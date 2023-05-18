Global Forage Seed Market Report 2023: Reducing Open Lands for Livestock Grazing Drives Growth

18 May, 2023, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Forage Seed Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global forage seed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.1% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Dynamic Seeds Ltd
- Foster Feed and Seed
- Golden Acre Seeds
- Allied Seed
- DLF International Seeds
- Pickseed Canada Ltd.
- Brett Young
- Land O Lakes Inc.
- Moore Seed Processors
- Barenbrug Holding B.V.
This report on global forage seed market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global forage seed market by segmenting the market based on crop type, livestock and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the forage seed market are provided in this report.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Reducing open lands for livestock grazing
- Increasing numbers of livestock
Challenges
- High cost of the seeds
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Crop Type
- Alfalfa
- Clover
- Ryegrass
- Chicory
- Others
by Livestock
- Cattle
- Swine
- Poultry
- Ruminant
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3gyh4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article