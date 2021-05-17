Global Footwear Market Report 2021-2025: Nike - Going Strong / Adidas - The Closest Competitor / Puma - Remains in the Race

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Footwear - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Footwear is projected to reach US$403.2 billion by 2025, driven by new design trends and rising discretionary spending among the expanding base of middle class population.

Other major factors driving growth in the market include rise of smart concepts such as connected fabrics, footwear internet of things and material innovations including leather alternatives derived from fruit, palm, mushroom, pineapple and sericin. 3D printing is increasingly becoming mainstay of shoe manufacturing with the technology enabling manufacturers to cope with the overwhelming demand for a wide variety of shoe designs and mass customization.

In the casual footwear market, timeless classics are making a comeback with women preferring simple classic black pair of shoes with medium heels which serve as perfect accessory for almost any outfit. From office to date to gym, people are buying footwear for every occasion. Shoes are increasingly becoming expressive of one's personality, a trend that is driving up the concept of investment shoes defined as expensive shoes with luxury materials such as premium leather.

Sneakers are rapidly going from street fashion into the sophisticated corporate boardrooms. In a landmark change in consumer behavior, men are spending more shoes and are preferring color over the conventional black. Consumerism is the key reason behind the growing per capita consumption of footwear worldwide.

Other noteworthy trends in the market include growing popularity of dimethylformamide (DMF) free PU synthetic leather chemicals in the manufacture of footwear supported by benefits such as design freedom and environmental benefits; increased consumer involvement in sports and fitness activities and the ensuing demand for athletic footwear; and growing commercial value of eco-friendly footwear and increased research and development interest in plant-based leathers.

The rise of multifunctional fashion is driving the prominence of convertible shoes interchangeable with a wide range of dresses. Also, emerging and established footwear brands are resorting to celebrity endorsements to help spur sales of non-athletic footwear.



Athletic shoes constitute one of the leading categories of the footwear market, supporting the active lifestyles of consumers who are increasingly getting 'sporty'. Key footwear brands within the segment include Nike and adidas as well as small-sized brands and companies that offer a wide range of footwear for diverse customer segments. Companies operating within the segment are also constantly innovating on functionality, performance and comfort to evade competition.

From golfing to running, sports have become highly intertwined with consumers' day-to-day lifestyles and are not considered just recreation. Growing awareness of keeping fit, both among the ageing and the youngsters, is bolstering healthy growth, coupled with rising average per capita income. In what is being considered as a relatively new trend, gifting of athletic footwear on prominent occasions and holidays is fast catching up across the US and other markets.

In the past couple of years, footwear has earned itself as one of the most sought after holiday gifts, thereby making it one of the top five preferences for local consumers. This particular trend is expected to boost growth of the local footwear industries in the US and developed European market.

The United States, in value terms, represents the single largest market worldwide supported by robust demand for athletic and sporting footwear as a result of their acceptance as part of casual dressing among men and women. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by factors such as growing population, apparel needs and a parallel increase in demand for affordable mass-market footwear; westernization of lifestyles among young affluent people and a parallel increase in demand for sneakers; and growing preference for high-fashion and branded footwear among the middle class population.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Footwear Market

Footwear: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets

China Remains the Largest Production Base

Proximity Playing a Key Role for Setting-Up Manufacturing Operations

Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends Favor Growth

Stable Economy

Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035*)

Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Population

Rising Living Standards & Changing Lifestyle Trends

Competitive Landscape

Footwear Market: Characterized by Intense Competition

Consumer Trends Intensify Competition Among Players

Percentage Share Breakdown for Nike, adidas, New Balance, Under Armour, PUMA, Skechers, and Others

Athletic Footwear Segment

Nike: Going Strong

adidas: The Closest Competitor

Puma Remains in the Race

Casual Footwear Market

Outsourcing: Key Business Strategy for Leading Footwear Brands

Companies Eye Other Outsourcing Destinations beyond China

Pricing: Key Parameter in Competition

Cross Industry Forays Rife, Elevating Competition Levels

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Scanning the Athletic Footwear Trends

Demand for Athletic Shoes Surges

Fashion-Statements Override Brand Aspirations

Athletic Footwear: A Gift for All Occasions

Rising Demand for Sneakers

Riding High on Basketball

Running Shoes - Leader amongst the Athletic Footwear Category

Female Footwear - An Aggressive Growth Segment

Tennis Shoes Draw Attention

Trekking Shoes - Going on an Uphill Journey

Cross Trainers - Increasingly Designed for Outdoor Wear

Skating Shoes Market: An Insight

Short Lead Times Spell Success in a Dynamic Market

Efforts to Boost Demand

Competition from Designer Brands

Licensing Needs a Shot in the Arm

Growing Sophistication of Manufacturing Technologies

Online Sales Pick up Pace

Shifting Brand Loyalty - A Major Concern!

Non-Athletic Footwear: Noteworthy Trends

Eco-Friendly Footwear: Future Directions

Emergence of New Design Themes

Moving in Line with Changing Fashion Trends

Men's Shoes - Making a Style Statement

Changing Customer Preferences

Fashion and Comfort: Top on Women's Shopping List

Multifunctional Shoes Gain Popularity

Innovations in Footwear Components

Affordable Luxury - Not just an Oxymoron in Footwear Space

Luxury Footwear Designers Gain Traction

Increasing Popularity of Private Labels

Outdoor Footwear Gets Diversified

Safety Shoes - A Review

Innovations in Footwear Industry

Technological Advancements in the Footwear Industry

Futuristic Innovative Trends

Innovative 3D Printing Technology Forays into Footwear Industry

Smart Shoes to Transform Footwear Industry

Major Sneakers Innovations in Shoe Industry

Select Shoe Innovations by Popular Brands

Consumer Insights

Consumerism in the 21st Century

Branding - What the Consumer Looks for

Female Footwear Market

The Replacement Issue

Teenagers - A Key Segment

Kids - The Retailers' New Favorites

Baby Boomers - Changing Priorities

Retail Environment

Logistics

Retailers under Pressure

Small Shops - The Most Favored Targets

Shelf Presence

'Space Lifting' Footwear Retailing

E- Commerce: Evolving as a Vibrant Medium

'Proactive' Merchandising In-Store Garners Momentum

Point-of-Sale Data: Understanding the Needs of the Consumer

Huge Discounting

Co-Branding: Crucial for the Success of P-O-P Displays?

Manufacturers Evolving too

FOOTWEAR: PRODUCT DEFINITIONS & OVERVIEW

Athletic Footwear

Outdoor/Rugged Footwear

Casual Footwear

Dress/Formal Footwear

Footwear Accessories

Select Glossary of Footwear Terminology

