Global Forensic Technologies and Services Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the US market for Forensic Technologies and Services in US$ Million by the following Segments: Forensic Databases, Forensic Consulting and Computer Forensics, Biometrics/Fingerprinting, DNA Testing, and Others.



Â Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for this market. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



FORENSIC TECHNOLOGIES AND SERVICES MCP-6601 A US MARKET REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. A US MARKET REPORT



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Primer

Ever Present Threat of Crime Boosts the â€œNeedâ€ Factor

Table 1: Average Crime Rates in the United States Per 100,000 People for the Years 2006, 2012 and 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Top 10 U.S. States With the Highest Crime Rates (Crime Per 100,000 People) for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: As The Most Heinous Crime in Civilized Societies, Murder Provides the Most Compelling Business Case for Forensic Technologies: Number of Murders in the U.S. in Select States for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime

Government Intervention to Help Perk-Up Demand

Expanding Criminal DNA Database Extends a Fillip to DNA Analysis

DNA Analysis Aids in Post-Conviction Testing

Privacy Issues Plague DNA Forensics

Rising DNA Sample Analysis Backlogs Saddle Crime Labs

Federal Funds to Ease the Backlog Burden

Testing Quality in Laboratories Raises Eyebrows

Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics

Table 4: With Gun Violence Continuing to be the Bane of the American Gun Culture, Forensic Ballistics Flaunts Strong Potential for Growth and Development: Breakdown of Number of People Killed and Wounded in Mass Shootings in the U.S. by Month for the Years 2015, 2016 and 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer Forensics

Table 5: Massive Economic and Financial Losses Incurred Due to Cyber Crime Lays a Strong Foundation for Building Digital Forensic Capabilities: Global Cost of Cyber Crime (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Digital Forensics Continue to Gain Acceptance in the Corporate Sector

Table 6: Rising Number of New Malware Programs Drives Acceptance of Digital Forensics in the Corporate Sector: Global Number of New Malware Specimens (In Million) for the Years 2008, 2012, 2015 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Challenges Continue to Bedevil Digital Forensics

Smartphone Forensics Garners Momentum

Table 7: Robust Sales of Smartphones Aggravates the Increase in the Use of Smartphone as Vehicles to Orchestrate Crime, Spurring Opportunities for Smartphone Forensics: Global Shipments of Smartphones (In 000 Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Law Enforcement Slow in Adoption of Mobile Forensics

Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity

Forensics as a Service (FaaS) to Witness Robust Growth

Constant Threat of Terrorist Bombings Sharpens the Focus On Explosives Forensics...

All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services

The Era of Slow Growth Invites Financial Fraud & Strengthens the Business Case for Forensic Accounting Services

Table 8: With the U.S Economy Stuck in a Low Growth Trap, Financial Crime Continues to Grow in Magnitude Fueling Opportunities for Forensic Accounting Services: Real GDP Growth Rates in the U.S in % for the Period 2015-2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand Swells for Miniaturized, Hand-Held Forensics Devices

Miniaturization of DNA based Diagnostics: Still an Uphill Task

Innovations in Forensic Technologies: Key to Growth

Targeted Collection - The Next Generation Forensic Tool

Image Enhancement Technology: A Shot in the Arm for Criminal Investigation

Fingerprint Detection on Metals Now a Possibility

Universities Emerge As Forensic R&D Hubs

Structure of Forensic Labs in the United States

Operational Structure

Spotlight on Accreditation

Challenges Confronted by Forensic Labs

Practice of Forensic Science Attracts Widespread Criticism

Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs

A Review of Select Technologies Applied in Forensic Investigation

High-Speed Cameras for Ballistics Photography

Panoramic 3D Cameras

Alternative Light Photography

Laser Ablation Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (LA-ICP-MS)

Video Spectral Comparator

3D Forensic Facial Reconstruction

DNA Sequencer

Forensic Carbon-14 Dating

XFT Device - Digital Surveillance for Xbox

Link Analysis Software for Forensic Accountants

Magnetic Fingerprinting & Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AIFS)

Notable Recent R&D Initiatives

Human Microbiome

Innovative Spectroscopy Technique Promises Effective Cloth Fiber Identification

Use of Raman Spectroscopy for Effective Evidence Processing

Nanoparticles: Treasure Trove of Forensic Information

New Technique for Human Hair Identification Promises Faster Processing

Sequence Specific Label Free Cost Effective DNA Sensors Promise to Lower Costs of DNA Analysis

Innovative New Device Drastically Speeds Up Human DNA Extraction

Fluorescent Fingerprint Tag to Enhance Latent Print Collection & Identification



2. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW



3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTION/INNOVATIONS

NexGuard Launches Network ID Solution

BH Consulting Launches Cloud Forensics as a Service

Fujitsu Expands Global Managed Security Service

Fujitsu Develops High-Speed Forensic Technology



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Illumina Inks Partnership Deal with Telegraph Hill

Consilio Acquires Proven Legal Technologies



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agilent Technologies (USA)

BAE Systems Plc (United Kingdom)

Capsicum Group, LLC (USA)

Cellmark Forensics (USA)

Computer Forensics, Inc. (Canada)

Creative Forensic Services (USA)

Cyber Agents, Inc. (USA)

Data Recovery Services (USA)

Forensics Consulting Solutions, LLC (USA)

Forensic Pathways Ltd. (UK)

Foster + Freeman Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Global Digital Forensics, Inc. (USA)

Horiba, Ltd. (Japan)

KrollOntrack (UK)

Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland)

MicroForensics, Inc. (USA)

MorphoTrust USA, Inc. (USA)

Neogen Corporation (USA)

PAPILLON ZAO (Russia)

Pyramidal Technologies Ltd. (Barbados)

SBC Co., Ltd. (Russia)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc. (USA)



6. MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 9: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Forensic Technologies & Services by Segment - Forensic Databases, Forensic Consulting and Computer Forensics, Biometrics/Fingerprinting, DNA Testing and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: US Historic Review for Forensic Technologies & Services by Segment - Forensic Databases, Forensic Consulting and Computer Forensics, Biometrics/ Fingerprinting, DNA Testing and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: US 14-Year Perspective for Forensic Technologies & Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for Forensic Databases, Forensic Consulting and Computer Forensics, Biometrics/Fingerprinting, DNA Testing and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Total Companies Profiled: 125 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 127) The United States (86) Canada (10) Japan (3) Europe (19) - France (1) - The United Kingdom (15) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8) Latin America (1)

