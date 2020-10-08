Global Forklift Market (2020 to 2026) - by Class, Fuel Type, and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forklift Market - By Class, By Fuel Type, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Forklift market, which accrued nearly 17.12 (USD Billion) in 2019, is set to record the CAGR of nearly 2.45% over the period from 2020 to 2026. The report offers assessment and analysis of the Forklift market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).



Massive acceptance of online shopping among the end-users and huge funding of major players in the retail sector for production of the equipment will steer the market expansion over the forthcoming years. Technological breakthroughs for enhancing the output in the manufacturing sector will push the growth of the business during the estimated timeline. Apart from this, rise in the ecommerce activities and thriving logistics & warehousing sector will contribute sizably towards the market size in the ensuing timespan.



Furthermore, surge in construction activities along will infrastructural funding will prop up the growth of the market over the forecasting years. Strict emission laws will steer the need for electrical forklifts & battery-driven forklifts in the years ahead.



Asia Pacific Market To Contribute Sizable Revenue During Forecast Period



The growth of the market in Asia Pacific during forecast timespan is due to surge in the forklift sales. Apart from this, requirement for secured working conditions in myriad industries along with growing necessity for proficient & automated material handling of products in the building & construction sector will propel the demand for forklift trucks in the Asia Pacific zone. This, in turn, will expedite the business scope in the region over the estimated timeframe.



Key players in the forklift industry include KION Group AG, Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries, Jungheinrich AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Doosan Industrial Vehicle America Corp., Crown Equipment Corporation, Anhui HELI Co. Limited, Clark Material Handling Company, Hangcha Group Co., Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., UniCarriers Americas, Lonking Holdings Limited, and Combilift.



