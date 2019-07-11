Global Forklift Truck Markets to 2025 - Retail Segment is Projected to be the Leading Segment

DUBLIN, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Forklift Truck Market By Engine Power, By End User, By Class By Region; Size and Forecast, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The forklift market is projected to witness notable growth in future owing to high efficiency, eco-friendly nature, and low operation cost. Expansion of logistics industry and economic growth driven by emerging economies have led to increase in logistics volume and therefore, strengthening the growth of forklift market.



Moreover, rising e-commerce businesses have necessitated the larger logistic sites and more proficient logistic operations. Manufacturers of materials handling equipment are focusing towards the advancement of equipment with high performance owing to the growing need for fuel efficiency and green technology based vehicles.



Moreover, other factors such as growing population, increasing demand for supply chain of different products across the globe and rising globalization are anticipated to further propel demand for forklifts globally, over the coming years.



Retail segment is projected to be the Leading segment in the Global forklift truck market during the forecast period



The Retail segment dominates the overall forklift truck market and anticipated to lead the market over the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to growth in e-commerce business, expansion of warehouse space globally and rising manufacturing industries. With the technological advancement and economic level, the forklift truck is likely to grow over the forecast period.



Forklift trucks provide higher flexibility and operational speed for repeated material handling tasks which makes it suitable for numerous construction activities. Moreover, stringent government regulations related to carbon emissions in numerous countries and rise in adoption of electric forklift truck are expected to fuel the forklift truck market growth in the future.



Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global forklift truck market during the forecast period



China exhibits the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to the various factors like favorable economic environment and a need for technological advancement in in-house logistics in the country. Asia-Pacific and Europe are the major demand generating regions in the global forklift market. Owing to surging demand for new commercial hubs, airports, seaports, and road construction in the regions, government scheme such as Make in India.



Factors such as favorable economic environment and technological advancements will fuel the demand for forklift truck globally. Moreover, increasing penetration of e-commerce companies in countries like India & China is further bolstering the growth of the forklift market in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Framework

1.1. Research overview

1.2. Product Overview

1.3. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Industry Impact and Forces

4.3.1. Growth Drivers

4.3.2. Challenges

4.4. Technological Landscape

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Company market share analysis,2018

4.7. Growth Potential analysis,2018

4.8. Porter's Five forces analysis

4.9. PESTEL Analysis

4.10. Strategic Outlook



5. Forklift Truck Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Engine Power

5.2.2. By End-User

5.2.3. By Class

5.2.4. By Region



6. Forklift Truck Market, By Engine Power

6.1. Key Engine Power Trends

6.2. IC Engine Power

6.3. Electric Power



7. Forklift Truck Market, By End-User

7.1. Key End-User Trends

7.2. Transportation and Logistics

7.3. Retail Industry

7.4. General Manufacturing

7.5. Construction

7.6. Food & Beverages Industry



8. Forklift Truck Market, By Class

8.1. Key Class Trends

8.2. Class I

8.3. Class II

8.4. Class III

8.5. Class IV

8.6. Class V



9. Company Profile

9.1 Toyota Industries Corporation

9.2 Kion Group AG

9.3 Jungheinrich AG

9.4 Mitsubishi Logisnext Company Ltd.

9.5 Hangcha Group Co. Ltd.

9.6 Crown Equipment Corp.

9.7 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

9.8 Clark Material Handling International, Inc.

9.9 Anhui Forklift Truck Group Co. Ltd.

9.10 Doosan Industrial Vehicles



