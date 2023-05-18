Global Forage Seed Market Report 2023: Reducing Open Lands for Livestock Grazing Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Forage Seed Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global forage seed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.1% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Dynamic Seeds Ltd

Foster Feed and Seed

Golden Acre Seeds

Allied Seed

DLF International Seeds

Pickseed Canada Ltd.

Brett Young

Land O Lakes Inc.

Moore Seed Processors

Barenbrug Holding B.V.

This report on global forage seed market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global forage seed market by segmenting the market based on crop type, livestock and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the forage seed market are provided in this report.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Reducing open lands for livestock grazing

Increasing numbers of livestock

Challenges

High cost of the seeds

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Crop Type

Alfalfa

Clover

Ryegrass

Chicory

Others

by Livestock

Cattle

Swine

Poultry

Ruminant

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

