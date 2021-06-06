Global Foodservice Market to witness $ 822.31 Billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for mobile foodservice.

The foodservice market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the emergence of ghost kitchens as one of the prime reasons driving the foodservice market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The foodservice market covers the following areas:

Foodservice Market Sizing

Foodservice Market Forecast

Foodservice Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Aramark

Compass Group Plc

Dominos Pizza Inc.

Inspire Brands Inc.

McDonald Corp.

Performance Food Group Co.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Sodexo Group

Starbucks Corp.

YUM! Brands Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Sector

Market segments

Comparison by Sector

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Sector

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Conventional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Centralized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ready-prepared - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

and - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Japan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



