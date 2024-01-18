Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Markets Report 2023: Polyethylene Foams, Cork, and Composite Carbon Fibers Among Key Materials - Growth prospects and Long-term Forecast to 2035

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global foot orthotic insoles market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.78% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2035

Factors such as the rising adoption of prefabricated orthotic insoles during sports activities, the rise in geriatric population, and the prevalence of diabetes to drive the industry. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 8 Billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of about USD 4.0 Billion in the year 2022.

The global foot orthotic insoles market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by material, type, age group, distribution channel, application, and region. By material, the market is segmented into thermoplastics, polyethylene foams, leather, cork, composite carbon fibers, ethyl-vinyl acetates (EVAs), and others. By the end of 2035, the ethyl-vinyl acetates (EVAs) segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 2 Billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 888 million in the year 2022.

The market in North America, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 3 Billion by the end of 2035. Moreover, in the year 2022, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 1 Billion.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global foot orthotic insoles market that are included in our report are Foot Science International, Aetrex Inc., Superfeet Worldwide, Ltd., Algeos Ltd., Digital Orthotics Laboratories Australia Pty Ltd, DARCO Medical India Pvt. Ltd., Foot Levelers, Inc., Bauerfeind, Footlogics USA, PROFOOT INC., SIDAS and others.

Business Profiles of Key Enterprises

  • Foot Science International
  • Aetrex Inc.
  • Superfeet Worldwide Ltd.
  • Algeos Ltd.
  • Digital Orthotics Laboratories Australia Pty Ltd
  • DARCO Medical India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Foot Levelers Inc.
  • Bauerfeind
  • Footlogics USA
  • PROFOOT INC.
  • SIDAS

Key Topics Covered:

1. An Outline of the Foot Orthotic Insoles Market
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Product Overview

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Research Methodology & Approach
3.1. Research Process
3.2. Primary Research
3.2.1. Manufacturers
3.2.2. End Users
3.3. Secondary Research
3.4. Market Size Estimation

4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Maker

5. Forces of the Market Constituents
5.1. Factors/drivers impacting the growth of the market
5.2. Market trends for better business practices

6. Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth

7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth

8. Decarbonization Strategy and carbon Benefits for Market Players
8.1. Global Government Decarbonization Plans/Goals by Each Country under 2015 Agreement Agreed by 200 Countries
8.2. Measures taken by Countries to Reduce Carbon Footprints
8.3. Carbon Credits and Subsidy Plans/Benefits Rolled out by the Government for Market Players
8.4. Effective Ways to Harness Carbon-Credits and Impact on Profit Margins
8.5. Demand Impact on the Companies Opting for Carbon Credits

9. Government Regulation

10. Technology Transition and Adoption Analysis in Foot Orthotics

11. Industry Risk Analysis

12. Global Economic Outlook: Challenges for Global Recovery and its Impact on Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market
12.1. Ukraine-Russia crisis
12.2. Potential US economic slowdown

13. Industrial Pricing Benchmarking & Analysis

14. Industry Growth Outlook

15. Industry Supply Chain Analysis

16. Analysis on Ongoing Technological Advancement in Foot Orthotic Insoles Market
16.1. CAD/ CAM
16.2. Scanning and 3D printing technology
16.3. Additive Manufacturing (AM)
16.4. Other

17. Analysis on Orthotic Insole Development

18. Analysis on the use of Foot Orthotic Insole
18.1. Foot orthoses for people with rheumatoid arthritis
18.2. Foot orthoses for people with diabetes
18.3. Others

19. Competitive Positioning: Strategies to differentiate a company from its competitors

20. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors
20.1. Market share of major companies profiled, 2022

