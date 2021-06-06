Global Foodservice Market to witness $ 822.31 Billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 06, 2021, 04:35 ET
NEW YORK, June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The foodservice market is poised to grow by USD 822.31 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report on the foodservice market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for mobile foodservice.
The foodservice market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the emergence of ghost kitchens as one of the prime reasons driving the foodservice market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The foodservice market covers the following areas:
Foodservice Market Sizing
Foodservice Market Forecast
Foodservice Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Aramark
- Compass Group Plc
- Dominos Pizza Inc.
- Inspire Brands Inc.
- McDonald Corp.
- Performance Food Group Co.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc.
- Sodexo Group
- Starbucks Corp.
- YUM! Brands Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Sector
- Market segments
- Comparison by Sector
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Sector
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Conventional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Centralized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ready-prepared - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Japan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
