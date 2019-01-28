Global Foot Care Products Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Foot Care Products in US$ by the following Product Segments: Devices, and Medication.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 118 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Aetna Felt Corporation

- Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.

- Alva-Amco Pharmacal Companies, Inc.

- Bayer AG

- Blistex Inc.

- Chattem, Inc



FOOT CARE PRODUCTS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Foot Care Products Market - A Prelude

US - The Single Largest Market

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Market

Table 1: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (2017): Total Population (in Thousands) by Age Group for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Foot Care Segments Exhibiting Varied Growth Rates



2. TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES



Aging Population Offers Growth Prospects

Table 2: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Life Expectancy at Birth (Years) by Geographic Region: 1950-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The Emerging Middle Class in Developing Countries to Fuel Market

Table 5: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mounting Healthcare Costs Spur Preference for Preventive Healthcare

Table 6: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Region (2016E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Women: An Important Consumer Cluster

Rising Interest in Grooming Among Men Signals Opportunities

Product Innovations Pioneer Growth

Innovations in Foot-Care Medication to Expand Opportunities

Device Innovations - Key to Growth

Growing Awareness and Product Innovations Drive Demand for Foot Insoles

Focused Insole Makers See Growing Opportunities

Major Shoemakers Embrace 3D Printing, Eye Entry into 3D Printed Insoles

New Antifungal Treatments Promise Higher Efficacy

Nanomedicine to Improve Anti-Fungal Treatment

E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities

Table 7: Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision - Percentage Share Breakdown by Consumer Preferences (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Significance of Foot-Care in Diabetic Population - A Prelude

Table 8: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes by Geographic Region: Number of People with Diabetes in Millions for Years 2017 & 2045P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Health Expenditure on Diabetes by Region (2017): Spending (in US$ Billion) on Treatment and Management of Diabetes for People in the Age Group 20-79 Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Major Diabetes-Hit Geographic Regions (2017): Estimated Diabetic Population in Millions for Leading Ten Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Major Spenders on Diabetes (2017): Annual Expenditure on Diabetes Treatment and Management in US$ Billion for Ten Leading Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Smart Socks - The Future of Diabetic Foot Care?

Obese Population - A Weighty Market Driver

Table 12: World Obesity Prevalence (2017E): Obese Population In Millions for Leading Ten Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Price - Important Factor in Foot Care Market

Natural Remedies - A Challenge?



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Foot Care - Definition

Foot Care Products Provide Pain Relief and Greater Comfort

Foot Facts & Figures

Foot Care Segments

Foot Care Devices

Arch Bandage

Arch Supports

Corn Pain Relievers

Foam Toe Bandages

Foam Toe Separators

Toe Separators

Foot Insole

Open Shoe Insoles

Shoe Insole with Three Layers

Foot Bed Insoles

Gel Insoles

Terrycloth Insoles

Mid-Soles

Outsoles

Gel Insert

Foot Petals

Sandals

Open-toed Shoes

Heels

Vamps

Cellular Cushioning Systems

Memory Foam Pads

Toe Protectors

Night Splint

Plantar Fasciitis Night Splints

Sock Night Splint

Benefits of Sock Night Splint

Foot Care Medication

Skin Antifungals

Foot Antifungals

Dos and Don€™ts of Antifungals

Precautionary Measures

Side Effects of Antifungals

Specialty Lotions

Foot Care Lotion

Essential Oil Blend

Soft Gel Products

Polymer Gel Pad

Design of the Pad

Foot Care Therapies

Spa Foot Therapy

Foot Stress Reliever

Risk Factors for Foot Problems in Older People

General Foot Problems

Bunion

Hammertoes

Ingrown Nail

Neuropathy

Poor Circulation (Peripheral Vascular Disease)

Spurs

Arch Problems

Corns and Calluses

Corns

Calluses

Heel Pain

Neuroma

Osteoarthritis

Warts (Plantar Wart)

