variety of cuisine, rising preference for dining out by millennials, and the use of advanced technologies in stores are contributing to the foodservice market growth in this region. Almost 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for foodservice in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other geographies.

Companies Covered:

Aramark

Compass Group Plc

Domino's Pizza Inc.

Inspire Brands Inc.

McDonald's Corp.

Performance Food Group Co.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Sodexo Group

Starbucks Corp.

YUM! Brands Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FOODSERVICE SYSTEM

Market segmentation by foodservice system

Comparison by foodservice system

Conventional - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Centralized - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ready-prepared - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by foodservice system

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SECTOR

Market segmentation by sector

Comparison by sector

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by sector

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

New product launches

Growing number of strategic alliances in market

Emergence of ghost kitchens

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aramark

Compass Group Plc

Domino's Pizza, Inc.

Inspire Brands, Inc.

McDonald's Corp.

Performance Food Group Co.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Sodexo Group

Starbucks Corp.

YUM! Brands Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