Fungal Infection

Foot Wetness & Foot Odor

Causative Factors for Foot Odor

Foot Odor Causes from Continuous Wearing of Shoes and Socks

Material of Sock

Direct Wearing of Shoes

Characteristics of Foot Odor

Foot Odor - An Area of Concern

Methods to Combat Foot Odor

Athlete's Foot

Methods of Preventing Athlete€™s Foot

Foot & Heel Injuries

Common Foot & Heel Injuries

Ankle Fracture

Plantar Fasciitis

Achilles Tendonitis

Ruptures of Achilles Tendon

Strains and Sprains

Metatarsalgia

Heel Spurs

Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome

Severs Disease

Common Foot Care Treatments

Foot Baths

Oils & Creams

Exercise

Other Foot Aids

Foot Care Recommendations

Diabetic Foot Care

Daily Routine Check for Diabetics



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS



Kinetec UK Launches FootCare® Medical Footwear

OPI Rolls Out ProSpa Hand and Feet Care Products

Silipos Unveils Silipos Active Foot Support Product Line

Cutex Releases New Line of Foot Products

Kneed Footwear Unveils New Range of After-market Insoles

Wiivv Introduces BASE Custom Insoles for Masses

AmopÃ© Introduces Pedi Perfect Wet & Dry„¢ Rechargeable Foot File

Keva Rolls Out Foot Care Cream for Dry Skin

Spenco Launches Customizable Insoles for Alleviating Foot Pain

Naressa Rolls Out New Callus Remover Exclusively on Amazon

Skinfix Rolls Out Skinfix Diabetic Relief Collection

Amope Launches New Nail Care and Foot File Products

Adidas Unveils 3D-Printed Customizable Performance Insoles

Care Me Introduces Upgrade for Rechargeable Foot Callus Remover

Superfeet Introduces New Insoles Line for Hunting

Neubourg Pharma Rolls Out Allpresan Foot Foam Creams in the UK

La BeautÃ© Pure Introduces New Foot Callus Remover on Amazon

Reckitt Benckiser Launches Scholl Velvet Electronic Foot File in India



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Aetrex Takes Over SOLS Systems

Implus Acquires Spenco€™s Insole and Medical Adhesive Businesses

FootBalance Establishes Own Branded Concession Store

Superdrug Launches New Insole Brand Enertor

iMcustom to Introduce In-store Retail 3D Printed Insoles

Wiivv Closes Seed Round for Launch of 3D Printed Insoles

Zero G to Open CRAFT Center in Helsinki

SOLS Establishes SOLSonBowery Pop-up Shop for 3D Printed Insoles

GSK and Novartis Form Consumer Healthcare JV

Moberg Commences Shipping of Kerasal® Complete Care to Walgreens



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Aetna Felt Corporation (USA)

Aetrex Worldwide, Inc. (USA)

Alva-Amco Pharmacal Companies, Inc. (USA)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Blistex Inc. (USA)

Chattem, Inc. (USA)

Footcare Express Inc. (USA)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)

HoMedics, Inc. (USA)

Implus LLC (USA)

Johnson & Johnson (USA)

Miracle of Aloe (USA)

Pacific World Corporation (USA)

PediFix, Inc. (USA)

ProFoot, Inc. (USA)

RG Barry Corporation (USA)

Spenco Medical Corporation (USA)

Tweezerman International LLC (USA)

Xenna Corporation (USA)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Foot Care Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Medication by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Foot Care Medication by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Medication by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Footwear - A Prelude

Sports Retailers See Big Value in Insoles

New Products, Innovation and Research Evidence - Manufacturers Leave No Stone Unturned to Win the Race

Consumer Interest Spurs Foot Care Products

Select Foot Injury Stats

Aging Population Offers Prospects

Table 22: North American Elderly Population by Age Group (1975-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Surging Diabetic Population - A Business Case

Table 23: US Diabetic Population Statistics (2003-2015): Adult Population Aged 18 Years and Above Diagnosed with Diabetes in Millions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: US Diabetes Prevalence by Ethnicity (2011-2014): Prevalence as Percentage of Adults Aged 18 and Above Diagnosed with Diabetes of Black (Non-Hispanic), Hispanic, Asian (Non-Hispanic) and White (Non-Hispanic) Populations (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Alarming Rise in Obesity to Drive Demand

Table 25: Obesity Prevalence in the US by Age Group (2001, 2009 and 2017): Percentage of Obese Individuals in Adult and Youth (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: US Adult Obesity Rate by State (2016): Estimated Obesity Rates for Leading Ten States (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Antifungal Medication

List of Select Non-Prescription Antifungals

List of Select Prescription Antifungals

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: US Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: US 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Devices and Medication Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Diabetes Foot Ulcer in Canada - A Statistics Review

Table 30: Diabetes Prevalence in Canada (2017E): Percentage Prevalence of Diabetes in Adults by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Canadian Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Devices and Medication Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN



Market Analysis

Table 34: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Japanese Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Devices and Medication Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Diabetes Prevalence in Europe

Table 37: Diabetes Prevalence in Europe (2017): Prevalence of Type I & Type II Diabetes As Percentage of Adult Population (Aged 20 to 79 Years) by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: European Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: European 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: European Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: European 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Devices and Medication Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Aging Population Signals Opportunities

Table 44: Percentage Distribution of French Population by Age Group: 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: French Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: French 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Devices and Medication Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 48: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: German Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: German 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Devices and Medication Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 51: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes correspondingGraph/Chart)

Table 52: Italian Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Devices and Medication Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Foot Care Products Market in the UK - An Overview

Diabetic Foot Ulcers in England - An Overview

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: UK Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: UK 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Devices and Medication Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 57: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Spanish Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Devices and Medication Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 60: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Russian Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Devices and Medication Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Devices and Medication Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

India & China - Markets with Potential

Table 66: Diabetes Prevalence in Asia-Pacific (2017): Age-Adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence of Adult Diabetes for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Devices and Medication Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Favorable Demographics Bodes Well for Future Market Growth

Table 73: Percentage Distribution of Chinese Population by Age Group: 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 74: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Chinese Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Devices and Medication Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Diabetes Scenario

Product Launches

B.Market Analytics

Table 77: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Indian Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Devices and Medication Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Devices and Medication Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA



Market Analysis

Table 83: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Latin American Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Latin American Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Devices and Medication Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 89: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Brazilian Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Devices and Medication Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 92: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Devices and Medication Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD



Market Analysis

Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Devices and Medication Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Foot Care Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Devices and Medication Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 118 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 125) The United States (71) Canada (6) Europe (32) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (12) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14) Middle East (2)

